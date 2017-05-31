Getty Images

Report: Pacers wing C.J. Miles opts out of final year of contract, will be free agent

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

This is the right move for C.J. Miles. And it was expected.

The veteran wing will be entering his 13th NBA season at age 30 in the fall, and he had developed into a solid “3&D” rotation wing player (better at the three than the “D” but he is good on both ends). He has decided to take those skills to the free agent market this summer, reports Chris Haynes at ESPN.

Indiana Pacers swingman C.J. Miles will decline his player option for the 2017-18 season and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, league sources tell ESPN.

Miles, 30, is forgoing a salary of approximately $4.8 million in hopes of securing an extended, lucrative deal this offseason.

Miles will likely double his annual salary and draw a three-year contract in the mid-level exception range — three years, $26 million or so.

For teams looking for a quality wing player who can shoot the rock, he could be a good value. Teams such as Orlando or New Orleans should be on the phone with him early in free agency, he fits what they need. Expect a handful of teams to reach out, and for Miles to have options, including returning to the Pacers.

Report: LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with racist term

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

It’s no secret there has been a spike in racist incidents the past seven months or so in this country, some ending incredibly and unfortunately violently.

Now that has hit the biggest name basketball player on the planet the day before the start of the NBA Finals — his Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racist epithet painted across it, according to TMZ.

An L.A. home owned by LeBron James was the target of a hate crime — someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate and detectives are now investigating, cops tell TMZ Sports.

Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. We’re told the word was scrawled on the outer gate.

We’re told investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors which may show the perpetrator.

Neither LeBron nor his family were in the home at the time (he’s not there during the season, but reportedly spends some of the summer there, depending on his and the family’s schedules).

What else is there to say other than that backwards idiots live in every corner of this country, and lately they’ve felt emboldened. Just remember this next time someone tells you that racism isn’t an issue in this nation anymore.

I hope the police find and prosecute the perpetrator, although the history of identifying and prosecuting taggers in Los Angeles does not make one optimistic.

Is a championship enough for Warriors to impress this season?

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

The day after Cleveland won the 2016 NBA title, the Warriors were favored to win in 2017.

And then they signed Kevin Durant.

Golden State became favored against the field, a recognition not bestowed on any team since Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

Durant leaving the Western Conference’s second-best team for a 73-win juggernaut tipped the scales in a way that made many uncomfortable. A Warriors title felt preordained before the season began.

This wasn’t the first time people felt a super team would destroy competitive balance. But the howling about Golden State might have been the loudest. Warriors fatigue was just setting in with every Draymond Green nut kick, every brag. And then Durant joined a team that already won a title, reached consecutive Finals and set the regular-season wins record with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green.

Expectations were so high, fans – and maybe even some owners – resented Golden State for tipping the scales too greatly. The Warriors, especially Durant, became villains.

Now, Golden State enters the Finals on the verge of winning a championship, usually the final step to silencing critics. But in this case, that might prove them right.

The Warriors are in a no-win situation. If they lose to Cleveland in the Finals, many will dance on their grave. If they win, many will dismiss their title as product of a stacked deck.

Personally, I find the latter criticism unfair. Every championship is earned – some more than others, but no team is just handed a title. Golden State drafted and developed Curry, Green and Thompson. The Warriors earned Durant’s services by creating such an appealing environment, he chose it despite knowing he’d receive immense backlash. Even with this loaded roster, a championship wasn’t guaranteed. It can be difficult for multiple stars to mesh, and Golden State had major financial constraints to add supporting centers. Credit the Warriors for luring Zaza Pachulia and David West and rehabilitating JaVale McGee.

Really, credit the Warriors for making this look so easy when it’s really not.

But I know that argument won’t convince many – especially considering how the playoffs have gone.

Golden State beat the Trail Blazers without Jusuf Nurkic, the Jazz mostly without George Hill and, in the biggest “what if?”, the Spurs only after Kawhi Leonard got hurt. Everything aligned for the Warriors to cruise through the Western Conference, which never looked like the stiffest challenge in the first place.

Yet, is there a way they can dominate enough to offset the competition imbalance and convince the masses of their greatness?

Golden State went 67-15 in the regular season, ranking No. 1 offensively and No. 2 defensively. The Warriors’ playoff run to the Finals set records for record (12-0) and point difference per game (+16.3).

Golden State’s combined winning percentage between the regular season and playoffs (84%) ranks second all time behind only the 1995-96 Bulls (87%). The Warriors would remain No. 2 by sweeping the Cavaliers or winning in five.

