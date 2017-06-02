Did Kevin Durant stare down Rihanna after making 3-pointer?

Someone (Rihanna?) yelled “brick!” as Kevin Durant shot a free throw:
Durant made a 3-pointer then turned to stare down someone (Rihanna?) in the crowd:
Rihanna has gone to Finals games in Oakland to root forLeBron James, but she and Durant – who share an agency, Jay Z’s Roc Nation – have gone back and forth during games, too. So, this was probably all in good fun.
OAKLAND — Game 1 this year was a blowout Golden State win Yes, that is what we saw a year ago (and Cleveland came back to win that series), but the Game 1 Cleveland loss picked at some of the big questions about them coming into the playoffs. Here are the three big takeaways from Game 1.
1) Cleveland’s defense has to be a lot sharper, they can’t just outscore the Warriors. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has said it before this postseason — Cleveland’s offense would be a key part of their defense. Meaning opponents can’t get easy buckets if they are taking the ball out of the basket, and the Cleveland offense will put pressure on other offenses to keep up and force them into mistakes or poor shots.
None of that applied to the Warriors. Led by Kevin Durant, they attacked the rim — the Warriors had 34 shots at the rim in the first half alone. Golden State is talented, but their attacks exposed the Cleveland defense that finished 22nd in the NBA during the regular season — the Warriors forced bad matchups, and the Cavaliers help defense was nonexistent. Golden State ran simple pin-down actions all game that forced Kevin Love into a switch on Durant or Curry, and then Love was torched. (Curry seemed out to erase the memory of the end of Game 7 a year ago and went right at Love). The same is all true of Tristan Thompson, a better defender but not someone who can guard Curry in space.
The Warriors were getting buckets by simply attacking in transition when they could, blowing by their man on closeouts, and making backdoor cuts. Or, Curry just had the space to pull up.
Cleveland’s defense needs to be much better if they are going to start winning games in this series. For example, Cavaliers had zero steals in this game — zero — and they pressured the Warriors into just four turnovers.
“We made a lot of mistakes. There’s nothing really needs to be said,” LeBron James said. “We know we’re capable of playing a lot better. We didn’t play as well as we know we’re capable of.”
The Cavaliers did a much better job of taking away the rim in the second half, but that’s when the Warriors had more space and started hitting their threes. Cleveland has to find a better balance.
Lue is right that part of it is offensive: The Cavaliers have to do a better job slowing the game down and keeping the Warriors out of transition, which brings us to…
2) The Cavaliers have to take much better care of the ball. Cleveland had 20 turnovers in the game (and the Warriors had 21 points off them). As a team, they turned the ball over 19.6 percent of their possessions — one in five trips down the court.
LeBron was the biggest culprit, he had eight turnovers and coughed it up on 19.4 percent of the possessions he used.
This isn’t rocket science — turn the ball over and the Warriors are off to the races in transition. Golden State had 27 fast break points. Also part of the problem was Cleveland did a poor job getting back on defense all game.
But it starts with turnovers.
3) Kevin Durant may indeed be the difference in this series. It was obvious the to say this coming into this series: These teams went seven games and down to the final minute a year ago, adding Durant changes the balance of power.
Well, chalk up one for the obvious.
Durant had 38 points on 53.8 percent shooting and hitting 3-of-6 from three, added eight rebounds and eight assists, plus zero turnovers. And that was just the offensive end — for large swaths of the game he guarded LeBron James and did a solid job.
What mattered is how Durant got those buckets — he attacked the rim. Half of his 26 shots came in the restricted area, the was throwing down — six alone in the first half. This is what the Warriors missed a year ago, when the Cavaliers pressured them at the arc late in the Finals the Warriors kept jacking up tough shots — pressure Durant and he blows past his man for the dunk.
When asked what the difference was LeBron said Durant.
“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out,” LeBron said.
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the Cavaliers must make things much more difficult for KD in the rest of this series. Which is true, but they already had LeBron on him for much of the game. If they dedicate more resources to stopping Durant other things will open up for Golden State.
Adam Silver on one-and-done system, “It’s not working for anyone”
The NBA and players union came together pretty quickly and (relatively) harmoniously on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in the past year, but the two sides agreed to put the age limit issue aside and return to it later. At his annual pre-Finals press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he expects to discuss the issue over the course of the next season.
“I think it’s one of those issues that we need to come together and study,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at his annual pre-Finals press conference. “This year the projection is that we’re going to have 20 one-and-done players coming, actually being drafted this year. When we first changed the minimum age from 18 to 19, the following year in 2006 we had two one-and-done players.
“So my sense is it’s not working for anyone. It’s not working certainly from the college coaches and athletic directors I hear from. They’re not happy with the current system. And I know our teams aren’t happy either in part because they don’t necessarily think that the players are coming into the league are getting the kind of training that they would expect to see among top draft picks in the league.”
The challenge is that the owners — who Silver works for — would like the age limit raised to 20. While they preach player development, the factors of another year of college helps build a player’s name and brand, plus teams like to think that with another year to watch a player they will make better draft decisions (studies suggest that’s not true).
On the other side, the NBA players union wants the limit lowered to 18. Their argument is simple: If a player is good enough to play in the NBA at 18, why should we force him to go to college and wait to years to be a professional?
There are no easy answers. I favor the “baseball rule” — players can be drafted out of high school, but if they choose not to enter the draft or are not chosen they must go to college (or overseas) for two or three years — but has flaws as well.
“To be honest, I’m not standing here today saying I have the perfect solution,” Silver said. “I do know that as I talk — increasingly the veteran players in this league, as well, who feel that the young players are not coming in game ready in the way that they were when they were coming out of college. And we’re also seeing a dichotomy in terms of the international players. They’re coming in when they come in at 19, many of them have been professional for up to three years before they come into the league and have a very different experience than what we’re seeing from American players coming through our college programs.”
