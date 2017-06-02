Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LeBron James, for better or worse, drives Cavaliers in Game 1 loss

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2017, 1:39 AM EDT

LeBron James drove 1-on-3, and Ian Clark picked his pocket from behind. The Warriors pushed the ball the other way, getting Kevin Durant an open 3-pointer.

LeBron never even crossed mid-court.

Cleveland called timeout, and LeBron finally crossed half-court to take a seat for the rest of the night. He finished with a monster stat line – 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists – but a troubling Game 1 loss.

The Cavs’ offense? Sloppy. Their defense? Lazy and uncoordinated.

And LeBron contributed majorly to those problems.

He committed eight turnovers and allowed his primary assignment, Durant, to go off for 38 points. LeBron’s help rotations were even less impressive.

LeBron has now posted 28-15-8 in the Finals more than anyone else combined over the last 25 years (thrice to once each by Draymond Green and Shaquille O’Neal). But this wasn’t the LeBron who put the Cavaliers on his back in last year’s Finals. He wasn’t nearly sharp enough, setting the tone for a Cleveland team that committed 20 turnovers and eventually broke down on numerous defensive possessions.

Asked what stood out about the Warriors performance, LeBron gave a two-letter answer before elaborating.

“K.D.,” LeBron said.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball I.Q. like that, that’s what stands out.”

If that were an admission of his own team’s inferiority, LeBron snapped out of it quickly.

“I mean, it’s no if, ands, or buts. It is what it is. We got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us,” LeBron said. “But that’s what stands out.”

If it means his own individual performance fades into the background, LeBron might gladly give Durant center stage.

LeBron’s dominant start – 13 points, four shooting fouls drawn, on aggressive drives, five rebounds and three assists in the first quarter – turned into an uneven showing. The Warriors pestered LeBron with the ball, took away his passing lanes and exposed his defense. LeBron’s big traditional numbers will mask some of his shortcomings, but there were reasons LeBron was -22, his worst plus-minus game in this Finals trilogy.

LeBron wasn’t bad tonight. It’s hard to be bad with a 28-15-8.

But the Cavs need him to be so much crisper to have a chance against Golden State.

Kevin Durant attacked the rim and it was exactly what the Warriors needed

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 1:47 AM EDT

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant did what the Warriors either could not or would not one year ago.

Cleveland’s defensive plan for Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals didn’t change much from what worked for them in the final games of the 2016 Finals. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue described it as “kind of backwards” — the top priority was defending the arc and chasing the Warriors off the three-point line. Last year, the Warriors kept settling for those threes anyway.

Not Durant.

“If I see a lane, just try to attack,” Durant said of his mindset after the game. “Coach and my teammates always want me to attack and try to open it up for everybody else and try to score as well. So I felt like in transition they were running out to the three-point line, and we got the best 3-point shooters in the world on our team, so obviously, teams want to take away our 3-pointer, but just tried to be aggressive to the rim and loosen them up a bit.”

The result was plays like this.

Durant took over Game 1 early, and had 23 first-half points on his way to finishing with 38 points (shooting 53.8 percent and hitting 3-of-6 from three), eight rebounds, eight assists, and zero turnovers in the Golden State. Oh, and for large chunks of the game he also guarded LeBron James and did a solid job.

LeBron said after the game that Durant was the difference that led to a Warriors rout.

“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out,” LeBron said.

“We were talking about it before the game, and Steve (Kerr) suggested we try to get the ball in (Durant’s) hands right away and put him in position where he can attack downhill,” Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said. “So we tried to do that early on, and K.D. didn’t settle.”

No, he didn’t — look at his shot chart and the 13 shots in the restricted area.

“When Kevin Durant has the ball, you don’t want to leave him and get to shooters,” Lue said. “But I thought they got him going early in the game. I thought he got out in transition, got four or five dunks early and it just kind of opened everything up for him. So we got to make it much tougher on him, can’t give a great scorer like Durant easy baskets like that, especially in transition, especially early. So we got to do a better job of taking that away.”

The challenge for the Cavaliers is how to take that away without opening up something else.

For Durant, this was his first time back on the NBA Finals stage since he was still teammates with Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and he took a moment to try to soak it all in.

“What other option did I have?” Durant said. “This is what every player wants to be, is the highest level of basketball. That’s what you dream about as a kid, is to play at the highest level. So I would have — I wouldn’t done my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment, no matter what. So I just tried to stay locked in on that, at the same time have some fun.”

He had some fun, and made sure the Cavaliers didn’t have any. Do that a few more times this series and he may well get a new MVP trophy to add to the case at home.

 

Warriors defense, Kevin Durant overwhelm Cavaliers on way to 113-90 Game 1 rout

Associated Press
7 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2017, 11:50 PM EDT

OAKLAND — Cleveland hadn’t seen a defense with this kind of length and aggressiveness all playoffs. It showed.

More importantly, they hadn’t seen a player like Kevin Durant all playoffs. They had no answer.

“Steve (Kerr) suggested we get the ball in his hands early on so he could be aggressive…” Warriors coach Mike Brown said. “KD didn’t settle.”

