Steve Kerr on Warriors being favored over Cavaliers: ‘Are you kidding me?’

May 30, 2017

Kevin Love expressed amusement at the Warriors being favored over the defending-champion Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Golden State coach Kerr, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

We’ve had a great season to this point, a great playoff run. And hopefully we keep it going.

But we fully respect and are aware that this team that we’re playing, they’re the champions. We’re not. I saw the quote from Kevin Love. He said he’s surprised. I’m surprised, too. What the hell is everyone talking about? Are you kidding me? They’re a great team. They’re the champs. We’re trying to take what they took from us last year.

Kerr, like Love, has an agenda. Love openly discussed using the underdog slight as motivation. I think Kerr is trying to keep his team hungry (and maybe protects its legacy considering how many people take a Warriors title as such a forgone conclusion, they wouldn’t properly appreciate it).

The Warriors should be favored. They were better than Cleveland in the regular season and have been better in the playoffs.

Last year’s Finals shouldn’t be the only baseline – especially considering, if you play that series 100 times, I think Golden State wins about 2/3. Credit the Cavs for winning in reality. This is to take nothing away from them. But the Warriors looked liked the better team overall last season, and the stylistic matchup seemed to favor them.

And, of course, Golden State added Kevin Durant. This is not last year’s team.

The Warriors are favored for good reason. Kerr is also trying to turn the discussion the other way for good reason.

May 30, 2017

Michael Jordan never beat a team as good as last year’s 73-win Warriors.

He darned sure never beat a team as good as these Warriors, who added Kevin Durant and swept through the Western Conference.

That’s LeBron James‘ challenge now, not even a year removed from leading the Cavaliers over a Golden State team with the best regular-season record in NBA history.

Consider it an opportunity. Consider it an unfair amount of NBA Finals competition.

But LeBron, who has made no secret of his desire to surpass Jordan, once again faces a legacy-defining series as underdog.

This could be framed as a no-lose situation. If the Cavs win, LeBron gets immense credit. If the Cavs lose, LeBron is excused on the grounds it took a stacked deck – Durant joining a core that already featured Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – to beat him.

It never works that way for LeBron, though. Too many are disinclined to give him any benefit of the doubt.

If Cleveland loses, the talk will be that LeBron can never catch Jordan now – the same thing we do every time LeBron has fallen short of a title for the last nine years.

But if Cleveland wins, LeBron will receive untold praise. He’d be hailed as a legitimate peer to Jordan, debates about the superiority of those two all-time greats kicked into a higher gear then ever.

There’s little room for a measured middle-ground reaction with LeBron. This stage and this highly anticipated matchup – the first trilogy in NBA Finals history – only invites stronger reactions.

LeBron has thrived under this pressure before. He has wilted under it.

He has just never faced a team quite like this Warriors – so hungry to avenge last year’s loss, so determined and so talented. They can throw Durant, Green and Andre Iguodala at him. Golden State’s offense will remain elite with its defensive stoppers on the floor. It’ll be so hard to keep up.

The Cavs can win, but make no mistake: The Warriors are favored for good reason. It’s important to remember that baseline when assessing the results.

And that’s ultimately what will matter – the results.

LeBron keeps lifting himself into these legacy-defining situations. Sometimes, he succeeds. Sometimes, he fails.

But, with his greatness, he always has a chance.

May 30, 2017

We’re just a couple days from an unprecedented third straight Finals matchup. But before the Cavaliers and Warriors meet again, watch these clips form the 2015 and 2016 Finals that at least I’d never seen before. They’re an awesome glimpse inside both teams.

Steve Kerr’s reaction to Andre Iguodala winning 2015 Finals MVP was a particularly cool highlight.

May 30, 2017

Cleveland vs. Golden State is for more than just a battle for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

It’s a showdown of the two most popular players in the game, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. It’s a battle of styles, the more old-school isolation-heavy ball of Cleveland vs. the three-point shot and up-tempo game of the Warriors. It’s a battle about legacy. It’s a matchup of the two best teams in the NBA, two teams who dominated their conference playoffs to get here.

It’s a rivalry.

The best one the NBA has had in years — maybe the best one going in professional sports right now. It’s one played out on the biggest stage with three straight NBA Finals meetings, with the third installment of the trilogy starting Thursday night in Oakland. We love watching the players and storylines evolve over those years — this is drama on the “Game of Thrones” level.

That is good for the NBA.

However, when we head into next NBA season expecting a fourth Finals showdown between these teams, and maybe we get a fifth after that, is that good for the NBA? Or is that lack of competitiveness sucking the drama out of the postseason? Is this sense of inevitability good for the league?

Right now it’s working. LeBron has tried to deny there’s a rivalry, but Draymond Green knows better.

“It’s definitely fun, you know?” Green said earlier this season. “A team that you beat, that’s beat you – it’s definitely fun. I think, if you look at the last two years and this year, we’ve been the top two teams in the league each year. So, I look at it as a rivalry, and it’s definitely a fun game to play in.”

And fun to watch — two great teams going at it with contrasting styles and philosophies. Ratings should be sky high for this one.

The NBA used to be thick with rivalries: Bulls vs. Pistons (with the player rivalry Isiah Thomas vs. Michael Jordan), Bulls vs. Knicks, there was Phil Jackson vs. Pat Riley, and the ultimate Lakers vs. Celtics (which included Magic vs. Bird). That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Now? Not so much. And this is true across professional sports. The advent of free agency — which fans love, people are more into playing GM now than the games themselves — has torn down those walls. Johnny Damon can jump from the Red Sox to the Yankees and that’s just business. In the NBA, often players have known each other since AAU or USA Basketball events long before they get to the NBA, so while they go hard at each other on the court, off it there is a sense of fraternity. In the off-season, they all play and work out together in one of a handful of places in Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

That’s what makes the Cavaliers vs. Warriors different.

