Book: Dan Gilbert refused to say LeBron James’ name in meetings for years after The Decision

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

As Dan Gilbert tried to welcome LeBron James back to Cleveland, the Cavaliers owner framed their first tenure together as “five great years and one bad night” – a sentiment LeBron echoed.

But rock bottom lasted far longer than the night of The Decision and Gilbert’s infamous letter.

Return of the King” by Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin:

Gilbert had continued to stew, though, and in meetings he refused for several years to say James’s name.

That’s some deep-seated resentment, something not merely stemming from the passion of a single night.

LeBron’s and Gilbert’s relationship still has rockiness, but they came together to win a championship and are pursuing another. LeBron provides on-court excellence, and Gilbert spends big. It’s a fruitful combination, no matter the animosity that preceded it.

But it’s still a wonder they reconciled at all.

Warriors, Cavaliers features best starters AND benches in 2017 NBA playoffs

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

John Wall called the Wizards’ bench their “downfall” in the playoffs – a fair assessment. Washington’s starters outscored opponents by 4.7 points per 100 possessions and its bench got outscored by 15.5 points per 100 possessions – the biggest disparity this side of Oklahoma City.

I made this chart to illustrate the point:

image

Even more glaring than the Thunder, look at the Cavaliers and Warriors in the top right corner. The NBA Finalists had – by far – the best and second-best starters AND benches (as defined by NBA.com) in the 2017 playoffs.

Golden State’s starters are +21.9 per 100 possessions and its bench is +7.8. Cleveland (+19.4, +8.6) has also excelled with both starters and reserves.

The Warriors boast a Finals MVP (Andre Iguodala) and two-time All-Star (David West) off their bench. The Cavs often have LeBron James run sweet-shooting reserve-heavy units (that include Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, Deron Williams, Richard Jefferson and Channning Frye).

After a lousy postseason so far, maybe these teams will provide 48 minutes of thrilling action each game of the Finals.

This is just the third matchup in the last 21 years (as far back as NBA.com records go) where the top two starters and benches through the first three rounds of the playoffs met in the Finals, joining Heat-Spurs in 2013 and 2014.

Here’s every Finals matchup in that span with starters rank, bench rank by net rating among the 16 playoff teams:

  • 2017: Golden State Warriors (1, 2) | Cleveland Cavaliers (2, 1)
  • 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers (1, 1) | Golden State Warriors (2, 3)
  • 2015: Golden State Warriors (2, 4) | Cleveland Cavaliers (1, 2)
  • 2014: San Antonio Spurs (1, 2) | Miami Heat (2, 1)
  • 2013: Miami Heat (1, 2) | San Antonio Spurs (2, 1)
  • 2012: Miami Heat (2, 1) | Oklahoma City Thunder (3, 2)
  • 2011: Dallas Mavericks (2, 2) | Miami Heat (4, 1)
  • 2010: Los Angeles Lakers (3, 5) | Boston Celtics (2, 6)
  • 2009: Los Angeles Lakers (3, 3) | Orlando Magic (4, 2)
  • 2008: Boston Celtics (1, 10) | Los Angeles Lakers (2, 5)
  • 2007: San Antonio Spurs (2, 4) | Cleveland Cavaliers (7, 1)
  • 2006: Miami Heat (2, 1) | Dallas Mavericks (1, 3)
  • 2005: San Antonio Spurs (4, 1) | Detroit Pistons (2, 5)
  • 2004: Detroit Pistons (1, 6) | Los Angeles Lakers (2, 4)
  • 2003: San Antonio Spurs (2, 1) | New Jersey Nets (1, 5)
  • 2002: Los Angeles Lakers (4, 7) | New Jersey Nets (5, 8)
  • 2001: Los Angeles Lakers (1, 1) | Philadelphia 76ers (8, 3)
  • 2000: Los Angeles Lakers (2, 3) | Indiana Pacers (7, 2)
  • 1999: San Antonio Spurs (1, 3) | New York Knicks (2, 1)
  • 1998: Chicago Bulls (1, 2) | Utah Jazz (5, 1)
  • 1997: Chicago Bulls (1, 5) | Utah Jazz (2, 11)

Matt Barnes says the 2007 “We Believe” Warriors would take the current squad to 7 games

By Dane CarbaughJun 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Golden State Warriors wingman Matt Barnes is one of three active NBA players left from the magical 2006-07 “We Believe” Warriors that topped Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. That squad is remembered fondly, both by Barnes and fans across the NBA.

