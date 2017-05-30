Getty Images

Report: As expected, Nuggets’ Danilo Gallinari will opt into free agency this summer

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

When Danilo Gallinari can stay healthy and on the court, he’s the kind of guy a lot of teams could use — a 6’10” wing player who shot 38.7 percent from three last season, he can catch-and-shoot or create his own shot off the bounce, and he’s a solid defender against threes or fours. He averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for the Nuggets last season. In the 63 games he played.  And that’s the issue — that’s the most he’s played in four seasons.

Because of his production, there is going to be a healthy market for Gallinari, which is why he was always expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with Denver — where he is owed $16.1 million — and test the market. He will do just that reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari intends to pass on the $16.1 million player option on his 2017-18 contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources told The Vertical.

Gallinari will become one of the top available forwards in the July marketplace, but league sources say that he remains open to the possibility of returning to the Nuggets on a long-term deal.

Gallinari will be in the second tier of free agent forwards, but teams that strike out trying to land Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward, or Paul Millsap (and all three of those players may take max offers to stay where they are) will likely pick up the phone and call about Gallinari. (I would expect Denver to put out feelers to Millsap.)

That said, Gallinari was a fantastic fit with Nikola Jokic — when those two were on the court together last season the Nuggets outscored opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions. His ability to space the floor is a perfect fit with Jokic’s vision and passing.  Plus, with those two on the court the defense was mildly improved over the team’s woeful average.

It will not be cheap, but Denver may choose to pay up and keep Gallinari. Then hope that he can just stay healthy and on the court.

Former superteam members Paul Pierce, Doc Rivers criticize Kevin Durant joining Warriors

By Dane CarbaughMay 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Former NBAer Paul Pierce won his only championship ring by being a member of a superteam. A superteam that was traded for during a 33 day stretch in 2007 that sparked the modern superteam revolution in the NBA. Pierce and coach Doc Rivers were on the verge of getting run out of town after a 24-win season in 2006-07 thanks to years of middling finishes and only one conference finals appearance during Pierce’s tenure in Massachusetts. The superteam saved Pierce’s legacy.

So what does Pierce have to say about a current NBA player joining a superteam?

Let’s check in with Pierce, courtesy ESPN’s “The Jump” program.

Via Twitter:

This comes the same day that Rivers — who coached that 2008 Boston Celtics team — said on ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show that he felt as though it wasn’t a competitive thing for Durant to do.

Via Sporting News:

“It is tough when you see a guy join a team — in Durant’s case what he did this year. That was tough for anybody, anybody’s that’s competitive, to watch. He lost, and then he joined. Having said that, it was his choice, I have no problem with him, but it’s something from a competitive standpoint, you would think you wouldn’t do.

“I have no problem with him doing it, it’s just something from a competitive point, for me, I guess when I played it would have been tough for me to join Detroit. Having said that, he has the ability to do it, guys are doing it, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

At this point, if you’re done laughing at former Celtics players and coaches, I think it would be prudent to point out that it’s just as competitive to want to grind your opponents into dust until they have zero chance of ever beating you as it is to beat them outright.

Are the games competitive in a colloquial sense, meaning a close back-and-forth? No. But “being competitive” also means finding ways to dismantle your opponents. Apparently in today’s NBA that means joining the team that beat you so that you can shred the entire league for half a decade or so.

It’s dumb, but if you understand the “win over everything” attitude that has allowed fans to lionize players like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, this sort of seems like the next logical step. The only alternative would be some kind of insane altruistic campaign by the players to hold the parity of the league alive, veiled by the PR of beating your rivals instead of joining them.

Durant joining the Warriors is wack, and boring, and in no way being a “good sport”. It’s also his choice to do it, and if he wants to win a boatload of championship rings, a really good idea.

Just because others can’t compete doesn’t mean Kevin Durant isn’t competitive.

Meanwhile, hearing Pierce and Rivers complain about players joining a superteam will always be one of my favorite things to see.

Markelle Fultz: “I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad”

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz is going to get his wish.

He will be the No. 1 pick in this draft — and he should be. Don’t get swallowed up in the Lonzo Ball hype, there’s excellent reasons almost everyone has Fultz higher on their boards. Read our breakdown. He is the top rated player for good reason.

