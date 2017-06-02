Enes Kanter’s father arrested in Turkey, Enes calls it “politically motivated arrest”

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Recently, the Turkish government revoked the passport of Oklahoma City big man Enes Kanter, who was in Romania at the time and was detained at the airport, but was eventually allowed to leave through London back to the United States. The Turkish government then issued an arrest warrant for Kanter, but he will not be extradited because his attorneys can rightfully argue this is politically motivated — Kanter is an opponent of Turkey’s current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and he likely would be tortured upon his return.

Now, the Turkish government has arrested Kanter’s father.

Kanter announced it and the Turkish government confirmed this to Turkey’s official news agency, Anadolu, saying he was picked up “as a part of the ongoing investigation into FETO.” FETO is what the Turkish government calls followers of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. Erdogan blames Gulen for masterminding a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, one with members of the military involved.

Enes Kanter is a follower and supporter of Gulan, however, his family has disavowed Enes because of his political beliefs.

Kanter released a statement on his website about the arrest.

I woke this morning to the news of my father being arrested by the Turkish government. The police raided our home in Istanbul, something that is happening to many innocent families across Turkey just because they are members of Hizmet, inspired by Scholar Fethullah Gulen. Hizmet today is a transnational social initiative that advocates for the ideals of human rights, equal opportunity, democracy, non-violence and the emphatic acceptance of religious and cultural diversity….

My father is arrested because of my outspoken criticism of the ruling party. He may get tortured for simply being my family member. There are countless stories that Amnesty International has published about rape, torture, and sodomy in the Turkish prisons following the alleged failed Military Coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that is blamed on innocent individuals of Hizmet.

Erdogan recently won a disputed election in that country that gives him sweeping, almost dictatorial powers. His authoritarian government does not tolerate dissent nor have much regard for human rights (they have beaten protestors of the Turkish regime at a march in this country). Journalists, judges and anyone seen as opposition have been picked up in government sweeps.

Kanter closed his statement this way.

For a second please think and imagine, if something like this is happening to an NBA player, what is happening to the people with no voice or podium to speak on? There could be hundreds of thousands of people that are detained, tortured, or murdered that we are not hearing about. Freedom of expression is a basic human right, and I ask the WORLD to join me in seeking justice and equality for all and to reject oppressive regimes and dictatorships.

 

Rihanna didn’t yell ‘Brick!’ at Kevin Durant (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Did Rihanna yell “Brick!” as Kevin Durant shot a free throw, and did Durant stare her down after making a 3-pointer?

ESPN answered the first part of that question, one of the most compelling storylines from the Warriors’ Game 1 rout of the Cavaliers:

No. It was the woman next to Rihanna.

But whom did Durant think yelled at him? And whom did Durant stare down?

He’s not telling:

Despite reports, Mike Brown says he knows nothing of Steve Kerr return

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

OAKLAND — While there has been buzz that Steve Kerr is feeling healthy and may return to the bench to coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Finals Sunday night, the Warriors say they know nothing about this.

It’s all the same. I’m the coach until they tell me I’m not,” Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said Monday. “I haven’t heard anything different from them.”

“I hope he comes back, but I haven’t heard anything,” Klay Thompson said, later adding the word “yet.”

This doesn’t mean Kerr will stay out of the big chair — this is exactly what the Warriors have to say until the minute Kerr makes the announcement.

Kerr left the Warriors two games into this postseason because of complications from a back surgery that held him out of the start of the 2015-16 season. Kerr had a slow leak of spinal fluid, which was leading to severe headaches, nausea, and it had gotten worse. However, after having a procedure at the Duke medical facilities, Kerr is reportedly feeling much better.

Kerr is cautious with his return for a couple of reasons. One, the team is 11-0 in his absence, and nobody in sports wants to mess with a streak. Second, he doesn’t want to coach a game Sunday, feel terrible after it’s over and not be able to continue — if he’s in he wants to be in for the rest of the Finals. So they will be sure before a decision is made.

Both Brown and Thompson said they needed to focus more on what they expect will be a more focused, more physical effort from the Cavaliers in Game 2.

