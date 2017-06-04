Draymond Green says his suspension cost Warriors 2016 NBA Finals: “It’s my fault we lost”

The Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals the Cleveland Cavaliers. We all now that. It’s part of NBA history.
Many trace that breakdown to the Game 5 suspension of Draymond Green, who hit LeBron James in the crotch after the Cavaliers star stepped over him in the fourth quarter of Game 4.
In an edition of ESPN’s E:60 documentary program, Green has admitted that his actions likely cost the Warriors their title last season. He’s also not backing down from his actions, saying he would do the same again as LeBron’s step over was disrespectful.
Via Detroit Free Press:
“One of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” Green said as part of an E:60 special that will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. “If I played, we win of course. So I do feel it’s my fault we lost. … Absolutely my fault. But I don’t feel wrong for what I did at all.”
…
“He stepped over me. And I had a natural reaction,” Green said. “I mean, you don’t step over a grown man. It’s disrespectful. And if it happened again, I would do the same thing – get off me.”
Teammate Curry said trash-talking and reacting is part of Green’s on-court personality.
“I mean, if you’re gonna come at him and start something with him,” Curry said, “you better be able to take it because he’s gonna come right back at you.”
There you have it. No doubt Green had this conversation with his teammates long ago, otherwise the ability of the team to work with each other would have been severely damaged given the consequences of his actions.