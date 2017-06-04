Kevin Durant hits crazy, falling shot over Kevin Love during Game 2 vs. Cavaliers (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors scored 40 points in the first quarter during Sunday’s Game 2 NBA Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While LeBron James certainly did his best to keep the Cavaliers in the game in the first half, the Warriors were pretty dang impressive until the final five minutes or so of the second quarter.

Part of that impressive performance was a wild, falling shot by Durant with seven minutes left in the second quarter as Kevin Love fouled the Warriors star.

Via Twitter:

So… how did Kevin Durant make this? pic.twitter.com/NhHLZuY9uU — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) June 5, 2017

Wait, what?

Golden State led the Cavaliers at the half, 67-64.