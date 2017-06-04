LeBron James on criticism of him, Cavaliers: “I really don’t hear the noise”

Jun 4, 2017

OAKLAND — You can’t really rattle LeBron James. He’s been in the brightest of basketball spotlights since he was 16 and on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He’s seen it all, heard it all. Draymond Green tried to get under his skin in the last NBA Finals and it ended being Green who got himself suspended.

After a blowout loss in Game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals,  there was plenty of criticism of the Cavaliers and LeBron. While he had 28 points and 15 rebounds in the game, LeBron also had eight turnovers and was burned on defense by Kevin Durant more than once. He was the best Cavaliers player, but to beat this version of the Warriors LeBron may need to be close to perfect.

Just don’t think the criticism got to him.

“I really don’t hear the noise,” LeBron said before the Cavaliers practice Saturday. “I couldn’t really care less. It really doesn’t matter to me. I’m just here to play ball and compete for a championship. The narrative and people writing articles and things like that, I don’t care. Those things doesn’t bother me. So it’s hard for me to even tell my teammates, hey, don’t listen to it, because I don’t even get involved in it. I stopped caring a long time ago, so it doesn’t even bother me at all.”

The outside commentary isn’t going to bother LeBron as much as his own play will — he knows he wasn’t good enough in Game 1. Expect that to change in Game 2 Sunday night, the only question is will that be enough?

Report: Derek Fisher overturns car with Gloria Govan, arrested by CHP on suspicion of DUI

Jun 4, 2017

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard and New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early on Sunday morning.

Fisher was reportedly traveling with one passenger, “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan, when his car hit a guardrail and overturned on the 101 in Southern California.

Both passengers emerged unhurt, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Via NBCLA:

The crash was a little after 3 a.m. on the westbound freeway, approaching the San Diego (405) Freeway interchange. Fisher, 42, was driving a 2015 Cadillac, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Fisher was driving in the number four lane, approaching the 405 interchange, when he allowed the vehicle to veer right and onto the paved right shoulder.

The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail, on the shoulder.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, blocking the three and four lanes of the northbound Ventura (101) Freeway.

Fisher was reportedly arrested without incident by the California Highway Patrol.

Govan, 32, was once married to Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes. The relationship between Fisher and Govan was what spurred a string of public issues between the two, starting with Barnes apparently texting a friend that he beat up Fisher and spat in Govan’s face in 2015.

Klay Thompson is buying the Warriors toasters if they sweep the Cavaliers in the Finals (VIDEO)

Jun 4, 2017

The Golden State Warriors are now 13-0 heading into Sunday’s Game 2 NBA Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors won Game 1, dominating the assist game, grabbing 12 steals, and forcing Cleveland into 20 turnovers. Was that the only reason they won the game?

Of course not.

There’s also the fact that the toaster Klay Thompson signed this spring has apparently blessed the Warriors with exceptional good luck.

A fan asked Thompson to sign the toaster back in March, and the Warriors have been on a tear since. Thompson even credited the toaster signing with their record in the playoffs.

Now, Thompson is really buying in. Speaking to reporters recently, Thompson said he would get the entire Warriors team toasters if they win the Finals.

Via Twitter:

This story really popped up out of nowhere but it’s really starting to get some burn and I like it.

Report: 3-on-3 basketball to be added to Olympics for 2020 Games in Tokyo

Jun 4, 2017

For several years now, FIBA (the international organizing body of basketball) has been pushing a 3-on-3 version of the sport. They see it sort of like beach volleyball compared to the traditional indoor game — it’s the way a lot of us have played the game in pick-up games at the park: Half court, scoring by 1 or 2, games are to 21 (with a 10-minute limit), and if the other team misses a shot you have to clear it beyond the three-point line before you can shoot. FIBA has tried to grow this version of the sport, and there is even a 3-on-3 world cup that tips off in a couple of weeks in France.

Now 3-on-3 basketball likely will be coming to the Olympics, reports the Associated Press.

Every four years the International Olympic Committee looks to add sports to the games (or remove some), and for Tokyo in 2020 it looks like 3-on-3 basketball will make the cut. The final vote is next Friday.

It’s a pretty frenetic version of the game because of the 12-second shot clock and the fact that play never stops — after a made basket the team that gave up the bucket gets the ball and clears it out to the arc then can instantly start. There’s no make-it-and-take-it rule, and the ball does not have to be checked before play starts.

FIBA sees it as a version of the game for a modern age — faster paced and with short games for those who don’t want to pay attention for a full 40 minutes. The game is basically a sprint with no stop (and no coach). Don’t expect NBA players to jump into this, the 2017 USA men’s team features Quinton Chievous (played in college at Tennessee, spent last season in the D-League with Iowa averaging 8.7 points per game), Myke Henry (DePaul and the Oklahoma City Blue of the D-League), Alfonzo McKinnie (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Windy City Bulls of the D-League), and Jonathan Octeus (Purdue and the Windy City Bulls).