Durant had 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, hitting 3-of-6 from three and having some monster dunks, plus he had eight each of assists and rebounds. Then on the other end, he guarded LeBron James for long stretches and held his own there. Stephen Curry pitched in 28 points and 10 assists, and with that you end up with a rout — the Warriors won 113-90 to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Oracle. That gives Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers a couple days to come up with answers.

The Warriors moved the ball — 31 assists and just four turnovers for the game — and with that got the shots they wanted. Cleveland hung around for the first 24 minutes only because the Warriors missed a lot of shots they normally make.

How complete was the Golden State domination? Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson had just four total rebounds, one on the offensive glass. The Warriors held their own on the boards, an area Cleveland has to dominate to win.

Golden State’s offense will draw the headlines, but it was their defense that seemed to overwhelm the Cavaliers. Cleveland got the isolations they wanted at times, only to find a Warriors defense that was up to the task and hung with them. Golden State also did a great job of having Durant, or Draymond Green, or Zaza Pachulia, stay near the rim and help on the drives of LeBron and Kyrie Irving.

LeBron finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting, while Kyrie Irving had 22 points on 24 shots. Between them the Cavs two primary ball handlers had 12 turnovers, and as a team the Cavaliers had 20. That let the Warriors get out and run, where they are comfortable.

“We talked about it before we come into this series, like our best defense is going to be our offense, of taking care of the basketball, not a lot of turnovers,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “And tonight we had 20, and that’s way too many against this team.”The game started less with rust and more with both teams looking like they felt the pressure of the moment — there were bad passes, hesitations, and it looked like a Saturday morning rec league game for a few minutes.

The game started less with rust and more with both teams looking like they felt the pressure of the moment — there were bad passes, hesitations, and it looked like a Saturday morning rec league game for a few minutes.

However, a clear pattern emerged. The Cavaliers were selling out to take away threes and the Warriors — unlike the last couple games of last year’s Finals — were willing to take advantage of that and drive to the rim, or use back cuts to get looks. After the game, Lue said “our game plan was kind of backwards” with the focus on the three allowing Durant to get open. Also, LeBron struggled to defend Durant.

On the other end, it was LeBron who kept the Cavaliers in it with 13 first-quarter points on 3-of-5 shooting — he was the best player on the floor early, and he embarrassed JaVale McGee.

At the end of one, it was 35-30 Golden State, with the game at a pace that better suited the Warriors’ style.

While LeBron kept scoring, it was Durant that was the difference — he was getting to the rim for dunks and attacking in ways the Cavaliers could not stop. And that was with LeBron on him much of the time.

Golden State was up 60-52 at the half, and that was despite shooting 19-of-34 at the rim in the first half and being 3-of-13 from three. It felt like they could break the game open with some good looks. They did.

The Warriors started the second half on 13-0 run, complete with a ridiculous Zaza Pachulia three-point play, and the Warriors started to break the game open getting up by 20. The Cavs cut that to 12 when they took advantage of Pachulia’s defense vs. a small lineup, but the Warriors were 6-of-10 from three in the third, were getting stops at the rim (Cavs 5-of-14 in the restricted area in the third), and the Warriors led 93-72 after three. It felt over.

Turns out it basically was. The Warriors pushed the lead and ran away with the game.

Former Pistons GM Jack McCloskey, who built Bad Boys title teams, dies at age 91

AP Photo/Mark Elias
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

When he took over the Pistons’ front office in 1979, Jack McCloskey offered to trade the entire roster to the Lakers for Magic Johnson.

When he identified Dennis Rodman as the top prospect available at No. 11 in the 1986 draft, McCloskey took John Salley and banked on Rodman to fall to the second round – and nabbed Rodman with the third pick of the second round.

When Detroit was coming off a close loss in the 1988 Finals and had the NBA’s second-best record in February 1989, McCloskey traded leading scorer Adrian Dantley for Mark Aguirre.

McCloskey acted boldly again and again, acquiring every player on the Pistons’ 1989 and 1990 championship teams. He assembled the iconic Bad Boys and, as that era infamously ended with the Pistons walking off the court against the Bulls, he stood in the tunnel to high-fived Bill Laimbeer and hug Isiah Thomas as they left.

Appreciated in Detroit but unfairly overlooked by the Hall of Fame, McCloskey died today at age 91, the Pistons announced.

The basketball lifer played one game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1953, coached Penn, Wake Forest and the Trail Blazers and ran the Timberwolves for a few years in the 1990s.

But he peaked in Detroit: back-to-back titles, three straight Finals and five straight conference finals. One of the players he drafted and won with, Joe Dumars, served as general manager for the Pistons other championship in 2004.

McCloskey built a tremendous team – and a tremendous legacy.

Kyrie Irving with ridiculous, falling four-point play (VIDEO)

5 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT

If a guy makes that shot in a game of H-O-R-S-E you just take the H and move on.

In the second quarter of Game 1 of the Finals, Kyrie Irving made a smart play we have seen all season — he came off a high pick from Tristan Thompson for the dribble hand-off, then as he came around it with Klay Thompson trailing him, he just stopped. He drew the contact, and was smart to start his jump and shot before the contact.

Then he hit a ridiculous shot.

Just take the H, Thompson.