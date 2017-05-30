Video Breakdown: How the Cavaliers can stop the Warriors’ cutters in the Finals

By Dane CarbaughMay 30, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

It’s going to be a tough ask for the Cleveland Cavaliers to stop the Golden State Warriors offense in the 2017 NBA Finals. In addition to 3-point shooting, a tough transition game, and offensive rebounding, stopping halfcourt cutters within the Warriors offense will be key for the Cavaliers.

There are a few specific things I expect the Cavaliers to gameplan for when it comes to stopping a halfcourt offense that is one of the most confusing to guard in the NBA.

First the Cavaliers need to understand when the Warriors like to cut and what it looks like in their offense when they are trying to set up a backdoor or split cut.

Second they need to have their second help position on rotations dialed in. This means guys who might not expect to get sucked into plays need to understand rotations on plays away from their side of the ball just in case.

Third the Cleveland defense needs to have their switches locked in and called out. Tyronn Lue’s team needs to know how switches are affected by Golden State personnel changes as the game goes on.

Fourth Lue and his staff will likely need to have a gameplan for who it is OK to leave and when as it relates to the halfcourt offense. The choice between leaving Shaun Livingston and David West open on the elbow will be clear when the alternative is Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, or Stephen Curry at the 3-point line.

This is an outline for how Cleveland can counter a Warriors offense that likes to get you overplaying the 3-point point line in order to get easy buckets down low.

Watch the full video breakdown above to get the full plan.

Mark Jackson has Carmelo Anthony’s back, says Phil Jackson has been “failure” running Knicks

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Phil Jackson sent messages through the media, tried to keep players off-balance, and simply handled a lot of guys over the course of his Hall of Fame career the way he has handled Carmelo Anthony the past year. Jackson knows it’s time to move on from the ‘Melo era — Anthony understands that as well — so he used tactics that worked in the past, all but saying he wants Anthony to accept a trade.

But it plays differently when you’re a coach, around the players and in the room with them daily, than when you’re a team president speaking from an ivory tower. If anything, Jackson has generated more sympathy for Anthony.

As evidence of that, look what legendary Knicks point guard Mark Jackson said Tuesday, speaking on a conference call about the NBA Finals (where he will be a broadcaster).

“Phil Jackson is one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports, not just basketball, but in sports. I can say that definitively. I can also look at the numbers and say as the guy running the New York Knicks, he’s done a poor job. When you look at the results, he’s been a failure thus far. Carmelo Anthony is an outstanding basketball player who has handled himself remarkably during these last couple years. Like Jeff said, at the end of the day, he negotiated a no-trade clause. I think you’re going about it the wrong way trying to force him out. He has all the power, and he’s taken full advantage of it.”

Not surprisingly, Mark Jackson is protecting a star player. But he’s not wrong, either.

Whether it was Jackson who okayed it or it was on orders from owner James Dolan, the fact is Anthony has a no-trade clause. Which means if you want to move him you have to work with him, hand-in-hand with his agent. Jackson is not going to bully Anthony into just waiving his no-trade clause so he can be shipped off to Orlando or wherever for prospects — Anthony will want to pick-and-choose where he goes, and it will be a contender (or a team he thinks he can make a contender). Those kinds of deals may be out there, but they will not be delicate to put together and take patience.

I’m not sure I can write Jackson off as a “failure” yet, he did draft Kristaps Porzingis, and that gives him the chance to build a foundation for this franchise to win for years going forward. However, his handling of players and insistence on the triangle offense — well, at times he insists, as he didn’t hire a coach for that system and they have tried to play other ways as well — keeps cutting off hope of progress at the knees. Maybe he rights the ship.

However, so far Mark Jackson is pretty spot on with his assessment.

John Stockton’s father dies at age 89

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The father of Hall of Famer John Stockton has died. He was 89.

John H. “Jack” Stockton died Saturday in Spokane.

Jack Stockton was the co-founder of Jack and Dan’s tavern, which has received national attention in recent years as a gathering place for fans of Gonzaga basketball. He sold his share of the bar, located across the street from the Gonzaga campus, in 2006.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bar was also a gathering place for Utah Jazz fans during John Stockton’s playing days.

The Jazz tweeted condolences to Stockton’s family:

Report: Cavaliers were worried, now amused, about Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

LeBron James was reportedly unhappy before the season about Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian.

But that came from a gossip site, and it’s tough to read the veracity. More trustworthy reporters, for good reason, shy away from covering that type of stuff – though maybe a little too far.

Players’ personal lives often affect on-court production, and teams care for that reason.

So, it’s nice to get some insight from from a reliable source.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Team higher-ups were a little worried when Thompson began dating Khloe Kardashian in August, but now they are almost amused. When he comes to work, it’s as if the Kardashian thing doesn’t exist.

Thompson has proven himself a consummate team player, someone eager to maximize his production in a limited role rather than chase a bigger one – traits Lowe details in an excellent article.

At this point, the Cavs shouldn’t worry about Thompson dating Kardashian. He has kept his focus amid the increased attention, and he seems grounded enough to maintain it. Beyond that reality, any talk of a Kardashian curse is grounded in something between sexism and silliness.

12 referees selected to officiate NBA Finals

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Crawford has been chosen to officiate his 23rd NBA Finals, making him the most experienced of the 12 referees selected for the series.

John Goble was the lone first-time selection Tuesday when the NBA announced the referees who would work the series beginning Thursday between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mike Callahan was selected for his 14th NBA Finals, Ken Mauer his 12th and Scott Foster his 10th. Monty McCutchen, Derrick Stafford, Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, Ed Malloy and Zach Zarba round out the staff. Each has been picked at least four times.

The officials were selected by NBA Referee Operations management based on their postseason performance. Referees were evaluated after each round to determine advancement.

Crawford has officiated 33 NBA Finals games and Callahan 18.

Tom Washington and Sean Wright are the alternates for the series.