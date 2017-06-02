Report: Chris Paul giving Spurs serious consideration, will meet with them

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Spurs are reportedly serious about signing Chris Paul. The Clippers reportedly take the threat seriously.

And the third element to this saga – Paul himself – is also apparently serious about San Antonio.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

All-Star point guard Chris Paul intends to give the San Antonio Spurs serious consideration in free agency this summer in the event he decides to leave the LA Clippers, according to league sources.

The Spurs, sources say, are increasingly considered a lock to at least secure a face-to-face meeting with Paul when free agency begins July 1

Why wouldn’t Paul want to join Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich? San Antonio can indulge Paul’s basketball intelligence and competitive ambitions like no other team.

But this remains unlikely for one reason: money.

Paul’s max with the Clippers projects to be $205 million over five years. His max elsewhere projects to be $152 million over four years.

The Spurs have no easy path to clearing max space. Even if they trim their roster to Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, they’d still need to dump two of those players.

Still, where there’s a will, there might be a way. If Paul and the Spurs set their minds on each other, they might work it out.