What Silver said, and everyone agrees on, is the changes to the system need to be more systemic than just what the NBA does with an age limit.
“As I said, when we now have 20 members of a 60-person two round draft coming directly from one year of college, I
think then from a training standpoint we really got to rethink this process,” Silver said. “And as I’ve said before, I don’t think we should just focus on 18 to 19, I think we got to look younger, at the whole AAU system. And, again, I understand I shouldn’t use a broad brush to criticize the entire AAU system, because parts of it are excellent, but also parts of it are very broken.
“Especially this relates to injuries in the league. What we’re seeing is a rash of injuries among young players. What our orthopedics are telling us is they’re seeing wear-and-tear issues in young players that they didn’t used to see until players were much older. We know that these young players — now, this is before college — are playing in AAU programs, sometimes eight and 10 games in a weekend. Of course, Little League has pitch counts. AAU does not have the equivalent.
“So we got to look at the whole system holistically. That’s why the question before about the timeline. I think Kiki Vandeweghe, Byron Spruell, our president of league operations, are very focused on it, Kathy Behrens, head of our player programs, is looking at it. But we’re going to put together a task force of people and spend a lot of time on it over the next year.”
Can that group find a consensus? We all wish them luck.
Kevin Durant attacked the rim and it was exactly what the Warriors needed
OAKLAND — Kevin Durant did what the Warriors either could not or would not one year ago.
Cleveland’s defensive plan for Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals didn’t change much from what worked for them in the final games of the 2016 Finals. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue described it as “kind of backwards” — the top priority was defending the arc and chasing the Warriors off the three-point line. Last year, the Warriors kept settling for those threes anyway.
Not Durant.
“If I see a lane, just try to attack,” Durant said of his mindset after the game. “Coach and my teammates always want me to attack and try to open it up for everybody else and try to score as well. So I felt like in transition they were running out to the three-point line, and we got the best 3-point shooters in the world on our team, so obviously, teams want to take away our 3-pointer, but just tried to be aggressive to the rim and loosen them up a bit.”
The result was plays like this.
Durant took over Game 1 early, and had 23 first-half points on his way to finishing with 38 points (shooting 53.8 percent and hitting 3-of-6 from three), eight rebounds, eight assists, and zero turnovers in the Golden State. Oh, and for large chunks of the game he also guarded LeBron James and did a solid job.
“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out,” LeBron said.
“We were talking about it before the game, and Steve (Kerr) suggested we try to get the ball in (Durant’s) hands right away and put him in position where he can attack downhill,” Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said. “So we tried to do that early on, and K.D. didn’t settle.”
No, he didn’t — look at his shot chart and the 13 shots in the restricted area.
“When Kevin Durant has the ball, you don’t want to leave him and get to shooters,” Lue said. “But I thought they got him going early in the game. I thought he got out in transition, got four or five dunks early and it just kind of opened everything up for him. So we got to make it much tougher on him, can’t give a great scorer like Durant easy baskets like that, especially in transition, especially early. So we got to do a better job of taking that away.”
The challenge for the Cavaliers is how to take that away without opening up something else.
For Durant, this was his first time back on the NBA Finals stage since he was still teammates with Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and he took a moment to try to soak it all in.
“What other option did I have?” Durant said. “This is what every player wants to be, is the highest level of basketball. That’s what you dream about as a kid, is to play at the highest level. So I would have — I wouldn’t done my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment, no matter what. So I just tried to stay locked in on that, at the same time have some fun.”
He had some fun, and made sure the Cavaliers didn’t have any. Do that a few more times this series and he may well get a new MVP trophy to add to the case at home.
LeBron James, for better or worse, drives Cavaliers in Game 1 loss
Cleveland called timeout, and LeBron finally crossed half-court to take a seat for the rest of the night. He finished with a monster stat line – 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists – but a troubling Game 1 loss.
The Cavs’ offense? Sloppy. Their defense? Lazy and uncoordinated.
And LeBron contributed majorly to those problems.
He committed eight turnovers and allowed his primary assignment, Durant, to go off for 38 points. LeBron’s help rotations were even less impressive.
LeBron has now posted 28-15-8 in the Finals more than anyone else combined over the last 25 years (thrice to once each by Draymond Green and Shaquille O’Neal). But this wasn’t the LeBron who put the Cavaliers on his back in last year’s Finals. He wasn’t nearly sharp enough, setting the tone for a Cleveland team that committed 20 turnovers and eventually broke down on numerous defensive possessions.
Asked what stood out about the Warriors performance, LeBron gave a two-letter answer before elaborating.
“K.D.,” LeBron said.
“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball I.Q. like that, that’s what stands out.”
If that were an admission of his own team’s inferiority, LeBron snapped out of it quickly.
“I mean, it’s no if, ands, or buts. It is what it is. We got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us,” LeBron said. “But that’s what stands out.”
If it means his own individual performance fades into the background, LeBron might gladly give Durant center stage.
LeBron’s dominant start – 13 points, four shooting fouls drawn, on aggressive drives, five rebounds and three assists in the first quarter – turned into an uneven showing. The Warriors pestered LeBron with the ball, took away his passing lanes and exposed his defense. LeBron’s big traditional numbers will mask some of his shortcomings, but there were reasons LeBron was -22, his worst plus-minus game in this Finals trilogy.
LeBron wasn’t bad tonight. It’s hard to be bad with a 28-15-8.
But the Cavs need him to be so much crisper to have a chance against Golden State.