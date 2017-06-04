Kevin Durant hits crazy, falling shot over Kevin Love during Game 2 vs. Cavaliers (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors scored 40 points in the first quarter during Sunday’s Game 2 NBA Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While LeBron James certainly did his best to keep the Cavaliers in the game in the first half, the Warriors were pretty dang impressive until the final five minutes or so of the second quarter.
Part of that impressive performance was a wild, falling shot by Durant with seven minutes left in the second quarter as Kevin Love fouled the Warriors star.
Golden State led the Cavaliers at the half, 67-64.
The Warriors are overwhelming, but not even they could completely shut down LeBron James‘ historic dominance.
LeBron grabbed his 10th rebound in the midst of a 13-2 Golden State run during the third quarter of Game 2, giving him his eighth triple-double in the NBA Finals. That ties Magic Johnson for the most all-time.
Nobody else has more than two.
The full leaderboard:
|Player
|Finals triple-doubles
|Magic Johnson
|8
|LeBron James
|8
|Bob Cousy
|2
|Bill Russell
|2
|Wilt Chamberlain
|2
|Walt Frazier
|2
|Larry Bird
|2
|Jerry West
|1
|Elgin Baylor
|1
|Wes Unseld
|1
|Dave Cowens
|1
|James Worthy
|1
|Scottie Pippen
|1
|Charles Barkley
|1
|Jason Kidd
|1
|Tim Duncan
|1
|Rajon Rondo
|1
|Draymond Green
|1
Stephen Curry hit LeBron James with the ol’ razzle dazzle to open the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
As the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers took to the floor for to open the second half, Curry got isolated with LeBron on the right side of the floor. After dribbling around for a bit and probing different avenues, Curry eventually crossed over LeBron on his way to the hoop.
The result was an easy finish against one of the best defenders in the history of basketball.
Perhaps Curry perhaps got a bit of revenge for James’ hearty block in Game 6 of the Finals last year?
LeBron James had himself a nice first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers star had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting as one of the few bright spots for Cleveland.
He also had a sweet dunk with just Andre Iguodala back to defend the Warriors’ basket.
It went about how you would think as James seemed to be on a warpath just to keep Cleveland in the game against the high-powered Warriors offense.
Golden State led after one quarter, 40-34.
OAKLAND — As always, the crowd at Oracle Arena erupted when Kevin Durant was introduced first. It was louder for Stephen Curry when he was introduced last.
But the loudest ovations were for coach Steve Kerr.
After missing 11 games due to complications from a back surgery, Kerr returned to the Warriors bench and got a massive ovation when he walked out on the court pregame and was shown on the video board in the arena (you can see that above). It got louder during the formal introductions.
Before the game, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave Kerr a hug, and LeBron came over and shook his hands.
Seeing Steve Kerr (relatively) healthy and back on the sidelines is just good to see.