AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

LeBron James: No matter wealth, fame or admiration, ‘being black in America is tough’

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Someone painted the n-word onto the fence of a house LeBron James owns in Los Angeles.

LeBron:

My family is safe. At the end of they day, they’re safe, and that’s the most important.

But it just goes to show that racism will always be part of the world, a part of America. And hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day. And even though that it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you, and when they see you, they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day.

And I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually. It’s kind of one of the first things I thought of. And the reason she had an open casket is because she wanted to show the world what she went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America.

No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. And we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.

This is spot on.

The problem isn’t classism. It isn’t respectability. It isn’t economic anxiety.

It’s racism, and until we confront that reality, the problem will persist.

Austin Rivers: Glen Davis ‘constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays’

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

Asked about Glen Davis’ weight loss a couple years ago, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, “It’s like throwing a deck chair off the Queen Mary.”

This year, Davis accused Rivers of playing him on a broken ankle and called his former coach “lucky as hell” to win a championship with the Celtics. Davis – nicknamed “Big Baby” – also apparently put a face behind the reports of other Clippers somewhat resenting Austin Rivers‘ favored status.

Austin, via Fox Sports 1:

That’s a bunch of BS. That’s just Baby talking outside of his lane. I’ve heard Baby say to me multiple times, “Oh, man, you know why Doc is so good?” “Doc is so great.” And then now he’s saying bad things about him. It’s a huge contradiction.

And I don’t have a problem with Baby. Me and Baby have always been cool.

But it makes no sense to what he’s doing, and whatever he has between him and his pops – my pops said the jokes about his weight and stuff. It was hard – Let me ask you something: If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays, how the hell are you supposed to play him?

So, I don’t know where that even goes with the team. That has nothing to do with him coming at my father. I really don’t care. That’s between him and my pops.

But as far as him talking about me, being my coach – that has never had a play in the team. I’ve earned every stripe that I’ve gotten. I’ve earned every playing time. That’s just him talking out the side of his neck. I don’t even understand where that comes from, so I’m not even paying that no mind.

It’s impossible to hear this as anything other than Austin sticking up for his dad – which is exactly what the guard is trying to avoid. But playing for his dad invites that perception, fair or not.

Austin has worked hard to improve and earn a bigger role. He leveraged the Clippers lack of flexibility to replace him into a big contract.

Whatever aid Doc provided, Austin did his fair share. I understand why Austin would resent any implication to the contrary. But Austin also ought to understand why – just situationally, if nothing else – he receives this scrutiny.

As far as Austin’s claims about Davis: Davis played his whole career out of shape. He made it work for a while. It’s also a tough way to last in the league.

Rumor: Lonzo Ball must wow Lakers in workout, or they’ll draft Josh Jackson or De’Aaron Fox

AP Photo/Matt York
10 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

If there’s a consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2017 NBA draft, it’s Lonzo Ball. The Lakers have the No. 2 pick.

Ball wants the Lakers to draft him. The Lakers are rumored to be enamored with the UCLA point guard.

Is Ball’s workout with the Lakers next week just a step toward the inevitable, them drafting him with the second pick?

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

With reports surfacing that the LA Lakers and former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball have finalized the details of a workout and face to face meeting in LA next week, there is a growing sense that unless Lonzo absolutely blows the doors off, he may not be the Lakers’ guy.

The Lakers are weeks away from needing to make their final decision, but there are many that believe the Lakers could go after both Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox (who made my Mock at 2 this week) with the second overall pick.

So much this time of year is a smokescreen, but there’s circumstantial evidence Ball believes the Lakers might pass on him. After his father, LaVar Ball, said he’d work out for only the Lakers, Lonzo is reportedly considering working out for the 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick. It’ll be interesting to see whether he now gives the No. 1-picking Celtics the time of day after previously rebuffing their workout request.

Personally, I see Ball in the mix with Markelle Fultz for the top prospect in this draft and Jackson and Fox a peg or two below. Some smart people disagree.

The draft is still a few weeks ago, and there’s time to gather more information. Ball’s fortunes are not set. For someone who wants to play in Los Angeles, he better nail this workout – just in case the Lakers’ reservations are real.

