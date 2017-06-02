Report: Bucks want to speak to Spurs’ assistant coach Becky Hammon about GM spot

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to cast a very wide net in their search to replace general manager John Hammons. They are speaking to some former GMs, some up and comers from other teams, and they have Cavaliers’ GM David Griffin — who is without a contract after July 1, amazingly — to the list as well.

Now add Spurs assistant coach and former WNBA star Becky Hammon to the list, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Another candidate whom the Bucks have contacted, league sources said: San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. Hammon has no front-office experience, but has been a behind-the-bench assistant coach under Gregg Popovich for three seasons.

There are questions: Does Hammon want a front office job? Would she be good in that role? Should the Bucks hire a GM who hasn’t worked in a front office role before?

I doubt she gets it, but it shows that the Bucks are taking a look at a lot of different people. That said, the smart money is still on former assistant general manager Justin Zanik, who is the current interim GM in the run-up to the draft.

Report: As expected, Dion Waiters opts out of $3.2 million with Heat to become free agent

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Dion Waiters earned himself a raise with his play last season in Miami.

The Heat may well give it to him, but first this had to happen: He opted out of his contract for next season with the team, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters intends to decline his 2017-18 player option to enter unrestricted free agency on July 1, league sources tell ESPN.

Waiters, 25, will turn down an option worth a little more than $3.2 million. His consistent production this past season bodes well for a considerable salary increase….

He had a breakout season under head coach Erik Spoelstra. In his lone season with the Heat, Waiters registered career highs in rebounds (3.3), assists (4.3) and 3-point percentage (40%). His 15.8 points per game average was the third highest on the team and his second highest career mark.

This was expected, one way or another he’s in for a big raise.

Waiters scoring was a key part of Miami’s 30-11 second half of the season, and he has said he wants to return to the Heat (and indications are the Heat want to sign him).

The questions are: How sustainable was his play last season, and how many years do teams want to be locked into him for?

Miami got Waters in the best shape of his life (just check out his Instagram), and that certainly was a part of it. So was the fact that, especially after Justise Winslow went down, Waiters got the ball in his hands more with a chance to create for himself. Miami may not be the only team willing to give him a lot of touches.

There will be teams interested in Waiters in the $8 million to $10 million range, maybe a little more. For a two guard who can score and is a solid defender, that’s a good deal.

Expect Miami to pay the most as, unless they luck out with a Blake Griffin/Gordon Hayward level signing, they will run back last year’s roster and count on the second half of the season not being a fluke. Same with Waiters’ success.

Warriors expect Game 2 to get physical as Cavaliers try to take away easy baskets

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

OAKLAND — If a team gives Golden State a lot of easy buckets — say six dunks to Kevin Durant in the first half alone — they are doomed. Throw in a bunch of turnovers so the Warriors get out in transition, and the opposition is going to get routed.

Which is exactly what happened to Cleveland in Game 1.

It’s also why the Cavaliers think what went wrong in Game 1 is fixable.

“We need to focus on the things we can do better..,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said Friday. “We have to limit their easy baskets. We can’t turn the ball over 20 times as that gives them easy transition buckets. We have to take care of the basketball.”

How many of those Cavaliers mistakes were forced, and how many unforced? Lue thinks the majority are unforced, which is why he says they will not change their lineups for Game 2.

“I thought a lot of (what went wrong) can be corrected,” Lue said. “It’s a different dynamic when Kevin Durant is pushing the ball in transition and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on the wings, we got spread out in transition. We have to do better….

“They only shot 42 percent from the field. You take away those transition buckets and them having 20 more shots than us, take those away and it’s a different game.”

The transition was part of the problem, but Cleveland did not do a good job protecting the rim in the halfcourt either. Do they pack the paint? What should the Warriors expect?

“I expect the Cavs to be more physical to combat this,” Klay Thompson said.

“I don’t know if they’ll pack the paint… but I’ll expect they’ll make adjustments and do better in that department next game,” Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said.

It was part of a theme — Golden State knows it has not taken Cleveland’s best shot.

“I do expect them to play better,” Brown said. “I understand they didn’t feel they played their best game, and they can go to the film room and have a better plan…

“LeBron said in his press conference that it’s hard to simulate what we do, now they have a game under their belt and they can watch film.”

Cleveland’s coaches can come up with a good game plan, the question is do the Warriors have the players to execute it. Whatever that plan is, it has to start with taking better care of the ball.

“You can credit some of their defense, but some of them were unforced turnovers which led to transition baskets,” Lue said of all the turnovers. “We can’t play in between, that’s when the turnovers happened, we have to be more decisive.”

It’s foolish to brush aside the Cavaliers after one game — this team was down 3-1 last season and came back to win the series. LeBron has a long history of bouncing back from Game 1 losses.

However, the Cavaliers have a lot of work to do. And it needs to start Friday with a more focused effort. And fewer turnovers.

Former Knicks player Charles Oakley rejects conditional dismissal, chooses trial

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley has chosen to go to trial in August on charges he struck a security guard at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge on Friday. He rejected a conditional dismissal that would have left him with a clean record after six months of good behavior.

Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he’s had a falling out with the organization in recent years.

On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Security approached Oakley early in the game and a fracas ensued. Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed.

Oakley says he didn’t do anything wrong.