Warriors favored over field to win 2018 NBA title

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

The Warriors became the first team since Michael Jordan’s Bulls to be favored over the field for a championship entering the season.

They haven’t resolved that bet yet. They haven’t even re-signed Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant.

But the Warriors are already favored over the field to win the 2018 NBA title by BookMaker.eu with implied odds of 64%.

The Cavaliers are second at 29%. No other team tops 8%.

This won’t quiet the talk of the Finals matchup feeling preordained.

Here’s the full listing of BookMaker’s implied odds:

  • Golden State Warriors 64.29%
  • Cleveland Cavaliers 28.99%
  • San Antonio Spurs 8.00%
  • Boston Celtics 7.69%
  • Washington Wizards 3.85%
  • Houston Rockets 2.94%
  • Los Angeles Clippers 2.17%
  • Milwaukee Bucks 2.17%
  • Oklahoma City Thunder 1.52%
  • New Orleans Pelicans 1.32%
  • Miami Heat 1.23%
  • Toronto Raptors 1.23%
  • Utah Jazz 0.99%
  • Los Angeles Lakers 0.79%
  • Memphis Grizzlies 0.79%
  • Atlanta Hawks 0.66%
  • Chicago Bulls 0.50%
  • Indiana Pacers 0.50%
  • Minnesota Timberwolves 0.50%
  • Portland Trail Blazers 0.50%
  • Philadelphia 76ers 0.50%
  • Charlotte Hornets 0.40%
  • Denver Nuggets 0.40%
  • New York Knicks 0.28%
  • Orlando Magic 0.28%
  • Detroit Pistons 0.25%
  • Dallas Mavericks 0.25%
  • Phoenix Suns 0.25%
  • Sacramento Kings 0.20%
  • Brooklyn Nets 0.20%

Dewayne Dedmon opting out of Spurs contract

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Dewayne Dedmon made quite a ruckus during the playoffs – especially if you consider all the noise he prompted from people calling for the Spurs to include him more regularly in their rotation, particularly against the Rockets.

Those minor controversies in big moments overshadowed a quietly productive season in which Dedmon ranked second among centers in defensive real plus-minus (behind only Rudy Gobert).

Now, it’s time for Dedmon – who signed a two-year deal last summer that would have paid $3,028,410 next season – to capitalize.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon will decline his $3 million player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Dedmon is in line for a major raise – one San Antonio might not be able to afford. Some teams might even rate him as starting-caliber, but unless those teams need a center and have cap space – a rare combination in this market – Dedmon might have to settle for something like the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (which offers a starting salary of $8,406,000). This is probably the last chance for Dedmon, who turns 28 before the season, to get a big contract.

The Spurs have Dedmon’s Non-Bird Rights (technically a form of Bird Rights), which allow them to exceed the cap to pay him a starting salary of $3,477,600 (120% his previous salary). Any more and San Antonio would have to use cap space or its own mid-level exception.

Perhaps, Dedmon warrants that.

The athletic 7-footer is a mobile defender, good rim protector and quality rebounder. But he still fouls too much, and he hasn’t displayed quite enough defensive awareness to earn a coach’s trust.

Dedmon is limited offensively, but he finishes well on pick-and-rolls. He can play a role on that end.

Dedmon’s 18 minutes per game this season were a career high. Would his production hold up with more responsibility?

His defensive versatility is welcomed on a team with LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol and David Lee (the latter two of whom can also become free agents). But Dedmon might have become a luxury the Spurs can no longer afford – especially if they chase Chris Paul.

Report: Multiple NBA teams willing to give Mavericks’ Nerlens Noel a max contract

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

The Mavericks were barely on the fringe of the playoff race when they traded for Nerlens Noel just before the trade deadline, and Noel was on an expiring contract.

So, why deal for him?

Dallas wanted his Bird and matching rights this summer, when Noel will become a restricted free agent. The plan is clearly to keep him as the team’s long-term center.

But the Mavericks might have to pay a pretty penny to retain Noel.

Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com:

A source from another NBA team (not the Mavs) tells me that there will be “multiple” clubs willing to pay Noel his max once he hits the restricted-free-agent market on July 1.

What single source from another team could be positioned to know this? I’m a little skeptical this more than just assumption by someone with one team being passed along as certainty.

But it also might be an assumption based on solid intel.

Noel is talented and just 23. He should bring strong value to his team over the next four to five years, especially defensively.

On the other hand, the center market is saturated. Plus, teams – wary of Dallas matching – might not waste their time with an offer sheet, which carries a projected max of $109 million over four years ($27 million annually).

The Mavericks, whose projected max offer is $146 million over five years ($29 million annually), might be able to work the market to pay Noel less than his max.

But this report is an indication Dallas will have to pay the max to keep Noel.

LeBron James’ legacy on the line against Warriors

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

Michael Jordan never beat a team as good as last year’s 73-win Warriors.

He darned sure never beat a team as good as these Warriors, who added Kevin Durant and swept through the Western Conference.

That’s LeBron James‘ challenge now, not even a year removed from leading the Cavaliers over a Golden State team with the best regular-season record in NBA history.

Consider it an opportunity. Consider it an unfair amount of NBA Finals competition.

But LeBron, who has made no secret of his desire to surpass Jordan, once again faces a legacy-defining series as underdog.

This could be framed as a no-lose situation. If the Cavs win, LeBron gets immense credit. If the Cavs lose, LeBron is excused on the grounds it took a stacked deck – Durant joining a core that already featured Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – to beat him.

It never works that way for LeBron, though. Too many are disinclined to give him any benefit of the doubt.

If Cleveland loses, the talk will be that LeBron can never catch Jordan now – the same thing we do every time LeBron has fallen short of a title for the last nine years.

But if Cleveland wins, LeBron will receive untold praise. He’d be hailed as a legitimate peer to Jordan, debates about the superiority of those two all-time greats kicked into a higher gear then ever.

There’s little room for a measured middle-ground reaction with LeBron. This stage and this highly anticipated matchup – the first trilogy in NBA Finals history – only invites stronger reactions.

LeBron has thrived under this pressure before. He has wilted under it.

He has just never faced a team quite like this Warriors – so hungry to avenge last year’s loss, so determined and so talented. They can throw Durant, Green and Andre Iguodala at him. Golden State’s offense will remain elite with its defensive stoppers on the floor. It’ll be so hard to keep up.

The Cavs can win, but make no mistake: The Warriors are favored for good reason. It’s important to remember that baseline when assessing the results.

And that’s ultimately what will matter – the results.

LeBron keeps lifting himself into these legacy-defining situations. Sometimes, he succeeds. Sometimes, he fails.

But, with his greatness, he always has a chance.

Watch Cavaliers and Warriors behind the scenes in 2015, 2016 NBA Finals (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

We’re just a couple days from an unprecedented third straight Finals matchup. But before the Cavaliers and Warriors meet again, watch these clips form the 2015 and 2016 Finals that at least I’d never seen before. They’re an awesome glimpse inside both teams.

Steve Kerr’s reaction to Andre Iguodala winning 2015 Finals MVP was a particularly cool highlight.