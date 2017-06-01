Rumor: Lakers shopping Jordan Clarkson as anticipation builds for Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a shooting guard thanks to their No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, so they may be looking to move some parts.
One rumor has Jordan Clarkson not only on the trade block, but being actively shopped by the Lakers.
Over at Basketball Insiders, Jordan Schultz says the Lakers could be looking to make a move.
Via Twitter:
You can sort of see this as a possibility if you believe that the young core of D'Angelo Russell and likely 2017 first rounder Lonzo Ball are the guys that constitute the future backcourt.
Plus, if the Lakers really are going for Paul George either in trade next year or outright next offseason, those minutes wouldn’t be effectively used by Clarkson in a backup role. Trading a guy like Clarkson could make sense as you can add more pieces to the roster to compete now and to attract George.
Then again, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka would need to be absolutely sure that Lonzo Ball is going to hit for them, and it’s hard to imagine them trading away a piece that has developed nicely in Clarkson before Ball ever plays a professional game against NBA competition.
File this one away under interesting and something to keep an eye on.
JaVale McGee wasn’t smart enough to get out of the way – nor imposing enough to deter LeBron James.
JaVale McGee has had an incredible run for the Golden State Warriors during their 12-0 playoff run to the 2017 NBA Finals. The former Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets big man joined the Warriors this year after a season with the Dallas Mavericks and has proven his effectiveness.
McGee has an offensive rating in the playoffs of 125.4, a net rating of 26.3, and an effective field goal percentage of 74. He’s balling, and has been unsolveable for some playoff opponents, including the Portland Trail Blazers.
But McGee was anonymously criticized this week for not being “smart enough” to be in the NBA Finals, a comment that seems a little out of the ordinary to a lot of us.
McGee responded to that assertion on Wednesday, saying he basically didn’t give it any weight.
Via Twitter:
Good for McGee. His reemergence has been one of the great storylines of not only the playoffs, but of the 2016-17 season. People sort of forget that McGee was a wild but interesting player during his young career in Washington, and as a young big man had started to shape his game by the 2010-11 season with Washington.
He hit a plateau in Denver and crashed and burned after time in Philadelphia. Getting a solid shot as a real contributor for the Warriors has been neat to see.
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have had a nice run through the 2017 NBA Playoffs on their way to the Finals. The team is 12-0, sweeping every series before their rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
So what’s the secret to Golden State’s success? Was it signing former MVP Kevin Durant? Addressing their weaknesses? Finding a gem in JaVale McGee? Adding counters to their offense for when teams overplay them?
For Thompson it’s easy: it’s all about the toaster.
Via Twitter:
A fan had Thompson sign a toaster earlier in the season, right before the playoffs started.
The correlation is obvious. Toaster = wins. Will it equate to a championship?
Only time will tell.
This is a long highlight video.
It’s also a good highlight video.