Report: Lonzo Ball and Lakers have finally scheduled predraft workout

Lonzo Ball will finally be taking his predraft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The news came on Tuesday, just a couple of days before the NBA Finals and 23 days before the 2017 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 22.
The Lakers hold the No. 2 overall pick and are the most publicly interested team in Ball. The UCLA star has declined to work out for the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, and has been rumored to want to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick.
Now we finally have confirmation that the Lakers will get to see Ball in person before the draft.
Via Yahoo! Sports:
Ball, 19, has scheduled his visit with his hometown team to meet with the front office and coaches and participate in an individual workout. Ball had always planned to conduct only a private individual workout because of his success in his lone season at UCLA and never considered a one-on-one workout against another top prospect, league sources said.
The Lakers’ front office worked with Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, to finalize the workout details. The Lakers are the only predraft workout scheduled for Ball as of now, but he could add one or two meetings with teams near the top of the draft, league sources said.
The Lakers have been publicly complimentary of Ball, including Magic Johnson saying the player that most resembled him in this draft was Ball.
Let’s get this romance started.