Draymond Green says his suspension cost Warriors 2016 NBA Finals: “It’s my fault we lost”

4 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJun 4, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals the Cleveland Cavaliers. We all now that. It’s part of NBA history.

Many trace that breakdown to the Game 5 suspension of Draymond Green, who hit LeBron James in the crotch after the Cavaliers star stepped over him in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

In an edition of ESPN’s E:60 documentary program, Green has admitted that his actions likely cost the Warriors their title last season. He’s also not backing down from his actions, saying he would do the same again as LeBron’s step over was disrespectful.

Via Detroit Free Press:

“One of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” Green said as part of an E:60 special that will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. “If I played, we win of course. So I do feel it’s my fault we lost. … Absolutely my fault. But I don’t feel wrong for what I did at all.”

“He stepped over me. And I had a natural reaction,” Green said. “I mean, you don’t step over a grown man. It’s disrespectful. And if it happened again, I would do the same thing – get off me.”

Teammate Curry said trash-talking and reacting is part of Green’s on-court personality.

“I mean, if you’re gonna come at him and start something with him,” Curry said, “you better be able to take it because he’s gonna come right back at you.”

There you have it. No doubt Green had this conversation with his teammates long ago, otherwise the ability of the team to work with each other would have been severely damaged given the consequences of his actions.

Kwame Brown says Michael Jordan never made him cry, Kobe was right about free throws

Getty
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 4, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Kwame Brown was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. Michael Jordan, then with the Washington Wizards, famously put the hurt on Brown day after day in practice. The most famous stories are of Jordan making Brown cry while His Airness hurled homophobic insults at the 19-year-old rookie.

Those stories have been retold over the years, and to the public it certainly seems like one of the worst things we’ve heard about Jordan, at least when it comes to the basketball court. But during a recent interview with Basketball Insiders, Brown says that he never cried and that the stories involving Jordan’s slurs are untrue.

Via Basketball Insiders:

A friend showed me that if you search for my full name on the internet, it said my name is Kwame James Brown. My middle name is Hasani. There’s so much misinformation out there that they can’t even get a name right! There was a report that Michael Jordan would make me cry in the front of the team (laughs). A guy who grew up like I grew up don’t really cry much. The report about him calling me a homophobic slur isn’t true.

Fair enough. Brown, 35, is at the point in his life where it finally seems like he’s able to move away from some of the things that went wrong during his career. He’s slated to play in the Big3 basketball league this summer on Gary Payton’s team.

Brown was also able to talk about the story in which Kobe Bryant said Brown didn’t want to be passed the ball for fear of missing his free throws.

Even if I did want the ball, it’s not like he would’ve given it to me! (laughs) He’s absolutely right about the free throw part, though. So what?

I needed ankle surgery and shoulder surgery when I was playing for the Lakers. Mitch Kupchak asked me not to get the surgeries. He said, “With one ankle and one shoulder, you’re still the best defender we’ve got. All we need you to do is defend.” I literally had trouble raising my arms. That’s why I don’t care when a fan hears this and laughs or whatever because they don’t know the full story.

With the comments he made, I have two thoughts. One, I just didn’t understand the timing of it. Two, why would you want a guy who shoots 50 percent from the free throw line and has a bad shoulder trying to shoot free throws?!

Good for Brown. His career was nothing to write home about, but being constantly hounded the rest of his life seems like the perfect situation to be able to find a way to cope. Looks like he has found a way to do that.

JaVale McGee has a solution to Zaza Pachulia’s giant head being too big for a hat (VIDEO)

Getty
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 4, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Zaza Pachulia had a hard time during the celebration when the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs to advance to the 2017 NBA Finals. Pachulia’s gargantuan noggin would not fit in the fitted hats provided by the league.

Everyone chuckled about it, felt a little bad for Pachulia, and moved on.

But the Warriors players have been hard at work finding a suitable replacement for Pachulia, so he can feel like one of the gang. Thanks to center JaVale McGee‘s Snapchat, it looks like they found a solution.

Via Twitter:

Poor Zaza.

Report: Derek Fisher overturns car with Gloria Govan, arrested by CHP on suspicion of DUI

Getty
6 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJun 4, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard and New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early on Sunday morning.

Fisher was reportedly traveling with one passenger, “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan, when his car hit a guardrail and overturned on the 101 in Southern California.

Both passengers emerged unhurt, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Via NBCLA:

The crash was a little after 3 a.m. on the westbound freeway, approaching the San Diego (405) Freeway interchange. Fisher, 42, was driving a 2015 Cadillac, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Fisher was driving in the number four lane, approaching the 405 interchange, when he allowed the vehicle to veer right and onto the paved right shoulder.

The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail, on the shoulder.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, blocking the three and four lanes of the northbound Ventura (101) Freeway.

Fisher was reportedly arrested without incident by the California Highway Patrol.

Govan, 32, was once married to Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes. The relationship between Fisher and Govan was what spurred a string of public issues between the two, starting with Barnes apparently texting a friend that he beat up Fisher and spat in Govan’s face in 2015.

Klay Thompson is buying the Warriors toasters if they sweep the Cavaliers in the Finals (VIDEO)

Getty
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 4, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are now 13-0 heading into Sunday’s Game 2 NBA Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors won Game 1, dominating the assist game, grabbing 12 steals, and forcing Cleveland into 20 turnovers. Was that the only reason they won the game?

Of course not.

There’s also the fact that the toaster Klay Thompson signed this spring has apparently blessed the Warriors with exceptional good luck.

A fan asked Thompson to sign the toaster back in March, and the Warriors have been on a tear since. Thompson even credited the toaster signing with their record in the playoffs.

Now, Thompson is really buying in. Speaking to reporters recently, Thompson said he would get the entire Warriors team toasters if they win the Finals.

Via Twitter:

This story really popped up out of nowhere but it’s really starting to get some burn and I like it.