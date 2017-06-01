Rumor: Lakers shopping Jordan Clarkson as anticipation builds for Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a shooting guard thanks to their No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, so they may be looking to move some parts.

One rumor has Jordan Clarkson not only on the trade block, but being actively shopped by the Lakers.

Over at Basketball Insiders, Jordan Schultz says the Lakers could be looking to make a move.

Via Twitter:

Per a source, #Lakers are not just "open-minded" to trading Jordan Clarkson, as has been reported, but are actively seeking out offers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2017

You can sort of see this as a possibility if you believe that the young core of D'Angelo Russell and likely 2017 first rounder Lonzo Ball are the guys that constitute the future backcourt.

Plus, if the Lakers really are going for Paul George either in trade next year or outright next offseason, those minutes wouldn’t be effectively used by Clarkson in a backup role. Trading a guy like Clarkson could make sense as you can add more pieces to the roster to compete now and to attract George.

Then again, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka would need to be absolutely sure that Lonzo Ball is going to hit for them, and it’s hard to imagine them trading away a piece that has developed nicely in Clarkson before Ball ever plays a professional game against NBA competition.

File this one away under interesting and something to keep an eye on.