Fultz wants the Celtics to take him No. 1, and he’s spoken to Boston’s Danny Ainge, as he told Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

“I’ve talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit,” Fultz told ESPN. “They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.”

“I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad,” Fultz added. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.”

At some point soon, Fultz said he will work out for Boston.

There’s nothing really surprising here. Of course Fultz wants to be the No. 1 pick, what kind of competitor wouldn’t? And of course he wants to be selected by Boston, look at that team — it’s combination of players and assets — and it’s not hard to imagine the next power in the East.

The difference between him and most people is Fultz is going to get what he wants. The question Celtics fans have to wonder is what he does once he gets it.

Video Breakdown: How the Cavaliers can stop the Warriors’ cutters in the Finals

By Dane CarbaughMay 30, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

It’s going to be a tough ask for the Cleveland Cavaliers to stop the Golden State Warriors offense in the 2017 NBA Finals. In addition to 3-point shooting, a tough transition game, and offensive rebounding, stopping halfcourt cutters within the Warriors offense will be key for the Cavaliers.

There are a few specific things I expect the Cavaliers to gameplan for when it comes to stopping a halfcourt offense that is one of the most confusing to guard in the NBA.

First the Cavaliers need to understand when the Warriors like to cut and what it looks like in their offense when they are trying to set up a backdoor or split cut.

Second they need to have their second help position on rotations dialed in. This means guys who might not expect to get sucked into plays need to understand rotations on plays away from their side of the ball just in case.

Third the Cleveland defense needs to have their switches locked in and called out. Tyronn Lue’s team needs to know how switches are affected by Golden State personnel changes as the game goes on.

Fourth Lue and his staff will likely need to have a gameplan for who it is OK to leave and when as it relates to the halfcourt offense. The choice between leaving Shaun Livingston and David West open on the elbow will be clear when the alternative is Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, or Stephen Curry at the 3-point line.

This is an outline for how Cleveland can counter a Warriors offense that likes to get you overplaying the 3-point point line in order to get easy buckets down low.

Watch the full video breakdown above to get the full plan.

Mark Jackson has Carmelo Anthony’s back, says Phil Jackson has been “failure” running Knicks

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Phil Jackson sent messages through the media, tried to keep players off-balance, and simply handled a lot of guys over the course of his Hall of Fame career the way he has handled Carmelo Anthony the past year. Jackson knows it’s time to move on from the ‘Melo era — Anthony understands that as well — so he used tactics that worked in the past, all but saying he wants Anthony to accept a trade.

But it plays differently when you’re a coach, around the players and in the room with them daily, than when you’re a team president speaking from an ivory tower. If anything, Jackson has generated more sympathy for Anthony.

As evidence of that, look what legendary Knicks point guard Mark Jackson said Tuesday, speaking on a conference call about the NBA Finals (where he will be a broadcaster).

“Phil Jackson is one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports, not just basketball, but in sports. I can say that definitively. I can also look at the numbers and say as the guy running the New York Knicks, he’s done a poor job. When you look at the results, he’s been a failure thus far. Carmelo Anthony is an outstanding basketball player who has handled himself remarkably during these last couple years. Like Jeff said, at the end of the day, he negotiated a no-trade clause. I think you’re going about it the wrong way trying to force him out. He has all the power, and he’s taken full advantage of it.”

Not surprisingly, Mark Jackson is protecting a star player. But he’s not wrong, either.

Whether it was Jackson who okayed it or it was on orders from owner James Dolan, the fact is Anthony has a no-trade clause. Which means if you want to move him you have to work with him, hand-in-hand with his agent. Jackson is not going to bully Anthony into just waiving his no-trade clause so he can be shipped off to Orlando or wherever for prospects — Anthony will want to pick-and-choose where he goes, and it will be a contender (or a team he thinks he can make a contender). Those kinds of deals may be out there, but they will not be delicate to put together and take patience.

I’m not sure I can write Jackson off as a “failure” yet, he did draft Kristaps Porzingis, and that gives him the chance to build a foundation for this franchise to win for years going forward. However, his handling of players and insistence on the triangle offense — well, at times he insists, as he didn’t hire a coach for that system and they have tried to play other ways as well — keeps cutting off hope of progress at the knees. Maybe he rights the ship.

However, so far Mark Jackson is pretty spot on with his assessment.