Did Stephen Curry hide under a towel to pick his nose during Game 1?

This is what Game 1 devolved into.
Former Knicks player Charles Oakley rejects conditional dismissal, chooses trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley has chosen to go to trial in August on charges he struck a security guard at Madison Square Garden.
Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge on Friday. He rejected a conditional dismissal that would have left him with a clean record after six months of good behavior.
Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he’s had a falling out with the organization in recent years.
On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Security approached Oakley early in the game and a fracas ensued. Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed.
Oakley says he didn’t do anything wrong.
Rihanna didn’t yell ‘Brick!’ at Kevin Durant (video)
Did Rihanna yell “Brick!” as Kevin Durant shot a free throw, and did Durant stare her down after making a 3-pointer?
ESPN answered the first part of that question, one of the most compelling storylines from the Warriors’ Game 1 rout of the Cavaliers:
No. It was the woman next to Rihanna.
But whom did Durant think yelled at him? And whom did Durant stare down?
He’s not telling:
Enes Kanter’s father arrested in Turkey, Enes calls it ‘politically motivated arrest’
Recently, the Turkish government revoked the passport of Oklahoma City big man Enes Kanter, who was in Romania at the time and was detained at the airport, but was eventually allowed to leave through London back to the United States. The Turkish government then issued an arrest warrant for Kanter, but he will not be extradited because his attorneys can rightfully argue this is politically motivated — Kanter is an opponent of Turkey’s current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and he likely would be tortured upon his return.
Now, the Turkish government has arrested Kanter’s father.
Kanter announced it and the Turkish government confirmed this to Turkey’s official news agency, Anadolu, saying he was picked up “as a part of the ongoing investigation into FETO.” FETO is what the Turkish government calls followers of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. Erdogan blames Gulen for masterminding a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, one with members of the military involved.
Enes Kanter is a follower and supporter of Gulan, however, his family has disavowed Enes because of his political beliefs.
Kanter released a statement on his website about the arrest.
I woke this morning to the news of my father being arrested by the Turkish government. The police raided our home in Istanbul, something that is happening to many innocent families across Turkey just because they are members of Hizmet, inspired by Scholar Fethullah Gulen. Hizmet today is a transnational social initiative that advocates for the ideals of human rights, equal opportunity, democracy, non-violence and the emphatic acceptance of religious and cultural diversity….
My father is arrested because of my outspoken criticism of the ruling party. He may get tortured for simply being my family member. There are countless stories that Amnesty International has published about rape, torture, and sodomy in the Turkish prisons following the alleged failed Military Coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that is blamed on innocent individuals of Hizmet.
Erdogan recently won a disputed election in that country that gives him sweeping, almost dictatorial powers. His authoritarian government does not tolerate dissent nor have much regard for human rights (they have beaten protestors of the Turkish regime at a march in this country). Journalists, judges and anyone seen as opposition have been picked up in government sweeps.
Kanter closed his statement this way.
For a second please think and imagine, if something like this is happening to an NBA player, what is happening to the people with no voice or podium to speak on? There could be hundreds of thousands of people that are detained, tortured, or murdered that we are not hearing about. Freedom of expression is a basic human right, and I ask the WORLD to join me in seeking justice and equality for all and to reject oppressive regimes and dictatorships.
Despite reports, Mike Brown says he knows nothing of Steve Kerr return
OAKLAND — While there has been buzz that Steve Kerr is feeling healthy and may return to the bench to coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Finals Sunday night, the Warriors say they know nothing about this.
“It’s all the same. I’m the coach until they tell me I’m not,” Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said Monday. “I haven’t heard anything different from them.”
“I hope he comes back, but I haven’t heard anything,” Klay Thompson said, later adding the word “yet.”
This doesn’t mean Kerr will stay out of the big chair — this is exactly what the Warriors have to say until the minute Kerr makes the announcement.
Kerr left the Warriors two games into this postseason because of complications from a back surgery that held him out of the start of the 2015-16 season. Kerr had a slow leak of spinal fluid, which was leading to severe headaches, nausea, and it had gotten worse. However, after having a procedure at the Duke medical facilities, Kerr is reportedly feeling much better.
Kerr is cautious with his return for a couple of reasons. One, the team is 11-0 in his absence, and nobody in sports wants to mess with a streak. Second, he doesn’t want to coach a game Sunday, feel terrible after it’s over and not be able to continue — if he’s in he wants to be in for the rest of the Finals. So they will be sure before a decision is made.
Both Brown and Thompson said they needed to focus more on what they expect will be a more focused, more physical effort from the Cavaliers in Game 2.