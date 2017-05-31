AP Photo/Matt York

Rumor: Lonzo Ball must wow Lakers in workout, or they’ll draft Josh Jackson or De’Aaron Fox

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

If there’s a consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2017 NBA draft, it’s Lonzo Ball. The Lakers have the No. 2 pick.

Ball wants the Lakers to draft him. The Lakers are rumored to be enamored with the UCLA point guard.

Is Ball’s workout with the Lakers next week just a step toward the inevitable, them drafting him with the second pick?

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

With reports surfacing that the LA Lakers and former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball have finalized the details of a workout and face to face meeting in LA next week, there is a growing sense that unless Lonzo absolutely blows the doors off, he may not be the Lakers’ guy.

The Lakers are weeks away from needing to make their final decision, but there are many that believe the Lakers could go after both Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox (who made my Mock at 2 this week) with the second overall pick.

So much this time of year is a smokescreen, but there’s circumstantial evidence Ball believes the Lakers might pass on him. After his father, LaVar Ball, said he’d work out for only the Lakers, Lonzo is reportedly considering working out for the 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick. It’ll be interesting to see whether he now gives the No. 1-picking Celtics the time of day after previously rebuffing their workout request.

Personally, I see Ball in the mix with Markelle Fultz for the top prospect in this draft and Jackson and Fox a peg or two below. Some smart people disagree.

The draft is still a few weeks ago, and there’s time to gather more information. Ball’s fortunes are not set. For someone who wants to play in Los Angeles, he better nail this workout – just in case the Lakers’ reservations are real.

Cavaliers unveil new logos (photo)

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

The Cavaliers are on center stage, about the meet the Warriors in a highly anticipated third straight Finals matchup.

Cleveland used its platform to unveil new new logos.

Cavaliers release:

The new Cavaliers logos will carry forward both the popular “C-Sword” and “C” logos from previous years, as well as the original expression of Cavaliers Wine & Gold, the team’s first colors in their inaugural 1970 season, which were re-introduced in 2010-11. Navy remains a complimentary color, while black is officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette. Black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals when they beat the Warriors in Golden State. The Cavaliers were the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to winning the NBA Championship.

BRAND STORYTELLING

The Cavaliers are modern-day champions who carry the “sword” for Cleveland. The franchise demonstrates teamwork to conquer all challenges and defy all odds to prove anything is possible. The ‘All for One. One for All.’ spirit serves to unite our community with pride and confidence.

C-Sword (Primary)

C-Sword (Primary)

The sword evokes the spirit of the resilience of Cleveland. Introduced in 2003, the C-Sword is the anchor to the Cavaliers’ brand. It is one of the key symbols of the Cavaliers organization and serves as the iconic image of strength and dedication. This logo carries forward the previous Cavaliers’ identity, undergoing two simple modifications: the subtle white accent in the hilt of the sword has been removed; and a consistent gold outline has been added around the sword.

C (Partial Logo)

C (Partial Logo)

The “C” stands for something bigger than the Cavaliers. It stands for Cleveland – a city united. The “C” also represents the Cavaliers commitment to champion our hometown both on and off the court. The “C” now officially joins the Cavaliers logo collection. The “C” has been used at center court at Quicken Loans Arena for each of the past four seasons and continues to gain popularity.

Shield (Secondary)

Shield (Secondary)

The Shield represents the Cavaliers commitment to Defend the Land. The shield evokes the spirit of a modern defender. Introduction of the shield also represents the mark of a crusader, and the tool of a defender. The Shield is a direct nod to the most faithful and passionate of Cavaliers fans, including members of Wine & Gold United, who stand together in loyalty and support of the Cavaliers and are symbolic of the “All for One. One for All.” mindset and spirit.

Global Logo

Global Logo

The new global logo merges elements from across the logo suite into one united logo to capture Cleveland’s emergence and the Cavaliers prominent brand presence within the international marketplace.

Wordmarks

Wordmarks

The new Cavaliers wordmarks introduce a new aggressive look that represents the substantial progress of the franchise. The new sharp edges of the Cleveland Cavaliers and CAVS typeface are inspired from notions of a defender and the motion of a sword.

The Cavs are apparently dumping their primary logo, which is:

The new logos just put the carryover logos over shields – hardly anything to get excited about, one way or the other.

The new wordmarks are a little jagged for my taste, but they’re fine.

This mostly just feels like Trail Blazers-esque change for the sake of change – and merchandising.

Video Breakdown: Kevin Love’s rebounding will make the difference for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors played just two games against each other this season. The first was a barnburner on Christmas Day, with the Cavaliers coming out on top, 109-108. The second was an absolute blowout just a few weeks later.

There are many factors that played into those games, and indeed that will play into the 2017 NBA Finals. One of the most important ones will be who controls the glass, particularly when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Christmas game between these two teams saw a 2-to-1 advantage for Cleveland in offensive rebounding percentage. That figure was reversed in favor of the Warriors in January.

