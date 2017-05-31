AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Adam Silver: LaVar Ball will ‘settle down’ once Lonzo Ball gets drafted

4 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball will get picked high in the 2017 NBA draft. (We don’t know exactly where, but my money is still on the Lakers taking him No. 2.)

But his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, has become a prominent part of evaluating Lonzo.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via ESPN:

“I think his dad will invariably settle down once his son is drafted and a team has the appropriate discussions with him. So I’m not concerned about that,” Silver said.

Publicity-hungry LaVar has generated a ton of publicity by unapologetically and myopically saying outlandish things. His plan is working to perfection.

What makes anyone think he’ll stop after the draft?

Newcomers to Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry embrace Finals

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Watching Part II of the Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals trilogy last spring, Kyle Korver came to a realization.

“These are the two best teams and if you were on one of these two teams you were hopeful that you’d be here at the end,” Korver said Wednesday, a day before the teams meet for the third straight Finals. “I’m excited this worked out that I could be here.”

Korver got added to the mix midway through the season when he was dealt from Atlanta to Cleveland and is one of a dozen players on the two rosters who weren’t on these teams last June when the Cavs rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.

While much of the focus leading up to Cavs vs. Warriors III has been on how the addition of Kevin Durant to Golden State’s star core led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make life even more difficult for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers, there are several other newcomers to the rivalry who could play a key role in determining which team wins a second title in this trilogy.

“It’s pretty intense,” Warriors center Zaza Pachulia said. “Obviously when you play against somebody and it’s the third time in a row and split the seasons and championships, they don’t like each other. … Even though I wasn’t here the last couple years, talking and hearing the stories and watching the film kind of transfers me and I feel like I’ve been part of this team.”

Pachulia passed up a chance at bigger money to have a chance for a title when he signed with Golden State last summer for $2.9 million. He’s part of a revamped center position along with fellow newcomers JaVale McGee and David West.

Swingman Matt Barnes adds more energy off the bench and rookie guard Patrick McCaw has provided another boost.

The Cavaliers added a 3-point specialist in Korver, along with backup point guard Deron Williams and swingman Derrick Williams to the mix in hopes of giving James more offensive options around him.

Many of these players had to take on smaller roles now that they had joined so-called super teams filled with stars. But it was all worth it because of the quest for a championship.

“I felt like when I got here, I could fill in some gaps, fill in some holes just in the way these guys approach the game and the level of seriousness it takes every single day,” West said.

All the newcomers remembered watching these two teams square off the past two Junes as fans. There was Golden State winning its first title since 1975 when the Warriors bested a short-handed Cavaliers squad missing Irving and Kevin Love on Cleveland’s home court in 2015.

Then the Cavs got their revenge last year when they rallied back to claim their city’s first major team championship since 1964 with a Game 7 win in Oakland.

“They’ve been battles, they’ve been wars,” Barnes said. “This is really the grudge match. I think the world has been waiting for this to finally get here.”

Barnes wasn’t exactly a neutral observer last year, having grown up in Northern California and having played with the Warriors before their recent run of dominance. Barnes was a key reserve on the “We Believe” team in 2007 that made it to the second round of the playoffs and said his heart never left the East Bay.

He started this season in Sacramento before getting waived in February and joining the Warriors for the stretch run. Now he’s ready to help avenge last year’s disappointment.

“They know they left a ring on the table,” Barnes said of his teammates. “It kind of goes without saying. It’s not something we talk about. Everybody has been waiting to get to this point in the season.”

Some have waited longer than others. Korver ranks second among all active players with 104 playoff games without a Finals appearance, trailing only Joe Johnson‘s 112 games. West (95 games), Barnes (90) and Deron Williams (85) aren’t far behind.

That all changes Thursday.

“It’s been a long journey, some ups and downs but it’s well worth it once you get here in the Finals,” Williams said. “It’s definitely exciting. I feel blessed to be in this position to compete for a championship.”

Austin Rivers: Glen Davis ‘constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays’

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

Asked about Glen Davis’ weight loss a couple years ago, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, “It’s like throwing a deck chair off the Queen Mary.”

