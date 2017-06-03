Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Report: Willie Reed opting out of Heat contract

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement would have amended Willie Reed‘s 2017-18 salary from $1,087,745 to $1,577,230, because his slated number fell below the new minimum.

But that wasn’t a large enough raise for the backup Heat center.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Reed is already 27 after spending a few years in the D-League. This is his chance to get paid.

In his first steady NBA role (15 minutes per game in 71 games, five starts), Reed acquitted himself well. He’s a very good rebounder and finisher, and he’s a solid rim protector. The Heat started Hassan Whiteside for good reason, but they kept humming when he went to the bench because Reed could handle those lower-leverage minutes.

Is Reed ready for more? It’s hard to find a team that would start him, but even as a reserve, he’s worth more than his option salary.

To pay him a salary more than $1,892,676, Miami will have to use cap space or the room exception ($4,328,000). In other words, the Heat don’t have an inside track on him financially.

Pat Riley said he’d focus on retaining Miami’s own players, but Reed has earned a competitive market for his services.

Kings waive Anthony Tolliver

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

The Kings gave Anthony Tolliver a two-year, $16 million contract last summer – seemingly exchanging a higher initial salary for a smaller guarantee (just $2 million of $8 million) next season.

They’re taking advantage of that flexibility now.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Tolliver is an undersized stretch four who competes defensively but is limited by his subpar athleticism. The 32-year-old can help a team ready to win now or one looking for a veteran leader.

Sacramento sure isn’t ready to win now and isn’t as desperate for Tolliver’s locker room presence after trading DeMarcus Cousins.

The Kings probably can’t use that $6 million as well in free agency. Though draft prospects might be slowly warming up to Sacramento, shedding the “basketball hell” label with veterans will be a tougher climb. The Kings’ plan in free agency the last couple years has been to overpay players – and that’s lured only some.

But Sacramento can use that newly created space to trade for overpaid veterans with sweeteners attached. That will probably provide more utility than Tolliver would have.

Jerry Colangelo praises Sam Hinke but says Sixers now have “much more of a defined game plan”

5 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Jerry and Bryan Colangelo were not brought in to “trust the process,” but they are the biggest beneficiaries of it. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft — plus a wealth of future picks — are all in place because of former GM Sam Hinkie.

The question heading into this summer is will the Sixers chase name free agents to win now, or will they be patient, develop players, and trust the process to allow this team to mature more slowly.

Jerry Colangelo was interviewed on Friday by Chris Carlin and Ike Reese on 94 WIP in Philly, and he was asked about Hinkie.

“I respect the fact that he thought so much out of the box, which he really did, in terms of being the analytical guy that he is,” Colangelo said. “And of course, people can look back on decisions that were made — good or bad — and most everyone’s track record is full of both and [they] come to their own conclusions.

“Since the change in management, there’s much more of a defined game plan in terms of going forward, and that’s very positive, in my opinion, for the franchise. Sam left some good stuff in place, no question about that. Along the line there was a lot of pain in terms of incredible losing and that could only be sustained for a period of time. And I think in Philly’s case, I think he probably ran out of time.”

Hinkie was willing to nakedly game the system — a lot of teams will tank for picks, but the Sixers under Hinkie were unabashed in doing so. Which rubbed the league office and some others around the NBA the wrong way. Hinkie’s mistakes were maybe being too blatant about it, and not being media savvy enough (or comfortable with the press and social media) to sell his plan better. Eventually, the losing and the pressure were too much for owner Joshua Harris.

Is the “defined game plan” from the Colangelos really much more than following Hinkie’s blueprint, just with a couple more veterans sprinkled in? Whatever they are doing, whatever success the Sixers have going forward, it was Hinkie who laid the foundation.

Report: Knicks talking to Trail Blazers about acquiring extra draft pick this June

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

The New York Knicks have the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, where they will likely add someone such as Jonathan Issac or Dennis Smith or Lauri Markkanen.

However, the Knicks are not done, they would like to add another pick to the mix later in the first round and are talking with Portland about that, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

As evidenced by their recent — and ongoing — trade discussions with the Portland Trail Blazers, members of the Knicks’ front office are seeking to acquire an additional draft pick.

One source described talks between the Knicks and Blazers as “fluid,” with several different proposals — as is the case with most trade discussions. One scenario discussed involved the Knicks taking back a player — and Maurice Harkless’ name was among those that came up.