But Barnes probably thinks higher of that team than just about anybody around. The 37-year-old Barnes told reporters during media availability on Wednesday that he thinks that Warriors team could give the 2017 squad a run for their money come playoff time.

Via Twitter:

Barnes also mentioned that he’s playing for that squad as one of the last remaining active players left. Mike Dunleavy and Monta Ellis are the other two still in the league.

As of Thursday morning the Warriors are at -270 to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Game 1 tips at 6:00 pm PST on Thursday on ABC.

NBA’s only parity problems are perception, LeBron James

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

When LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with Miami in 2010, many bemoaned the end of competitive balance, complaining LeBron had guaranteed himself a title that year. When LeBron return to Cleveland in 2014, similar angst emerged: LeBron again worked the system to guarantee himself a championship.

Of course, neither the 2010-11 Heat nor 2014-15 Cavaliers won a title.

But the same hysteria took hold when Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors last summer, and maybe this time, the hand-wringers will be right. Golden State enters the 2017 NBA Finals as heavy favorites over the Cavaliers in a widely expected matchup.

Has parity suddenly ended, or did the handwringers just finally happen to get one right?

This is the first time in the last dozen years, as far back as Sports Odds History records go, where the preseason conference favorites actually met in the Finals:

Season Expected Actual
2016-17 Cavaliers-Warriors Cavaliers-Warriors
2015-16 Cavaliers-Spurs Cavaliers-Warriors
2014-15 Cavaliers-Spurs Cavaliers-Warriors
2013-14 Heat-Thunder Heat-Spurs
2012-13 Heat-Lakers Heat-Spurs
2011-12 Heat-Lakers Heat-Thunder
2010-11 Heat-Lakers Heat-Mavericks
2009-10 Cavaliers-Lakers Celtics-Lakers
2008-09 Celtics-Lakers Magic-Lakers
2007-08 Celtics-Spurs* Celtics-Lakers
2006-07 Heat-Mavericks* Cavaliers-Spurs
2005-06 Heat-Spurs* Heat-Mavericks

*Conference favorites weren’t available, but I used the top team in the title odds from each conference.

None of the biggest preseason title favorites in this era – 2010-11 Heat, 2005-06 Spurs and 2013-14 Heat – have won titles. (The 2016-17 Warriors, favored over the field, could change that).

You can’t call that a fair die will land on 2, watch it land 4-3-6-4-2 then claim to be all-knowing after the last roll. Or at least you shouldn’t be taken seriously if you do.

But, to a degree, that’s what’s happening here.

The perception of a predictable outcome is sweeping over the actual predictability. This season was never guaranteed to end with a Warriors-Cavs Finals. Both teams had to earn their way here. They were favored against the field for good reason, but they still had to avoid injury, chemistry issues and upstart challengers. Play out this season 100 times, and it doesn’t always end with a Warriors-Cavs Finals.

But it feels that way, because it’s an unprecedented third straight Finals matchup between the same teams.

Yet, is feeling clouding reality? These other three- or four-year periods featured just three different teams in the Finals:

  • 2012-14 (Heat, Spurs, Thunder)
  • 2008-10 (Lakers, Celtics, Magic)
  • 1996-98 (Bulls, Jazz, SuperSonics)
  • 1988-90 (Pistons, Lakers, Trail Blazers)
  • 1984-87 (Celtics, Lakers, Rockets)
  • 1982-84 (Lakers, 76ers, Celtics)

Is that really so different than the two teams we’ve gotten in the last three years?

Again, it feels way different, and I get that.

I’m just not sure how the NBA can reconcile the issue.

LeBron’s teams have been favored to win the East the last eight years. Once he got good enough to actually carry them that far annually, nobody has touched them. As long as he remains elite, his teams will be favored in most regards.

The West has been far less predictable, though Golden State looks poised for a lengthy run. As much as fans wants parity, they also want teams to have the inside track for retaining their own players. Now that they have so many good players – Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – the Warriors can keep their core together (as long as they’re willing to spend).

But it’s hard to stay on top. LeBron is 32, destined to decline eventually. Golden State’s payroll and egos could become too outsized to manage.

Just because the Warriors and Cavaliers feel inevitable doesn’t make it so. They have both been favored to win their conference and actually won their conferences precisely one year – this year. Don’t let recency bias trick you into believing it has always been and will always be this way.

How Lakers-Celtics paved the way for the Cavaliers-Warriors

Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

By the time the Los Angeles Lakers met the Boston Celtics for the third time in the NBA Finals in the 1980s, defensive stopper Michael Cooper had enough with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and the rest of the Celtics.

