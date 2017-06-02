Report: Kyle Lowry meets with Dwane Casey, DeMar DeRozan to talk future with Raptors

Kyle Lowry has opted out of the final year of his contract and is a free agent this summer. The All-Star and Gold Medal winner who has been at the heart of the Raptors offense the past couple of seasons will draw a max contract and interest from several teams.
Toronto has made a priority out of keeping him, but there are rumors of him wanting out of Toronto — although he has said no such thing and has embraced the city — and other destinations such as his hometown of Philadelphia pop up. (Philly makes no sense for Lowry, but logic never kills a good rumor.)
Recently, Lowry had dinner in the Bay Area with DeMar DeRozan and Raptors coach Dwane Casey, reports Chris Haynes at ESPN.
The main impetus for the Casey-led assembly is unclear, but the Raptors are obviously under pressure to re-sign Lowry, who is projected to be one of the most coveted free agents on this summer’s market.
Among Casey’s objectives for the meeting, sources say, was to expose his players to the NBA Finals culture.
The meeting was significant enough that DeRozan flew in from Los Angeles for a day, a source said. Raptors reserve guard Norman Powell also attended the meeting, sources say.
Lowry and Casey have not always seen eye-to-eye, but where exactly is Lowry going to go that he’s closer to a title than Toronto? San Antonio, where they would have to gut the roster to sign him? (The Spurs aren’t the kind of organization that does that, but if they did it for Chris Paul, not Lowry.) Philly, because they are close to a title? Same with the Lakers or Brooklyn or most other teams with max money.
Which is why Lowry may look around, but in the end he returns to Toronto, and they will try to find a way past the Cavaliers (and the improving Celtics) in the East.