The more the merrier, it should be fun to watch. Although, what I’d rather see from FIBA is an expansion of the 5-on-5 basketball pool for the Olympics from 12 to more like 20 — a lot of good teams don’t get in because of the small artificial cutoff.

 

Three things to watch in Game 2: If Cleveland cleans up its mistakes, is that enough?

Jun 4, 2017

OAKLAND — After getting blown out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers were not distraught nor did they feel overwhelmed. Rather, they think they beat themselves mostly.

Make no mistake, the Warriors are good, but the Cavaliers think they gave Game 1 away by turning the ball over and not communicating well on defense.

“We have to be much better,” LeBron James said. Game 1 was the feel-out for us, and they definitely took advantage of all our miscues. We just have to get better.”

“Watching basketball throughout the course of the season, you obviously know they’re very good,” J.R. Smith said Saturday. “But one thing about us, it’s all about us. If we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of, it doesn’t matter if it’s the ’96 Bulls, it doesn’t matter. We would win. We just gotta worry about us, understand that no matter what they do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, they can’t beat us.”

Here are the three things to watch, and what the Cavaliers need to improve, if they are going to steal game 2 on the road.

1) Cleveland will play more focused defense, will protect the rim, and they will get physical. If there is one thing everyone agrees on about Game 2, it’s that the Cavaliers are going to get physical.

“You have to be the first one to hit,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I thought they hit us first. You have to be physical. The game is physical. You have to bring a physicality to the game, one through five. And I thought last game we weren’t as physical as we needed to be. We were off bodies, let them run free. So we have to do a better job of being on bodies, being physical and bringing the contact to the game.”

What that means in practical terms is the uncontested layup line the Warriors had in Game 1 will go away. Part of that is being physical, but a larger part is just making better decisions on defense, particularly in transition where the Cavaliers were terrible. Protecting the rim will be a priority.

“We have to stop the ball,” Lue said. “That’s the most important thing. We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that. With him being probably one of the best scorers in the NBA, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket. So we have to do a good job of stopping the basketball, but we also have to get back out to shooters. One guy has to stop the ball and the other guys have to get back and get to Steph and Klay and those guys. But we have to stop the basketball first.”

2) Cleveland needs to clean up its offensive mistakes — don’t turn the ball over and dominate the glass. One other thing both sides expect in Game 2 is for Cleveland to do a better job taking care of the ball — they are not going to turn the ball over 20 times again.

The Cavaliers admitted that Golden State’s defense — aggressive and using their athleticism and length — made them indecisive at points. They also said that was correctable.

“So when we make a move to the basket, we just have to be decisive — take it to the basket or make the pass,” Lue said. And I thought they did a good job of just playing in between, making us be off guard. So we make a move, we have to be direct with what we’re going to do; if not, move the basketball.”

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers,” LeBron added. “Some of them was aggression. I had two charges — that’s aggression, I can take those. But I also had some where I got caught up in the air, trying to make some skip passes, and they were able to pick them off. Those are like pick-sixes. It’s like throwing the ball to Deion Sanders. For the most part, it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way.”

If Cleveland is going to win they also need to dominate inside the paint and on the glass, something they did not do in Game 1. Tristan Thompson needs to be a force for Cleveland on both ends, and in Game 1 he had just four rebounds.

“Trash. Trash,” is how Thompson defined his Game 1. “I have to be better. I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them. I know they’re watching film, and something for them it’s to keep me off the glass. It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out.”

3) How fast is this game played? The first game of the NBA Finals had 102 possessions, not lightning fast but right at the Warriors pace for the season — meaning it was right in Golden State’s comfort zone (and faster than the Cavs played this season). Check out this stat from Michael Pina writing for Vice Sports.

During the 2015 Finals, the pace was 95.3 possessions per 48 minutes when James was on the floor. That dropped to 94.8 in last year’s seven-game classic. With James in the game on Thursday night, the pace was 102.1.

So the Cavaliers are going to slow the game down and grind it out, right? No. Not if you ask them. To a man they said they needed to play with more pace.

“We’re a team that plays with pace. We know that,” LeBron said. And in order for us to be as good as we can be offensively, we have to play with pace. But we have to control the ball as well.”

“When we get stops, we have to get out. We have to play with pace,” Lue said. “We’ve got to play in transition. They’re a great team in the half court, as far as loading up and taking away what they want to take away. So when we get stops, we have to get out and run and play with pace.”

To be fair, Cleveland dominated the Warriors in fast break points a year ago. They can do better in this category, but it also is fraught with risk. It makes sense for the Cavaliers to push the ball when they create turnovers or off Warriors misses, but if nothing is there they need to pull out and slow it down. If this turns into a track meet the Warriors will win.