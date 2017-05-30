Report: Cavaliers were worried, now amused, about Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LeBron James was reportedly unhappy before the season about Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian.

But that came from a gossip site, and it’s tough to read the veracity. More trustworthy reporters, for good reason, shy away from covering that type of stuff – though maybe a little too far.

Players’ personal lives often affect on-court production, and teams care for that reason.

So, it’s nice to get some insight from from a reliable source.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Team higher-ups were a little worried when Thompson began dating Khloe Kardashian in August, but now they are almost amused. When he comes to work, it’s as if the Kardashian thing doesn’t exist.

Thompson has proven himself a consummate team player, someone eager to maximize his production in a limited role rather than chase a bigger one – traits Lowe details in an excellent article.

At this point, the Cavs shouldn’t worry about Thompson dating Kardashian. He has kept his focus amid the increased attention, and he seems grounded enough to maintain it. Beyond that reality, any talk of a Kardashian curse is grounded in something between sexism and silliness.