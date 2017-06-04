LeBron James ties Magic Johnson for most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Warriors are overwhelming, but not even they could completely shut down LeBron James‘ historic dominance.

LeBron grabbed his 10th rebound in the midst of a 13-2 Golden State run during the third quarter of Game 2, giving him his eighth triple-double in the NBA Finals. That ties Magic Johnson for the most all-time.

Nobody else has more than two.

The full leaderboard: