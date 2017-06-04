Fans fight in front of LeBron James after Warriors beat Cavaliers in Game 2

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are returning to Cleveland facing a 2-0 deficit against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, but LeBron’s exit from Oakland was delayed slightly by a fight in the stands.

Getting between LeBron and the scuffle was the best thing J.R. Smith did all night.

Kevin Durant’s defense shines in elite two-way performance

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2017, 12:22 AM EDT

Kevin Durant stonewalled a Kevin Love postup, blocked Love’s baby hook with his left hand, snatched the loose ball, tucked it under his arm and turned to read the court.

As he looked ahead, he saw no peers.

Durant turned in a devastating defensive performance – five blocks, three steals and 11 defensive rebounds – in the Warriors’ 132-113 Game 2 win over the Cavaliers in  the NBA Finals on Sunday. The only players to get even three-quarters of those defensive stats in an NBA Finals game since the league instituted a 16-team playoff in 1984:

  • Dwight Howard in 2009 Magic-Lakers Game 2 (four blocks, four steals and 13 defensive rebounds)
  • Tim Duncan in 2003 Spurs-Nets Game 1 (seven blocks, three steals and 17 defensive rebounds)
  • Hakeem Olajuwon in 1986 Rockets-Celtics Game 4 (four blocks, four steals and nine defensive rebounds)

That’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (Howard), 15-time All-Defensive teamer (Duncan) and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year (Olajuwon).

And Durant.

Durant infamously entered the NBA unable to bench press 185 pounds then built a reputation as a lanky finesse scorer. But through sheer force of will, Durant has developed into one of the NBA’s better defenders. A de facto 7-footer, his length is a huge asset – especially considering his mobility. He can block shots on and off the ball and erase passing lanes. He has gotten strong enough and tough enough to body traditional bigs, and his defensive awareness is off the charts.

“Kevin’s defense was unreal, and it was probably the key to the whole game,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who deployed Durant at center in Game 2.

Engaged like he is in these Finals, Durant rivals Kawhi Leonard and even LeBron James as the best two-way player in the NBA. Remember, Durant was in the thick of the MVP race until he got hurt. The 28-year-old is summoning another gear in the Finals, one the 32-year-old LeBron is struggling to maintain.

Durant’s offensive performance tonight would’ve stood up on its own: 33 points, six assists and two offensive rebounds. He’s just taking it to the Cavs.

After blocking Love, Durant pushed the ball against a retreating Cleveland defense, blew by LeBron and banked in a shot as Love pushed him down. Draymond Green, who enthusiastically celebrated the sequence by flexing on the bench, was asked whether he transferred his flexing power to Durant.

“That was a man play. I don’t really know if I could put this power,” Green said while showing off his bicep then tapping Durant’s, “in these arms, though.”

Don’t let Durant’s frame fool you.

His shoulders can carry plenty of weight.

Draymond Green to reporter: “You act like I’m a troubled guy who can’t control himself” (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Draymond Green admitted on Sunday that he felt responsible for the Golden State Warriors losing the championship last season to the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was suspended for Game 5 following an incident with LeBron James. Green also said he would do the same exact thing again, because LeBron’s stepping over him was disrespectful.

Fair enough.

Meanwhile, a reporter asked Green after Sunday’s Game 2 win over the Cavaliers, 132-113, how he was able to “restrain yourself emotionally”.

Yeesh.

Green responded to the question saying, “You act like I’m a troubled guy who can’t control himself. Jesus Christ.”

Green eventually had a deliberate, even more thoughtful answer than his original reaction to the question, which was worded pretty oddly even if you could sort of understand where the reporter was trying to go with it.

Meanwhile, LeBron skipped his podium appearance entirely, opting instead for the locker room where he, too, got into it with a reporter.

Cheer up, fellas. These Finals appear to be nearly over, anyway.

LeBron James skips podium after Game 2 loss, snipes at reporter in locker scrum (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 5, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

LeBron James did all he could in Game 2 on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting, adding 14 rebounds and 11 assists. James tied Magic Johnson for playoff triple-doubles in NBA history. And yet, the Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors, 132-113.

James was apparently exasperated enough — with the game and the league’s handling of postgame press conferences — that he decided to skip his postgame podium appearance, an abnormal thing for him to do given the amount of media at an NBA Finals game and the often-cramped situation visiting locker rooms NBA teams are put into.

It also was an indicator that LeBron was going to be a bit … short with media given the way the team lost, so carefully-worded questions needed to come toward The King. One reporter tried to get James to answer a question about defending home court in Cleveland and got the brunt of James’ disdain.

Via Twitter:

The reporter was just trying to get LeBron to squeeze out a quote about how important it is to play well at home, but that was not the right way to word it.

Meanwhile, the Warriors look to be on cruise control as they rack up wins and dominate leads thanks to Stephen Curry and the addition of Kevin Durant.

The 2017 NBA Finals might be very, very short.

Curry, Durant overwhelm Cavaliers again, take 2-0 series lead with blowout 132-113 win

Getty Images
9 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT

OAKLAND — The Cavaliers did what they promised the past couple of days: They were more engaged, more physical, they forced turnovers and put in a lot more energy on the defensive end. The effort was there.

Not that it matters when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are playing like MVPs.

The pre-series questions about Cleveland’s defense are being answered in a way that does not bode well for the Cavaliers, as they gave up 132 points despite their effort, and for a second-straight game were blown out, 132-113.

Golden State is up 2-0 in the NBA Finals as the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 Wednesday.

Steve Kerr was back on the bench for the Warriors in this one, which was great to see and gave the Warriors and emotional boost. But in reality, he was far from the difference in this one.

Curry had a triple-double with 32 points (on 17 shots), 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Durant had 33 points, 13 rebounds, and played fantastic defense on LeBron James for much of the night.

“They give (Durant) a lot of space and a lot of room to operate…” Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue said. “A lot of things you can’t do defensively by having K.D. on the floor. So they make it tough and they put you in some tough situations.”

LeBron himself had a triple-double with 29 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds. This was the first time in NBA Finals history two players on opposing teams had triple-doubles. An interesting historical anecdote.

Cleveland showed a lot more fight and heart — and Lue threw a lot of different lineups out there — but when tested Golden State responded with knockout punches. They have more versatility on their roster, and can match up just about anything the Cavs can throw at them.

The real issue through two games is Cleveland’s defense may be what we saw in the regular season, and asked to defend the Warriors’ offense they are in way over their head.

“Defensively,” Lue said when asked what Cleveland has to do differently to win Game 3. “I think that having awareness, can’t relax, can’t fall asleep. This team, their offense is constant movement, so you got to be locked in, you can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay. And they have a lot of guys who can shoot the basketball, have a lot of guys who are great passers, so you got to be alert at all times.”

This isn’t completely effort thing, it’s just personnel — Kyle Korver can’t guard anyone, and Lue tried to go with Channing Frye but has given up on that experiment. Kevin Love tries but can only do so much in space. Kyrie Irving is not a great defender. Lue did something smart putting LeBron on Shaun Livingston for a while — allowing him to roam and help on defense around the floor — but he simply can’t be everywhere. Throw in another “meh” game from Tristan Thompson — just four rebounds again — and the Cavaliers do not have enough defenders to stop an average team.

The Warriors are far from average — especially with Klay Thompson back, scoring 22 and hitting 4-of-7 from three.

“I just felt like he was poised to come out and make some shots tonight, and he did,” Kerr said of Thompson. “And his defense again was tremendous. I thought Klay, he guards so many people out there and he has such a responsibility with Kyrie and switching onto LeBron, and I thought he was fantastic.”

The themes of Game 2 were established early. The Cavaliers defense far more active, and at points that forced a hurried Warriors team into turnovers. At the other end, Cleveland’s first eight points were in the paint. On offense, LeBron had the ball but there was a lot of 3/4 pick-and-roll with Kevin Love and he had a quick 9 points as the Warriors struggled to stop it. Bottom line, the Cavaliers were engaged in a way they were not in Game 1, and while the Warriors pushed the lead out to 10 at the 2:41 mark, their eight first-quarter turnovers — double how many they had in all of Game 1 — helped the Cavaliers stay close. It was 40-34 after one quarter very fast-paced quarter.

“So they were going downhill, getting into the paint, but I just think we just stayed poised and tried to play better one-on-one defense and make them shoot over or contest,” Durant said. “And they’re going to make some, but if we just try to make it tough on them, it will be in our favor.”

To start second Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue once again went to a lineup with Kyrie Irving on the floor but no LeBron or Love, and without LeBron they were a quick -9. The lead was back up to 12 by the Warriors within a couple of minutes (and Channing Frye got rejected at the rim twice in that stretch).

But LeBron put the Cavs on his back — reminiscent of last year’s Finals — and it was his 18 points and 10 rebounds that had Cleveland down just three, 67-64, at the half. Well, the Warriors helped out with 13 turnovers, or 22.4 percent of their first-half possessions. Curry had six of those turnovers.

The second half started much the same way, the Warriors pushed the lead out to 10 again, Cleveland clawed back to keep it close (aided by a number of Warriors missing very good look threes). But every time the Cavaliers would make it close, there seemed to be a Warriors run of threes that would push the lead back out to double digits. The difference was just three third-quarter turnovers for the Warriors, which is why they led 102-88 after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Warriors poured it on against a Cavaliers team that started to look spent.

If you’re trying to find a positive spin out of Cleveland, they lost these two games by a combined 41 points and that’s less than the combined 48 from last year (when the Cavs famously came back and won). But with Durant on the court, this feels different. Cleveland has had no answers for two games, and if they don’t find some by Wednesday, this series could be very, very short.