Here are the top teams by combined winning percentage (regular-season, playoff records in parentheses), with Golden State’s current place and possible finishes based on Finals record:

Obviously, nobody would hail the Warriors as an all-time team if they lose in the Finals, but their combined record would still be elite if they got swept. That says something about their greatness to this point.

Golden State is also in striking distance of the best point difference, regular season and playoffs combined, of all-time. The Warriors (+12.23) rank second to the 1970-71 Bucks (+12.58).

Here are the all-time leaders in combined point difference (regular-season, playoff records in parentheses):

Here’s how many points the Warriors would need to outscore the Cavs by to pass the 1970-71 Bucks, by series length:

  • Four games: 84 (21.0 per game)
  • Five games: 96 (19.2 per game)
  • Six games: 109 (18.2 per game)
  • Seven games: 121 (17.3 per game)

The odds are against dominating Cleveland that way, but if the Warriors do it, how could we deny them?

Golden State could drop a game to the Cavs, and 16-1 would still be the best postseason record of all-time. Maybe the 2001 Lakers (15-1) and/or 1983 76ers (12-1) could have done that in the current playoff format. But the Warriors have an opportunity to actually do it (as do the 12-1 Cavs, for what it’s worth).

The question remains: Would anyone outside Golden State’s own fans appreciate it?

The best thing that happened to LeBron James‘ reputation was losing his first year in Miami and of his second stint in Cleveland. That showed his titles were earned, not the forgone conclusion of manipulated super teams.

Perhaps, consecutive championships, including one this year, would achieve similar recognition. But that wouldn’t persuade those who view the Warriors as invincible.

Oddly, and I’d argue unfairly, the best thing for the Warriors legacy might be losing this season then winning a future season. We need proof they’re fallible before we can treasure their accomplishments.

Report: Bucks get permission to talk to top assistant GMs to fill their GM vacancy

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

The Milwaukee Bucks are working to fill their vacant general manager position. The guy who held the gig and had been a big hand in building Milwaukee into a talented team on the rise in the East took his talents to Orlando to be the GM there as part of a regime change in that organization.

The Bucks, for their part, are going to speak to a number of top assistant GMs, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

As a precursor to possible interviews, Milwaukee made calls on Tuesday to inquire about Indiana vice president of basketball operations Peter Dinwiddie, Denver assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas, Memphis Grizzlies VP of player personnel Ed Stefanski and Atlanta Hawks special adviser to ownership Wes Wilcox, league sources told The Vertical.

Those teams granted permission for Milwaukee to interview the candidates.

A few of those names may be familiar, including a couple former GMs. For example, Wilcox was the GM worked with Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta in recent years, but a split in what direction the organization should take going forward has led to changes there (Budenholzer is now only coaching, while Wilcox is in a holding pattern position). However, the one guy that could have the inside track is Stefanski, as he has a history with team coach Jason Kidd as well as the guy the Bucks hired to run their search, Rod Thorn.

Stefanski has history with Bucks coach Jason Kidd and team consultant Rod Thorn, whom he worked closely with in New Jersey. Stefanski was Thorn’s top assistant in the Nets’ run to consecutive NBA Finals appearances and led the Sixers to three playoff appearances in four years as GM, including the drafting of Jrue Holiday (No. 17 overall in 2009) and Nikola Vucevic (No. 16 overall in 2011).

Despite all those names, the smart money is still on Bucks assistant general manager Justin Zanik, who is now running the team on a day-to-day basis and is considered the leading candidate for the job.

Whoever gets the job needs to be able to work well with Kidd. There have been rumors of that for a while that he has almost GM powers over moves, and that it led to friction in the organization.

Whoever gets the job takes over a team on the rise in the East, one that already has Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, and Kris Middleton. The next step is to continue to develop those players add the right pieces around them to guide this team to becoming a contender. It will take a deft hand at GM to do that.

PBT Extra: Three things to watch in the NBA Finals

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Finally, on Thursday we get to the main event: The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Golden State Warriors, round three. The trilogy. The greatest rivalry the NBA has seen in years — now with more Kevin Durant!

In this PBT Extra, I discuss three things to keep an eye on during these NBA Finals. At the top of the list is what I see as the key to the series — Cleveland’s defense. It has looked a little better the last couple of playoff rounds, but Golden State presents a different level of challenge.

Cleveland can win this series, but their margin for error is slim.