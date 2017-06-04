Stephen Curry crosses up LeBron James, slices to bucket to open third quarter (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry hit LeBron James with the ol’ razzle dazzle to open the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

As the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers took to the floor for to open the second half, Curry got isolated with LeBron on the right side of the floor. After dribbling around for a bit and probing different avenues, Curry eventually crossed over LeBron on his way to the hoop.

The result was an easy finish against one of the best defenders in the history of basketball.

Via Twitter:

Baseline angle of Curry and LeBron pic.twitter.com/TxUVQqtwrk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

Perhaps Curry perhaps got a bit of revenge for James’ hearty block in Game 6 of the Finals last year?