This is LeBron forcing a switch so Curry has to guard him. This is Green trying to get under LeBron’s skin but actually, LeBron gets under Green;s and forces a mistake that leads to a suspension. This is Andre Iguodala in LeBron’s face. It’s Kyrie Irving hitting the game winner over Curry in the 2016 Finals (and hitting the game winner last Christmas Day to complete a Cavaliers comeback). It’s the Warriors adding Kevin Durant to the mix.

These teams don’t like each other. Respect is there, but so is the passion needed for a great rivalry. It’s why we’re all excited to see the rubber match between these two powerhouses.

And when it’s over, we may be lined up for a fourth. Then maybe a fifth.

In the West, the Warriors will re-sign Curry and Durant this summer, and every one of their four core players is still under age 30. It’s hard not to see them remaining the team to beat in the West — and maybe being unbeatable — for four more years. At least.

In the East, LeBron has been the dominant force leading his team to seven straight NBA Finals, and in his 14th season he is having arguably his best playoffs ever. He shows no signs of slowing down, and the team around him with Irving and Kevin Love can pick up as he fades.

Fans can complain, but both of these “superteams” were born of circumstances other teams can’t recreate (which is to say, there’s nothing for the league to do to “fix” this). For one, there’s not going to be another LeBron for a long, long time. With the Warriors, they built this team via the draft — they picked and developed Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson. They added Andre Iguodala as a free agent, but he’s complementary to the stars. As for Durant, it took a one-time giant spike in the salary cap thanks to a new television broadcast deal to create the space for Golden State to land him, another situation that is not going to be repeated (and the league added the “Designated Veteran Player” contract to the CBA because of it anyway).

These teams aren’t going away. It’s hard to picture something happening this summer that will lead anyone to say “that team can dethrone the Cavaliers/Warriors” next season. (Barring injury, of course.) Think of it this way: If the Boston Celtics have an ideal summer, what will we say about them heading into next season? “They can challenge Cleveland.” That’s it. Do everything right and maybe they can take a series six or seven games now.

The Cavaliers/Warriors rivalry will continue.

But if it remains such a dominant force that it sucks the drama out of the playoffs with its inevitability, that’s not good for the league. Yes, the NBA has always thrived when it’s biggest stars are on its biggest stage — we talk about the six times Michael Jordan won a title, not the seven times he lost in the Eastern Conference playoffs and couldn’t get there. But even in the Jordan era, there was a drama that seems lacking in this postseason. That’s not a good thing for the NBA, it’s broadcast partners rely on the playoffs for a lot of that revenue the league is getting.

However, we’ve got the drama we wanted now — Cavaliers vs. Warriors. LeBron vs. Curry. The two best teams in the NBA going at it for a third straight year.

We’ve got a real rivalry.

May 30, 2017

Kobi Simmons came to the University of Arizona a year ago as a five-star recruit looking to take over the Wildcats backcourt, maybe the brightest jewel in another impressive recruiting class for coach Sean Miller.

It didn’t work out that way.

Simmons played a little at point guard, but that job usually fell first to senior Kadeem Allen, and when healthy, to Parker Jackson-Cartwright.

Simmons was moved to the off-guard position. And when Allonzo Trier returned from his substance abuse suspension, he became the starter at off guard and Simmons played as a reserve.

He won’t talk about those days.

“I don’t think about that. That’s behind me,” he said after a pre-draft workout with the Phoenix Suns on Monday. “Right now I’ve got to focus on me, raising my stock and I’m getting better every day, grooming in the gym when I’m back home and then coming out here and doing it.”

He was surrounded by high-quality talent at Arizona, Simmons finished sixth on the team in scoring at Arizona.

His ex-Arizona teammates Trier and Rawle Alkins, tested the NBA waters and chose to return to what should be a loaded Wildcat squad.

But one season in college was enough for Simmons.

The 19-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, hired an agent and never looked back. His mission, he said, is to prove to coaches and general managers that he can play point guard at the NBA level.

“Me playing point guard, seeing the floor. I played well off the pick and roll,” Simmons said. “At school I was playing off the ball so I was relying on another player bringing the ball down the court. Teams rely on me being a vocal leader.”

Suns assistant general manager Pat Connelly calls Simmons an “intriguing” point guard prospect.

“The first time I saw him, he went to Treviso (Italy) with an Adidas team and played the point guard there,” Connelly said. “It was very intriguing.

“Obviously he played off the ball for Arizona, which was best for his team. Today it’s 3-on-3, looking for reads are limited because it is 3-on-3. But he looked solid playing the pick-and-roll. Obviously extremely athletic so his continued growth in that position will be something to evaluate.”

Simmons knows it’s a learning experience, even as he tries to impress.

He played the point at the draft combine. That helped. And the thought of an extremely athletic 6-foot-5, 166-pound point man is tantalizing, no matter how raw the player is now.

Mock drafts mention him uniformly in the second round, with projected picks ranging from 51st overall to Denver to 58th to the New York Knicks. One picked him for the Suns as the 54th choice overall.

But there is a chance he won’t be drafted at all, a gamble he was willing to take.

“I’m not thinking about it right now,” Simmons said. “I’m locked and loaded right now of me grinding it, raising my stock every day and looking forward to my next goal.”

Six players worked out for the Suns on Monday, including first-team All-American guard Josh Hart of Villanova. Others who took part were guard Troy Caupain of Cincinnati, forward Tidjane Keita of France, forward Kyle Kuzma of Utah and forward Johnathan Motley of Baylor.

The winner of the end-of-practice 3-minute run was Hart.

The Suns have the No. 4 pick overall, and two selections in the second round. They get the second pick of the second round, the 31st overall, and the 54th choice overall.