“It’s respectful to acknowledge the person that you’re playing, but I’m not taking you out to dinner,” Cooper said, thinking back on those days. “I’ll spit in your food before I eat with you.”

Lakers vs. Celtics. Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson. East Coast vs. West Coast.

It’s the rivalry against which all others are measured, the one essentially responsible for the modern NBA evolving from a fringe sport that put its championship series on tape delay to a global sensation built around the most recognizable athletes in American sports. And as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors prepare to face off in the finals for the third straight season, the two teams that have grabbed a stranglehold on the rest of the league over the last three seasons are drawing comparisons to the game’s greatest matchup.

“I think basketball-wise it’s going to be great,” said Celtics Hall of Famer Kevin McHale, now an analyst for NBATV. “That is going to lend itself to people talking about it years from now. But really, (the Lakers-Celtics) was the birth of the NBA and the average fan across the country was that Larry-Magic time. It was completely unique unto itself.”

McHale was directly involved in one of the defining moments of the rivalry, when he clotheslined Lakers forward Kurt Rambis on a breakaway layup during Game 4 of the 1984 finals in Los Angeles. It’s a play that lives in Celtics lore, the gritty, Northern Minnesota forward blasting the Showtime Lakers right in front of Jack Nicholson. The play touched off a mini-brawl between the two teams and helped spark a Boston comeback that evened the series that the Celtics went on to win in seven games.

“We knew how dirty they could get. I loved it back then,” said Cooper, who now coaches the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA. “In today’s game, he would’ve got a two or three-game suspension. Back then, it made it fun. Rambis’s neck wasn’t broken? OK, get up. Kevin got dunked on a couple times and we made a big melee out of it. You come out and live to play another day.”

The more often the teams met on the big stage, the more heated the rivalry became. Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell gave James Worthy a choke sign after he missed a free throw. Bird went toe-to-toe with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It’s the kind of edge and nastiness that is often said to be lacking in the modern NBA with the high salaries and player movement. But last year’s series – won by Cleveland in seven games – had its share of tension, from LeBron James‘ dismissive scoff at Stephen Curry after blocking his shot in Game 6 to Klay Thompson suggesting James “got his feelings hurt” to James stepping over Draymond Green in Game 4, a confrontation that led to Green’s suspension and the turning point of the series.

“I’m hoping there’s some real fiery competitiveness and some dustups and guys willing to fight each other for it,” McHale said. “I think that’s fine. There should be that feeling.”

The Lakers and Celtics met three times in four years, with Los Angeles winning in 1985 and 1987. The only thing that prevented four straight meetings was a Houston Rockets upset of the Lakers in the 1986 Western Conference finals, something that McHale laments to this day. The Celtics desperately wanted the Lakers because they knew Magic and Worthy and Kareem would push them to their competitive limits.

“I think the Lakers were one of those teams that you knew you could play well and still lose. We had a good enough team where if we played well, normally it just took care of itself,” McHale said. “We’d win. If we played well, the outcome was determined just by our play. Against the Lakers, you could play really well and still lose.”

When two teams play that often at the highest level, there are no more secrets, no tricks to be pulled, no gimmicks said Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, whose Detroit Pistons faced the Lakers in back-to-back finals in 1988 and 1989.

“The intensity level is off the charts, just in terms of the team competition and also the individual competitions on the court,” said Thomas, now an analyst for NBATV. “Both of you really do know each other so well. You know all of their tendencies, all of their habits, all of their plays.

“Then it becomes a game of concentration. Who can concentrate for that two-and-a-half hour period without making a mistake?”

For the most part, the Cavs and Warriors have tried to downplay any talk of acrimony or tension, with Curry saying this week “you can call it a rivalry, but it’s still in development.”

In many ways, when Game 1 tips off on Thursday night in Oakland, California, a new generation of NBA fans will get to understand what it felt like to watch the Lakers and Celtics battles from the 1980s that their fathers and grandfathers still rave about.

But McHale remembers sitting in his office as an executive with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the mid-90s and finally reflecting on how far the league had come. Salaries were skyrocketing. The game’s influence was growing overseas and the NBA Finals – the ones that were shown on tape delay during McHale’s first championship with the Celtics in 1980 – were now must-see, primetime television.

All that success couldn’t have happened without Larry, without Magic, without those three epic showdowns between the Lakers and the Celtics.

“It was like somebody seeing color TV for the first time,” McHale said of being a part of that history. “There was a whole different vibe that had nothing to do with the game. It was the NBA just growing. It’s different. That was like watching the moon walk. There’s never another thing like that. That was just amazing.”

 