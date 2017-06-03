Associated Press

Warriors not worried about Klay Thompson’s shooting slump as long as he keeps defending

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

OAKLAND — The Finals did not shake Klay Thompson out of his shooting slump. In Game 1 he was 3-of-13 from the field for six points and he missed all five of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Nobody on the Warriors much cares — and not just because they won Game 1 in a rout anyway. It’s because Thompson is doing what every coach from YMCA youth leagues up through the NBA preaches — if you’re not scoring points, contribute in other ways. For Thompson, that is defense: Cleveland players guarded by Thompson shot 1-of-12 in Game 1, according to ESPN.

Thompson himself will take that tradeoff.

“If I score six points a game and it gets us four wins and an NBA championship, I can do that every year,” Thompson said.

His shooting slump goes back to the San Antonio series, and even beyond. Thompson is shooting 29 percent over his last five games. The best way to understand it is to look at his shot chart from the last five games.

A lot of fans want to attribute the struggles to the fact Kevin Durant is now on the team, so Thompson has slid down the offensive pecking order in Golden State. Nobody with the team is buying that.

“He averaged more points this year than last year, he averaged more shots, so I think we always look at the last game or the last week, but I don’t feel the need to overreact to any of it,” Warriors GM Bob Myers said. “I told him to have fun, it’s the NBA Finals…

“He’s a great shooter. It’s like a hitter with a great swing, they’re gonna start hitting. I’d tell him don’t change anything, just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Thompson is doing just that. He was asked how his approach to Game 2 will differ from Game 1.

“Same one I had Game 1 — just be aggressive, don’t settle for good shots but hunt for great shots,” Thompson said. “Try to get a few quick ones early; that always helps. That’s about it. Just play hard and I’ll be fine.”

When Thompson missed a couple he would normally make to start a game, he starts to hunt twos at times and takes more difficult ones than he needs. He’s a shooter, trying to shoot his way out of the slump. But the Warriors can live with that because of everything else he brings to the court.

“Well, if he’s not making shots, he’s still a respected shooter and nobody’s going to give him open shots if he starts to miss,” Kevin Durant said. “So we know the gravity he pulls when he’s out there, and his movement off of the ball is one of the main reasons why we’re a good team. And his defense is the reason why we’re one of the best defensive teams in the league as well.”

“The most important thing is the way he’s defending,” Draymond Green said. “We have enough guys who can score on this team that if one guy can’t get it going, we can go other places. Then our ball movement and our flow allows everyone else to get baskets as well. We’re not just going to say, `Oh, man, we really need to get Klay going.”‘

The Cavaliers should be worried if Thompson gets going — on a team loaded with some of the greatest shooters in the game, nobody gets as white hot for a quarter or a half as Thompson. He is capable of insane numbers.

“He’s very competitive, but he doesn’t show it like Draymond shows it,” Myers said. “His personality is to hold himself to a high standard, he’s kind of a perfectionist, but at the same time his perfection is he wants to play well for his teammates… his demeanor is he just wants to win, but he wants to do well, everyobody does.

“I think he’s focused more on our record than his own statistics. I know he wants to do better, but we’re not really worried about it.”

“Well, it is easy to overlook my shooting woes when we have been winning like this,” Thompson said. “So if we keep this up, it’s great, I can live with this all day. But I’m such a perfectionist, I try to hold myself to such a high standard that, as a competitor, sometimes it does drive you a little to the edge to be better. But you just have to keep everything in front of you.”

Another report that Lakers may not select Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball is a 6’6″ point guard who has incredible court vision and passing skills, whose ability to play in transition transformed UCLA this past season into one of the better teams in the nation.

However, he has some weaknesses — he isn’t strong as a pick-and-roll point guard, and his funky shooting stroke doesn’t work as well off the dribble — that have teams being hesitant.

Including the Lakers at No. 2. While most mock drafts still have the Lakers taking Ball, there are more and more rumblings that the Lakers are not sold. The latest of those comes from Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post.

This time of year there are so many smokescreens by teams that it’s like being at a Cypress Hill concert. This could be part of that, the Lakers are reportedly testing the trade market for Jordan Clarkson which suggests they will take Ball.

