Unnamed Cavalier reportedly doesn’t think JaVale McGee is “smart enough” to play in Finals

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

There are some regular rotation players who will end up with very good courtside seats but sharply reduced minutes in the NBA Finals due to matchups. It happens every year.

One of those could be the Warriors backup bigs — JaVale McGee in particular. If Tristan Thompson isn’t on the floor it might be difficult to find a good matchup for McGee (plus the Warriors will likely play small a lot themselves this series).  However, one anonymous Cavaliers player told Dave McMenamin of ESPN there is another reason McGeen could sit, a story the reporter relayed on ESPN’s The Basketball Analogy Show podcast with Brian Windhorst (hat tip to DefPen.com and Bleacher Report).

“I had a Cavs player disagree with your opinion of McGee, Brian. He postulated to me that he doesn’t even think McGee’s gonna be able to get on the court or certainly not stay on the court because he doesn’t think he’s quote, unquote ‘smart enough’ to be able to play in this series.”

There’s a little more motivation for the Warriors. As if blowing a 3-1 lead in the last Finals didn’t provide enough.

McGee has played well for the Warriors through the season and into the playoffs. He will get his chances. But if he is limited these playoffs it’s not about intelligence as much as it is matchups. Cleveland could face the same problem with Kevin Love, and improved perimeter defender but one who can be exposed out there and who will find himself in difficult matchups in this series.

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Finally, on Thursday we get to the main event: The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Golden State Warriors, round three. The trilogy. The greatest rivalry the NBA has seen in years — now with more Kevin Durant!

In this PBT Extra, I discuss three things to keep an eye on during these NBA Finals. At the top of the list is what I see as the key to the series — Cleveland’s defense. It has looked a little better the last couple of playoff rounds, but Golden State presents a different level of challenge.

Cleveland can win this series, but their margin for error is slim.

Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa Energy change name to Iowa Wolves

Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) The Iowa Energy has changed their name to the Iowa Wolves, reflecting Minnesota’s recent purchase of the D-League franchise.

The Timberwolves made the announcement Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena, the 14,000-seat arena where the franchise has played since its inception in 2007.

With Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau in attendance, the Timberwolves unveiled their new affiliate’s logo and colors. The Wolves’ colors are navy blue and bright green, much like Minnesota’s new identity, with a secondary logo featuring an outline of the state of Iowa and a large “W” in the middle.

The D-League has added 10 teams in the last 30 months and will have a league-record 26 teams in 2017-18, when it will be known as the NBA Gatorade or G-League.

PBT Podcast: NBA Finals preview with Dan Feldman

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

It’s the NBA Finals we all expected and wanted — the two best teams in the NBA, teams with just one playoff loss between them, playing with a lot of legacy on the line. There are a lot of questions to be answered over the coming weeks:

Is Cleveland’s defense going to be focused for 48 minutes? How is Golden State going to handle LeBron on the pick-and-roll? What does this Finals mean for the legacy of LeBron James? Or the Warriors?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports delve into all that and more in this Finals preview podcast. They discuss the historic nature of this series as well as some things to watch. Then, of course, there are predictions.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

First ever NBA Finals virtual reality highlight packages will be free to fans

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

You are not Drake. You will not be sitting courtside when the NBA Finals tip-off Thursday.

However, you can get the perspective of being courtside for every Finals game through a unique virtual reality highlight package available for free to fans this year.

“This is the first time ever, the NBA has done a full slate of highlights for the Finals like this,” said Danny Keens, Vice President of Content at the NBA’s virtual reality partner NextVR told NBC Sports. “And it’s available globally, for anyone with a VR headset.”

NextVR worked with the NBA to produce one game a week this past NBA season in virtual reality — the NBA was the first professional sports league to do that. They did the same thing with the All-Star Saturday night events. Next VR brings special cameras to the game — there will be six at the NBA Finals — ones that are located courtside or on the stanchion behind the basket. The result is the view usually reserved for the one percent — the world’s greatest athletes pushing the ball up court or seeming to crash right into your lap as they attack the rim or throw down a monster dunk.

It works like all VR does — if LeBron James drives and kicks it to Kevin Love in the corner for a three, you turn your head to follow the ball and the field of vision pans with you.

“The incredible thing about watching sports in VR is fans are stepping into the TV to watch the content, removing the fourth wall as it were and unlocking the screen,” Keens said. “It’s a transformational change in how people can watch the game…

“We saw our audiences continued to surge as we went throughout the year, but it’s also that the broadcasts got better as the year went on. We learned a lot in our first year.”

Now there will be a specially-produced highlight package for each NBA Finals game that fans can download and watch the following morning — complete with its own play-by-play calls (not the national broadcast, the VR package has its own team calling the plays). You may well have watched the games, or at least seen the conventional highlights, but this will change the perspective of what you witnessed — just how deep Stephen Curry took a three or just how fast Kyrie Irving was end-to-end with the ball.

To watch requires a Google Daydream View or Samsung GearVR headset, along with a compatible smartphone. Then just download the free NextVR app from the Google Play Store for Daydream or the Oculus Store on GearVR users. There is a special NBA Finals channel now in the NextVR app where the highlight packages will be.

“What’s great about our technology is it transports the fans to these really great seats,” Keens said.

It’s not quite a courtside seat, but it’s the next best thing, and you get to do it from the privacy of your own home.