Cavaliers unveil new logos (photo)

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

The Cavaliers are on center stage, about the meet the Warriors in a highly anticipated third straight Finals matchup.

Cleveland used its platform to unveil new new logos.

Cavaliers release:

The new Cavaliers logos will carry forward both the popular “C-Sword” and “C” logos from previous years, as well as the original expression of Cavaliers Wine & Gold, the team’s first colors in their inaugural 1970 season, which were re-introduced in 2010-11. Navy remains a complimentary color, while black is officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette. Black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals when they beat the Warriors in Golden State. The Cavaliers were the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to winning the NBA Championship.

BRAND STORYTELLING

The Cavaliers are modern-day champions who carry the “sword” for Cleveland. The franchise demonstrates teamwork to conquer all challenges and defy all odds to prove anything is possible. The ‘All for One. One for All.’ spirit serves to unite our community with pride and confidence.

C-Sword (Primary)

C-Sword (Primary)

The sword evokes the spirit of the resilience of Cleveland. Introduced in 2003, the C-Sword is the anchor to the Cavaliers’ brand. It is one of the key symbols of the Cavaliers organization and serves as the iconic image of strength and dedication. This logo carries forward the previous Cavaliers’ identity, undergoing two simple modifications: the subtle white accent in the hilt of the sword has been removed; and a consistent gold outline has been added around the sword.

C (Partial Logo)

C (Partial Logo)

The “C” stands for something bigger than the Cavaliers. It stands for Cleveland – a city united. The “C” also represents the Cavaliers commitment to champion our hometown both on and off the court. The “C” now officially joins the Cavaliers logo collection. The “C” has been used at center court at Quicken Loans Arena for each of the past four seasons and continues to gain popularity.

Shield (Secondary)

Shield (Secondary)

The Shield represents the Cavaliers commitment to Defend the Land. The shield evokes the spirit of a modern defender. Introduction of the shield also represents the mark of a crusader, and the tool of a defender. The Shield is a direct nod to the most faithful and passionate of Cavaliers fans, including members of Wine & Gold United, who stand together in loyalty and support of the Cavaliers and are symbolic of the “All for One. One for All.” mindset and spirit.

Global Logo

Global Logo

The new global logo merges elements from across the logo suite into one united logo to capture Cleveland’s emergence and the Cavaliers prominent brand presence within the international marketplace.

Wordmarks

Wordmarks

The new Cavaliers wordmarks introduce a new aggressive look that represents the substantial progress of the franchise. The new sharp edges of the Cleveland Cavaliers and CAVS typeface are inspired from notions of a defender and the motion of a sword.

The Cavs are apparently dumping their primary logo, which is:

The new logos just put the carryover logos over shields – hardly anything to get excited about, one way or the other.

The new wordmarks are a little jagged for my taste, but they’re fine.

This mostly just feels like Trail Blazers-esque change for the sake of change – and merchandising.

Video Breakdown: Kevin Love’s rebounding will make the difference for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors played just two games against each other this season. The first was a barnburner on Christmas Day, with the Cavaliers coming out on top, 109-108. The second was an absolute blowout just a few weeks later.

There are many factors that played into those games, and indeed that will play into the 2017 NBA Finals. One of the most important ones will be who controls the glass, particularly when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Christmas game between these two teams saw a 2-to-1 advantage for Cleveland in offensive rebounding percentage. That figure was reversed in favor of the Warriors in January.

The biggest disparity seemed to be the play of Kevin Love, who was flying around everywhere for Cleveland in December but who played just 16 minutes during the second matchup.

While Love’s numbers weren’t impressive in either instance, he changed the game for his teammates — including the steadfast Tristan Thompson — in Game 1. His absence was felt in Game 2, when he did not crash the boards hard or make it more difficult for Warriors big men to get to the basketball.

As a result, both Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia were able to nab 13 rebounds apiece, while both Love and Thompson struggled.

I think Love’s play on the glass could be a major factor in how the series plays out. Watch the full breakdown above to see the full tape.