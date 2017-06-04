Steve Kerr gets massive ovation from Golden State fans

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

OAKLAND — As always, the crowd at Oracle Arena erupted when Kevin Durant was introduced first. It was louder for Stephen Curry when he was introduced last.

But the loudest ovations were for coach Steve Kerr.

After missing 11 games due to complications from a back surgery, Kerr returned to the Warriors bench and got a massive ovation when he walked out on the court pregame and was shown on the video board in the arena (you can see that above). It got louder during the formal introductions.

Before the game, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave Kerr a hug, and LeBron came over and shook his hands.

Seeing Steve Kerr (relatively) healthy and back on the sidelines is just good to see.