Adam Silver: ‘a certain amount of (player) resting is just inevitable’ but league seeks reduction

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

OAKLAND — The NBA is stuck in the middle on the rest issue. With no good answers.

It showed when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to sound like a guy with answers when he the topic came up Thursday night at his annual press conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals

One one hand, players resting during the season both decreases the chance of injury and increases the quality of play. The data on this is irrefutable, and for a league that has repeatedly said player health is a priority they can’t then force guys to play.

“What we’re learning, I mean, back to your point about the science and the data, is that it’s not 82 games, it’s not the length of the season, it’s the time between the games and that there’s a direct correlation between fatigue and injury on the part of the players,” Silver said.

However, it’s also a bad look for the league when multiple stars from elite teams are rested on the road or for nationally televised games. It was an embarrassing talking point for the league during the season.

“We had a good discussion with our teams at our last owners meeting, which was in April, and I think there is a recognition from teams that on one hand a certain amount of resting is just inevitable and appropriate to keep the players healthy, but that they shouldn’t be resting multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said. “And, incidentally, wherever possible, they should rest at home.”

Good luck getting teams to rest guys more at home (in part because on the road is when games tend to be clumped, not at home).

Silver discussed a couple of ways to reduce the number of back-to-backs and eliminate the number of four-games-in-five-nights situations on the road that lead to rest nights.

“One of the ways we’re going to solve the problem is we agreed with the union to add a week to the regular season for next year,” Silver said, referring to the recent CBA negotiations. “We haven’t done that yet. So a same number of games spread out over an additional week.”

The question was asked if one week was enough. Silver said the players’ union was willing to go further, but, “My desire is not to be giving this press conference in July. That’s the issue.”

The extra week was common knowledge, what was new was the league working with arenas to free up more dates.

“We are also requiring our arenas to free up more dates,” Silver said. “We’re competing against everything else that happens in these buildings, so you can only imagine the number of permutations that go into the computer program. But if we can ask them to hold yet additional nights, that also enables us to create more space between the games.”

Silver also tried to put the rest issue into better historical context — guys were rested in the past, they were just listed as out with a sore ankle/back/whatever.

“Resting in itself is not a new issue in this league,” Silver said. “I mean, part of the difficulty in making the comparisons from our historical seasons is that we didn’t used to have a category called DNP, do not play, resting. That’s only three years old on the stat sheet.

“But when you look back at the actual number of games — just taking All-Stars as a sample of players, over 30 years, our All-Stars are playing just about the same number of games this past season than they did 30 years ago.

“And I would also say back to those fans that here we are going into The Finals with a No. 1 seed in the West, No. 2 seed in the East, two teams that obviously had tremendous regular seasons, and every player is healthy.”

True, but we should note one of the reasons both of these teams cruised so easily into the playoffs were injuries to their opponents. Both the Warriors and Cavaliers benefited from injuries to multiple teams they played — the Warriors faced a Portland team without a healthy Jusuf Nurkic, a Utah team without a healthy George Hill, then, of course, the Kawhi Leonard injury with the Spurs (which was not a rest issue).

“I don’t necessarily think the fan benefits by somehow if the league could require a player who wasn’t injured but was banged up to play in a game when the trainers felt that player needed rest,” Silver said. “I don’t think the fan benefits by requiring that player to play and then that player getting injured.”

Silver is right. He also runs an entertainment business, one that too often does not put out its best product in front of the fans because coaches and GMs — understandably — are thinking big picture and not about the short-term optics.

There is no easy answer here. Silver and the league are doing what they can, but rest is here to stay. The league just needs to find a way to improve the optics.

Report: Warriors coach Steve Kerr could return for Game 2

By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Someone leaked that Warriors coach Steve Kerr could return in the NBA Finals.

Now, the reports are getting more specific.

Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes of ESPN:

If Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr feels well over the next few days without any setbacks, there remains some optimism he could coach Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN.

The Warriors obviously didn’t need Kerr in Game 1, routing Cleveland with Mike Brown in charge.

But it seems Kerr is on track to return. If he’s healthy, he should. Kerr helped Golden State get this far, he deserves a seat on the bench without over-the-top concerns about disruption.