The Trail Blazers have the 15th, 20th, and 26th pick in the Draft and are not a team looking to bring three rookies into training camp — if one team will be active with trades on draft night, it will be Portland. The question is what would the Knicks give up to get that pick? This is not a team with a lot of talent on the roster other teams covet.

Begley also repeats the rumor that at least some with the Knicks are looking to acquire Ricky Rubio this summer.

Some members of the organization would again like to try to pursue Minnesota’s Ricky Rubio in a trade this offseason, sources said. The Knicks were close to completing a deal shortly before the trade deadline centered around Derrick Rose and Rubio. Talks continued until shortly before the deadline. Per league sources with knowledge of the situation, some Knicks decision-makers see trading for Rubio as a viable option this offseason.

Rubio played arguably the best basketball of his career after the All-Star break this past summer, with his jumper finally falling. Add to that the fact the Timberwolves do not have another point guard to trust on the roster (Kris Dunn has not panned out so far) and Tom Thibodeau’s Timberwolves should not be looking to move Rubio unless a team wildly overpays to get him. Which means it’s possible because these are the Knicks.

But a trade for a draft pick seems far more likely.

Stephen Curry urged teammates to just be themselves vs Cavs

Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry spoke up, just in case his Golden State Warriors needed another reminder from their MVP and leader. His message as the NBA Finals began: be yourselves.

Forget the juicy story lines, or avenging something that happened last June, that championship that got away. Set aside the hyped-up Cavs-Dubs rivalry, constant talk of the trilogy, Part III.

Just go play. And it worked splendidly for the two-time reigning MVP and Kevin Durant in their first Finals together.

Durant was utterly dominant 11 months after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join the Warriors, while Curry found a groove once he removed the black sleeve from his shooting arm protecting his tender right elbow. It just didn’t feel right.

They combined for 66 points and 18 assists in a 113-91 Game 1 thumping Thursday night against LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers, who must find a way to defend the high-flying Durant when the best-of-seven series resumes Sunday at Oracle Arena.

“We were really, really good in that department at just being ourselves, playing Warriors basketball, knowing that there’s a lot of talent out on the floor,” said Curry, who had 28 points and 10 assists. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves.”

Cleveland might be thinking the same thing a day after that startling Game 1 defeat that featured 20 turnovers and Durant driving to the basket at will with nobody even close as he dunked again and again – six times in the first half alone. When the Cavs left him unguarded on the perimeter, Durant hit 3-pointers.

The Cavs watched film and vowed to get back to basics and the solid fundamentals that carried them this far, especially on the defensive end.

“We have to stop the ball first and foremost,” said Cleveland’s Kevin Love, whose 21 rebounds in Game 1 were a franchise postseason record. “That’s very apparent when you look at the film.”

Not only did the Warriors match a Finals low with just four turnovers, they took Tristan Thompson out of the equation by holding him scoreless. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue changed his rotation as he searched for someone who could make a scoring impact in the middle, saying that led to his decision to only play Thompson 22 minutes.

James and Kyrie Irving shot 19 for 42 between them but the sloppy ball handling allowed the Warriors to take nearly as many shots – 106 – as they had points, and 20 more attempts than the Cavs’ 86.

Golden State was so good that Lue called them the best team he has seen. Sure, the Warriors won a record 73 games a year ago but in the end they failed to hold a 3-1 Finals lead as Cleveland rallied back in the series to win Game 7 and steal a title in Oakland.

They sure look unstoppable lately. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his six career Finals games, losing in his only other appearance to LeBron and Miami in 2012. KD also became the first player with at least 38 points and no turnovers in a Finals game since Shaquille O’Neal did so with 41 points on June 19, 2000.

“You cannot simulate what they bring to the table. No matter how many days that you have to prepare, you can’t simulate what they have,” James said. “So it’s great to get the first game up underneath us. We made a lot of mistakes. They capitalized. And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2.”

Golden State realizes it might not get quite the open lanes and looks that Durant had Thursday as the Cavs try to adjust in the paint, yet the pass-happy Warriors are more than capable of opening up the game in other ways as efficiently as they move the ball.

“I think it’s part of the reason people enjoy watching us play. People see so much unselfishness, they see the beauty in the pass,” Andre Iguodala said. “It can scare teams at times. What do you do? `Are we giving up 3s? Are we giving up runs at the basket?”‘

That’s up to Cleveland to figure out – and fast.

 