Referee hits Stephen Curry in face with basketball (video)

It’s all fun and games when you’re on your way to a 22-point win in the NBA Finals.
Russell Westbrook wants you to know he wasn’t watching the NBA Finals
Russell Westbrook‘s former Thunder teammate and public nemesis Kevin Durant was playing (and excelling) in the NBA Finals last night.
Westbrook wants you to know he didn’t care.
The Oklahoma City guard posted a couple videos on Snapchat showing him singing along to “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”:
This seems like LeBron James tweeting about other activities as he pretended he wasn’t watching the Warriors.
The Sister Acts are good movies, though.
Report: Chris Paul giving Spurs serious consideration, will meet with them
The Spurs are reportedly serious about signing Chris Paul. The Clippers reportedly take the threat seriously.
And the third element to this saga – Paul himself – is also apparently serious about San Antonio.
All-Star point guard Chris Paul intends to give the San Antonio Spurs serious consideration in free agency this summer in the event he decides to leave the LA Clippers, according to league sources.
The Spurs, sources say, are increasingly considered a lock to at least secure a face-to-face meeting with Paul when free agency begins July 1
Why wouldn’t Paul want to join Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich? San Antonio can indulge Paul’s basketball intelligence and competitive ambitions like no other team.
But this remains unlikely for one reason: money.
Paul’s max with the Clippers projects to be $205 million over five years. His max elsewhere projects to be $152 million over four years.
The Spurs have no easy path to clearing max space. Even if they trim their roster to Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, they’d still need to dump two of those players.
Still, where there’s a will, there might be a way. If Paul and the Spurs set their minds on each other, they might work it out.
LeBron James on skates as Kevin Durant drives for dunk (video)
I don’t know whether Kevin Durant put LeBron James on skates, but this – Durant’s aggressiveness, LeBron’s hapless defense – pretty much sums up Game 1.
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue (facetiously?) on Warriors: ‘They’re the best I ever seen’
The Warriors dominated the Cavaliers in Game 1, leading to this exchange between Tyronn Lue and a reporter:
- Reporter: “Obviously there’s no team that’s unbeatable. At the same time, you know their record right now in the post-season. They have not lost a game. How well is this team playing? I know it’s tough to answer that when you’ve just been beaten by them somewhat soundly. How well is this team playing right now and does that record reflect how good this team is right now?”
- Lue: “Yeah, they’re the best I ever seen.”
- Reporter: Can you elaborate on that?
- Lue: “They’re the best I ever seen.”
- Reporter: “OK, OK, OK.”
- Lue: “I mean, no other team has done this, right? So, 13-0, and they constantly break records every year, last year being 73-9, this year starting the playoffs 13-0. So, they’re playing good basketball. But we can play better.”
This sounded like Lue intentionally laying it on thick – to avoid providing any bulletin-board material, to try to get Golden State to lower its guard, to get his team aware of and focused on the challenge ahead, to frame the matchup in a way that makes Cleveland look better no matter how the series ends or some combination thereof.
It didn’t quite come across like Kyle Lowry bowing down to LeBron James inevitability during the Cavs-Raptors series.
But I don’t quite know what Lue meant. At face value – which, again, I don’t think was his intent – he might be right, though.