The biggest disparity seemed to be the play of Kevin Love, who was flying around everywhere for Cleveland in December but who played just 16 minutes during the second matchup.

While Love’s numbers weren’t impressive in either instance, he changed the game for his teammates — including the steadfast Tristan Thompson — in Game 1. His absence was felt in Game 2, when he did not crash the boards hard or make it more difficult for Warriors big men to get to the basketball.

As a result, both Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia were able to nab 13 rebounds apiece, while both Love and Thompson struggled.

I think Love’s play on the glass could be a major factor in how the series plays out. Watch the full breakdown above to see the full tape.

Adam Silver doesn’t see Cavaliers/Warriors as bad for NBA’s competitive balance

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

It’s billed as The Trilogy.

It’s the best rivalry going in the NBA right now, maybe in professional sports. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, two teams dripping with stars and the biggest names globally in the sport, are facing off in the NBA Finals again. It’s what we should want — the two best teams on the biggest stage.

But is it good for the NBA?

Is it good optics for the league that there’s a sense right now the other 28 teams are just along for the ride? Because we know that, barring something major happening over the summer, we’re going to head into next NBA season predicting another Cavaliers/Warriors Finals.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pushed back against that narrative speaking on “Mike & Mike” Wednesday morning.

“When I hear people say that these are now the two teams that are dynasties. You know, think back, you guys know the history. We have the Lakers and Celtics — the Celtics have won 17 championships, Lakers 16 — that’s almost half of all championships won in the NBA by those two teams. Now [the Cavs and Warriors] are being called dynasties. One, [Cleveland] before last year had never won in the history of the NBA. Golden State hadn’t won in 40 years. These are the two teams now that are playing and everybody’s saying ‘Now they’re dynasties.’ So they have a lot of winning to do before I think they should be declared dynasties in the way that the Celtics and Lakers dominated for so many years, or even San Antonio with their five championships or the Bulls with their six championships.”

In a historic context, he’s right. But with Kevin Durant now in Golden State, hasn’t that created a powerhouse superteam that will dominate the league the next four or five years?

“I will say, and I heard Kevin Durant say something like this the other day, I think it’s a little unfair to him to blame him for the lack of so-called ‘competitive balance’ at the moment in the league. I mean, he could have only impacted one team, had he stayed in Oklahoma City or gone somewhere else, there’s no doubt that team would have been better, but it wouldn’t have changed the fortunes for 27 other teams in the league.”

This season, the NBA has followed form, but that is not the norm in terms of our predictions of superteams. When LeBron first went back to Cleveland, there were people trying to hand them the title the first year, that didn’t work out — and nobody saw those Warriors coming. Same thing when LeBron went to Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, people wanted to hand them the title and they lost the first year to a Mavericks team nobody saw coming (except Mark Cuban, of course). When Steve Nash and Dwight Howard went to the Lakers people wanted to hand that team the Larry O’Brien Trophy, didn’t exactly work out that way. To put it kindly. All of which is to say, there are no sure things.

The problem for the NBA is the perception it’s a two-team league. Through the last couple of CBA’s the league has tried to find ways to flatten out the talent pool, and you can argue that hasn’t worked, but it hasn’t worked for flukey reasons. In the East, it hasn’t worked because LeBron James is one of the game’s all-time greats and is a dominant force. He is a force of nature, and he throws all balance out the window. In the West, the Warriors built their core the right way — they drafted Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — and developed them. Kevin Durant came on board, but only because a one-time massive spike in the salary cap (due to a new television deal) made it possible. And even with that it only worked because Stephen Curry had ankle problems before signing his last contract so he came at what is now a massive bargain.

It is not good that the NBA will head into next season with everyone expecting round four of these Finals. But it’s not devastating for the league. And things will probably not play out the way we expect anyway.

Report: LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with racist term

7 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

It’s no secret there has been a spike in racist incidents the past seven months or so in this country, some ending incredibly and unfortunately violently.

Now that has hit the biggest name basketball player on the planet the day before the start of the NBA Finals — his Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racist epithet painted across it, according to TMZ.

An L.A. home owned by LeBron James was the target of a hate crime — someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate and detectives are now investigating, cops tell TMZ Sports.

Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. We’re told the word was scrawled on the outer gate.

We’re told investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors which may show the perpetrator.

Neither LeBron nor his family were in the home at the time (he’s not there during the season, but reportedly spends some of the summer there, depending on his and the family’s schedules).

What else is there to say other than that backwards idiots live in every corner of this country, and lately they’ve felt emboldened. Just remember this next time someone tells you that racism isn’t an issue in this nation anymore.

I hope the police find and prosecute the perpetrator, although the history of identifying and prosecuting taggers in Los Angeles does not make one optimistic.