Most scouts have Ball second in this draft, but Josh Jackson out of Kansas is not as far behind as some think. De'Aaron Fox is climbing everybody’s board (and did outplay Ball head-to-head twice). Not everyone is sold on Ball, one scout told me he sees Ball as a future solid NBA starting point guard, nothing more (not an All-Star player). The question with all of these guys is how much are they willing to put in the work to improve their weaknesses

The Lakers are not good enough to be thinking of drafting for need — what they need is talent. They need the best guy on the board. If they work out Jackson and rate him higher, then take him. If they love Fox, take him. They can’t take Ball just because it plays well with the fan base (the Southern California kid playing for his hometown team), if whoever they draft plays well the fans will come around.

This will be the Lakers third consecutive No. 2 pick (D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram) and they need a big hit here, they can’t afford a strikeout.

Report: Willie Reed opting out of Heat contract

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement would have amended Willie Reed‘s 2017-18 salary from $1,087,745 to $1,577,230, because his slated number fell below the new minimum.

But that wasn’t a large enough raise for the backup Heat center.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Reed is already 27 after spending a few years in the D-League. This is his chance to get paid.

In his first steady NBA role (15 minutes per game in 71 games, five starts), Reed acquitted himself well. He’s a very good rebounder and finisher, and he’s a solid rim protector. The Heat started Hassan Whiteside for good reason, but they kept humming when he went to the bench because Reed could handle those lower-leverage minutes.

Is Reed ready for more? It’s hard to find a team that would start him, but even as a reserve, he’s worth more than his option salary.

To pay him a salary more than $1,892,676, Miami will have to use cap space or the room exception ($4,328,000). In other words, the Heat don’t have an inside track on him financially.

Pat Riley said he’d focus on retaining Miami’s own players, but Reed has earned a competitive market for his services.

Kings waive Anthony Tolliver

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

The Kings gave Anthony Tolliver a two-year, $16 million contract last summer – seemingly exchanging a higher initial salary for a smaller guarantee (just $2 million of $8 million) next season.

They’re taking advantage of that flexibility now.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Tolliver is an undersized stretch four who competes defensively but is limited by his subpar athleticism. The 32-year-old can help a team ready to win now or one looking for a veteran leader.

Sacramento sure isn’t ready to win now and isn’t as desperate for Tolliver’s locker room presence after trading DeMarcus Cousins.

The Kings probably can’t use that $6 million as well in free agency. Though draft prospects might be slowly warming up to Sacramento, shedding the “basketball hell” label with veterans will be a tougher climb. The Kings’ plan in free agency the last couple years has been to overpay players – and that’s lured only some.

But Sacramento can use that newly created space to trade for overpaid veterans with sweeteners attached. That will probably provide more utility than Tolliver would have.

Jerry Colangelo praises Sam Hinke but says Sixers now have “much more of a defined game plan”

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Jerry and Bryan Colangelo were not brought in to “trust the process,” but they are the biggest beneficiaries of it. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft — plus a wealth of future picks — are all in place because of former GM Sam Hinkie.

The question heading into this summer is will the Sixers chase name free agents to win now, or will they be patient, develop players, and trust the process to allow this team to mature more slowly.

Jerry Colangelo was interviewed on Friday by Chris Carlin and Ike Reese on 94 WIP in Philly, and he was asked about Hinkie.

“I respect the fact that he thought so much out of the box, which he really did, in terms of being the analytical guy that he is,” Colangelo said. “And of course, people can look back on decisions that were made — good or bad — and most everyone’s track record is full of both and [they] come to their own conclusions.

“Since the change in management, there’s much more of a defined game plan in terms of going forward, and that’s very positive, in my opinion, for the franchise. Sam left some good stuff in place, no question about that. Along the line there was a lot of pain in terms of incredible losing and that could only be sustained for a period of time. And I think in Philly’s case, I think he probably ran out of time.”

Hinkie was willing to nakedly game the system — a lot of teams will tank for picks, but the Sixers under Hinkie were unabashed in doing so. Which rubbed the league office and some others around the NBA the wrong way. Hinkie’s mistakes were maybe being too blatant about it, and not being media savvy enough (or comfortable with the press and social media) to sell his plan better. Eventually, the losing and the pressure were too much for owner Joshua Harris.

Is the “defined game plan” from the Colangelos really much more than following Hinkie’s blueprint, just with a couple more veterans sprinkled in? Whatever they are doing, whatever success the Sixers have going forward, it was Hinkie who laid the foundation.