This year, Davis accused Rivers of playing him on a broken ankle and called his former coach “lucky as hell” to win a championship with the Celtics. Davis – nicknamed “Big Baby” – also apparently put a face behind the reports of other Clippers somewhat resenting Austin Rivers‘ favored status.

Austin, via Fox Sports 1:

That’s a bunch of BS. That’s just Baby talking outside of his lane. I’ve heard Baby say to me multiple times, “Oh, man, you know why Doc is so good?” “Doc is so great.” And then now he’s saying bad things about him. It’s a huge contradiction.

And I don’t have a problem with Baby. Me and Baby have always been cool.

But it makes no sense to what he’s doing, and whatever he has between him and his pops – my pops said the jokes about his weight and stuff. It was hard – Let me ask you something: If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays, how the hell are you supposed to play him?

So, I don’t know where that even goes with the team. That has nothing to do with him coming at my father. I really don’t care. That’s between him and my pops.

But as far as him talking about me, being my coach – that has never had a play in the team. I’ve earned every stripe that I’ve gotten. I’ve earned every playing time. That’s just him talking out the side of his neck. I don’t even understand where that comes from, so I’m not even paying that no mind.

It’s impossible to hear this as anything other than Austin sticking up for his dad – which is exactly what the guard is trying to avoid. But playing for his dad invites that perception, fair or not.

Austin has worked hard to improve and earn a bigger role. He leveraged the Clippers lack of flexibility to replace him into a big contract.

Whatever aid Doc provided, Austin did his fair share. I understand why Austin would resent any implication to the contrary. But Austin also ought to understand why – just situationally, if nothing else – he receives this scrutiny.

As far as Austin’s claims about Davis: Davis played his whole career out of shape. He made it work for a while. It’s also a tough way to last in the league.

LeBron James: No matter wealth, fame or admiration, ‘being black in America is tough’

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
8 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Someone painted the n-word onto the fence of a house LeBron James owns in Los Angeles.

LeBron:

My family is safe. At the end of they day, they’re safe, and that’s the most important.

But it just goes to show that racism will always be part of the world, a part of America. And hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day. And even though that it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you, and when they see you, they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day.

And I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually. It’s kind of one of the first things I thought of. And the reason she had an open casket is because she wanted to show the world what she went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America.

No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. And we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.

This is spot on.

The problem isn’t classism. It isn’t respectability. It isn’t economic anxiety.

It’s racism, and until we confront that reality, the problem will persist.

Rumor: Lonzo Ball must wow Lakers in workout, or they’ll draft Josh Jackson or De’Aaron Fox

AP Photo/Matt York
12 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

If there’s a consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2017 NBA draft, it’s Lonzo Ball. The Lakers have the No. 2 pick.

Ball wants the Lakers to draft him. The Lakers are rumored to be enamored with the UCLA point guard.

Is Ball’s workout with the Lakers next week just a step toward the inevitable, them drafting him with the second pick?

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

With reports surfacing that the LA Lakers and former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball have finalized the details of a workout and face to face meeting in LA next week, there is a growing sense that unless Lonzo absolutely blows the doors off, he may not be the Lakers’ guy.

The Lakers are weeks away from needing to make their final decision, but there are many that believe the Lakers could go after both Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox (who made my Mock at 2 this week) with the second overall pick.

So much this time of year is a smokescreen, but there’s circumstantial evidence Ball believes the Lakers might pass on him. After his father, LaVar Ball, said he’d work out for only the Lakers, Lonzo is reportedly considering working out for the 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick. It’ll be interesting to see whether he now gives the No. 1-picking Celtics the time of day after previously rebuffing their workout request.

Personally, I see Ball in the mix with Markelle Fultz for the top prospect in this draft and Jackson and Fox a peg or two below. Some smart people disagree.

The draft is still a few weeks ago, and there’s time to gather more information. Ball’s fortunes are not set. For someone who wants to play in Los Angeles, he better nail this workout – just in case the Lakers’ reservations are real.