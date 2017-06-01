Watch highlights from the first 70 NBA Finals (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have had a nice run through the 2017 NBA Playoffs on their way to the Finals. The team is 12-0, sweeping every series before their rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So what’s the secret to Golden State’s success? Was it signing former MVP Kevin Durant? Addressing their weaknesses? Finding a gem in JaVale McGee? Adding counters to their offense for when teams overplay them?

For Thompson it’s easy: it’s all about the toaster.

Klay on the winning streak – "The toaster has been working" pic.twitter.com/vyUo2MrBo8 — Oracle Arena (@OracleArena) May 31, 2017

A fan had Thompson sign a toaster earlier in the season, right before the playoffs started.

The correlation is obvious. Toaster = wins. Will it equate to a championship?

Only time will tell.