Austin Rivers: Glen Davis ‘constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays’

Asked about Glen Davis’ weight loss a couple years ago, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, “It’s like throwing a deck chair off the Queen Mary.”

This year, Davis accused Rivers of playing him on a broken ankle and called his former coach “lucky as hell” to win a championship with the Celtics. Davis – nicknamed “Big Baby” – also apparently put a face behind the reports of other Clippers somewhat resenting Austin Rivers‘ favored status.

Austin, via Fox Sports 1:

That’s a bunch of BS. That’s just Baby talking outside of his lane. I’ve heard Baby say to me multiple times, “Oh, man, you know why Doc is so good?” “Doc is so great.” And then now he’s saying bad things about him. It’s a huge contradiction. And I don’t have a problem with Baby. Me and Baby have always been cool. But it makes no sense to what he’s doing, and whatever he has between him and his pops – my pops said the jokes about his weight and stuff. It was hard – Let me ask you something: If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays, how the hell are you supposed to play him? So, I don’t know where that even goes with the team. That has nothing to do with him coming at my father. I really don’t care. That’s between him and my pops. But as far as him talking about me, being my coach – that has never had a play in the team. I’ve earned every stripe that I’ve gotten. I’ve earned every playing time. That’s just him talking out the side of his neck. I don’t even understand where that comes from, so I’m not even paying that no mind.

It’s impossible to hear this as anything other than Austin sticking up for his dad – which is exactly what the guard is trying to avoid. But playing for his dad invites that perception, fair or not.

Austin has worked hard to improve and earn a bigger role. He leveraged the Clippers lack of flexibility to replace him into a big contract.

Whatever aid Doc provided, Austin did his fair share. I understand why Austin would resent any implication to the contrary. But Austin also ought to understand why – just situationally, if nothing else – he receives this scrutiny.

As far as Austin’s claims about Davis: Davis played his whole career out of shape. He made it work for a while. It’s also a tough way to last in the league.