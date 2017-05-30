Warriors favored over field to win 2018 NBA title

The Warriors became the first team since Michael Jordan’s Bulls to be favored over the field for a championship entering the season.
They haven’t resolved that bet yet. They haven’t even re-signed Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant.
But the Warriors are already favored over the field to win the 2018 NBA title by BookMaker.eu with implied odds of 64%.
The Cavaliers are second at 29%. No other team tops 8%.
This won’t quiet the talk of the Finals matchup feeling preordained.
Here’s the full listing of BookMaker’s implied odds:
- Golden State Warriors 64.29%
- Cleveland Cavaliers 28.99%
- San Antonio Spurs 8.00%
- Boston Celtics 7.69%
- Washington Wizards 3.85%
- Houston Rockets 2.94%
- Los Angeles Clippers 2.17%
- Milwaukee Bucks 2.17%
- Oklahoma City Thunder 1.52%
- New Orleans Pelicans 1.32%
- Miami Heat 1.23%
- Toronto Raptors 1.23%
- Utah Jazz 0.99%
- Los Angeles Lakers 0.79%
- Memphis Grizzlies 0.79%
- Atlanta Hawks 0.66%
- Chicago Bulls 0.50%
- Indiana Pacers 0.50%
- Minnesota Timberwolves 0.50%
- Portland Trail Blazers 0.50%
- Philadelphia 76ers 0.50%
- Charlotte Hornets 0.40%
- Denver Nuggets 0.40%
- New York Knicks 0.28%
- Orlando Magic 0.28%
- Detroit Pistons 0.25%
- Dallas Mavericks 0.25%
- Phoenix Suns 0.25%
- Sacramento Kings 0.20%
- Brooklyn Nets 0.20%