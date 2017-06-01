Klay Thompson credits signing of fan’s toaster with Warriors’ 12-0 run to the Finals

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have had a nice run through the 2017 NBA Playoffs on their way to the Finals. The team is 12-0, sweeping every series before their rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
So what’s the secret to Golden State’s success? Was it signing former MVP Kevin Durant? Addressing their weaknesses? Finding a gem in JaVale McGee? Adding counters to their offense for when teams overplay them?
For Thompson it’s easy: it’s all about the toaster.
Via Twitter:
A fan had Thompson sign a toaster earlier in the season, right before the playoffs started.
The correlation is obvious. Toaster = wins. Will it equate to a championship?
Only time will tell.
This is a long highlight video.
It’s also a good highlight video.
Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is in a Philadelphia hospital today, resting after a medical issue Cheeks suffered while on a plane.
Cheeks, 60, has previously been the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Detroit Pistons.
He has spent six total seasons with the Thunder.
Via ESPN:
Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is “doing well” after an undisclosed medical episode occurred while on a flight to Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to a team official.
Cheeks is said to be in “good spirits” and resting in a Philadelphia hospital awaiting test results.
Here’s wishing good health to Cheeks as he recovers from what is ailing him.
John Wall called the Wizards’ bench their “downfall” in the playoffs – a fair assessment. Washington’s starters outscored opponents by 4.7 points per 100 possessions and its bench got outscored by 15.5 points per 100 possessions – the biggest disparity this side of Oklahoma City.
I made this chart to illustrate the point:
Even more glaring than the Thunder, look at the Cavaliers and Warriors in the top right corner. The NBA Finalists had – by far – the best and second-best starters AND benches (as defined by NBA.com) in the 2017 playoffs.
Golden State’s starters are +21.9 per 100 possessions and its bench is +7.8. Cleveland (+19.4, +8.6) has also excelled with both starters and reserves.
The Warriors boast a Finals MVP (Andre Iguodala) and two-time All-Star (David West) off their bench. The Cavs often have LeBron James run sweet-shooting reserve-heavy units (that include Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, Deron Williams, Richard Jefferson and Channning Frye).
After a lousy postseason so far, maybe these teams will provide 48 minutes of thrilling action each game of the Finals.
This is just the third matchup in the last 21 years (as far back as NBA.com records go) where the top two starters and benches through the first three rounds of the playoffs met in the Finals, joining Heat-Spurs in 2013 and 2014.
Here’s every Finals matchup in that span with starters rank, bench rank by net rating among the 16 playoff teams:
- 2017: Golden State Warriors (1, 2) | Cleveland Cavaliers (2, 1)
- 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers (1, 1) | Golden State Warriors (2, 3)
- 2015: Golden State Warriors (2, 4) | Cleveland Cavaliers (1, 2)
- 2014: San Antonio Spurs (1, 2) | Miami Heat (2, 1)
- 2013: Miami Heat (1, 2) | San Antonio Spurs (2, 1)
- 2012: Miami Heat (2, 1) | Oklahoma City Thunder (3, 2)
- 2011: Dallas Mavericks (2, 2) | Miami Heat (4, 1)
- 2010: Los Angeles Lakers (3, 5) | Boston Celtics (2, 6)
- 2009: Los Angeles Lakers (3, 3) | Orlando Magic (4, 2)
- 2008: Boston Celtics (1, 10) | Los Angeles Lakers (2, 5)
- 2007: San Antonio Spurs (2, 4) | Cleveland Cavaliers (7, 1)
- 2006: Miami Heat (2, 1) | Dallas Mavericks (1, 3)
- 2005: San Antonio Spurs (4, 1) | Detroit Pistons (2, 5)
- 2004: Detroit Pistons (1, 6) | Los Angeles Lakers (2, 4)
- 2003: San Antonio Spurs (2, 1) | New Jersey Nets (1, 5)
- 2002: Los Angeles Lakers (4, 7) | New Jersey Nets (5, 8)
- 2001: Los Angeles Lakers (1, 1) | Philadelphia 76ers (8, 3)
- 2000: Los Angeles Lakers (2, 3) | Indiana Pacers (7, 2)
- 1999: San Antonio Spurs (1, 3) | New York Knicks (2, 1)
- 1998: Chicago Bulls (1, 2) | Utah Jazz (5, 1)
- 1997: Chicago Bulls (1, 5) | Utah Jazz (2, 11)
Golden State Warriors wingman Matt Barnes is one of three active NBA players left from the magical 2006-07 “We Believe” Warriors that topped Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. That squad is remembered fondly, both by Barnes and fans across the NBA.
But Barnes probably thinks higher of that team than just about anybody around. The 37-year-old Barnes told reporters during media availability on Wednesday that he thinks that Warriors team could give the 2017 squad a run for their money come playoff time.
Via Twitter:
Barnes also mentioned that he’s playing for that squad as one of the last remaining active players left. Mike Dunleavy and Monta Ellis are the other two still in the league.
As of Thursday morning the Warriors are at -270 to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Game 1 tips at 6:00 pm PST on Thursday on ABC.