Russell Westbrook wants you to know he wasn’t watching the NBA Finals

Russell Westbrook‘s former Thunder teammate and public nemesis Kevin Durant was playing (and excelling) in the NBA Finals last night.

Westbrook wants you to know he didn’t care.

The Oklahoma City guard posted a couple videos on Snapchat showing him singing along to “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”:

This seems like LeBron James tweeting about other activities as he pretended he wasn’t watching the Warriors.

The Sister Acts are good movies, though.