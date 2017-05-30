Twitter

Here’s Joel Embiid just swatting local kids on a basketball court (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Joel Embiid is up and walking around after he injured his knee back toward the beginning of 2017. The Philadelphia 76ers big man has said he wants to play in every game in 2017-18.

But it’s summer, and time for Embiid to enjoy himself as he gets ready to get back on the court next year with Ben Simmons.

That’s probably why we saw Embiid on Instagram on Tuesday, hanging out with kids on a basketball court, where Embiid said he was teaching them to “trust the process”.

I can only assume this is part of Embiid’s recovery process and that eventually he will put up videos of him blocking high schoolers, followed by college freshmen, and finally NBA teammates.

In The Process We Trust.

Report: Lonzo Ball and Lakers have finally scheduled predraft workout

By Dane CarbaughMay 30, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball will finally be taking his predraft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The news came on Tuesday, just a couple of days before the NBA Finals and 23 days before the 2017 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 22.

The Lakers hold the No. 2 overall pick and are the most publicly interested team in Ball. The UCLA star has declined to work out for the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, and has been rumored to want to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick.

Now we finally have confirmation that the Lakers will get to see Ball in person before the draft.

Ball, 19, has scheduled his visit with his hometown team to meet with the front office and coaches and participate in an individual workout. Ball had always planned to conduct only a private individual workout because of his success in his lone season at UCLA and never considered a one-on-one workout against another top prospect, league sources said.

The Lakers’ front office worked with Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, to finalize the workout details. The Lakers are the only predraft workout scheduled for Ball as of now, but he could add one or two meetings with teams near the top of the draft, league sources said.

The Lakers have been publicly complimentary of Ball, including Magic Johnson saying the player that most resembled him in this draft was Ball.

Let’s get this romance started.

Former superteam members Paul Pierce, Doc Rivers criticize Kevin Durant joining Warriors

By Dane CarbaughMay 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Former NBAer Paul Pierce won his only championship ring by being a member of a superteam. A superteam that was traded for during a 33 day stretch in 2007 that sparked the modern superteam revolution in the NBA. Pierce and coach Doc Rivers were on the verge of getting run out of town after a 24-win season in 2006-07 thanks to years of middling finishes and only one conference finals appearance during Pierce’s tenure in Massachusetts. The superteam saved Pierce’s legacy.

So what does Pierce have to say about a current NBA player joining a superteam?

Let’s check in with Pierce, courtesy ESPN’s “The Jump” program.

This comes the same day that Rivers — who coached that 2008 Boston Celtics team — said on ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show that he felt as though it wasn’t a competitive thing for Durant to do.

“It is tough when you see a guy join a team — in Durant’s case what he did this year. That was tough for anybody, anybody’s that’s competitive, to watch. He lost, and then he joined. Having said that, it was his choice, I have no problem with him, but it’s something from a competitive standpoint, you would think you wouldn’t do.

“I have no problem with him doing it, it’s just something from a competitive point, for me, I guess when I played it would have been tough for me to join Detroit. Having said that, he has the ability to do it, guys are doing it, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

At this point, if you’re done laughing at former Celtics players and coaches, I think it would be prudent to point out that it’s just as competitive to want to grind your opponents into dust until they have zero chance of ever beating you as it is to beat them outright.

Are the games competitive in a colloquial sense, meaning a close back-and-forth? No. But “being competitive” also means finding ways to dismantle your opponents. Apparently in today’s NBA that means joining the team that beat you so that you can shred the entire league for half a decade or so.

It’s dumb, but if you understand the “win over everything” attitude that has allowed fans to lionize players like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, this sort of seems like the next logical step. The only alternative would be some kind of insane altruistic campaign by the players to hold the parity of the league alive, veiled by the PR of beating your rivals instead of joining them.

Durant joining the Warriors is wack, and boring, and in no way being a “good sport”. It’s also his choice to do it, and if he wants to win a boatload of championship rings, a really good idea.

Just because others can’t compete doesn’t mean Kevin Durant isn’t competitive.

Meanwhile, hearing Pierce and Rivers complain about players joining a superteam will always be one of my favorite things to see.

Markelle Fultz: “I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad”

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz is going to get his wish.

He will be the No. 1 pick in this draft — and he should be. Don’t get swallowed up in the Lonzo Ball hype, there’s excellent reasons almost everyone has Fultz higher on their boards. Read our breakdown. He is the top rated player for good reason.

Fultz wants the Celtics to take him No. 1, and he’s spoken to Boston’s Danny Ainge, as he told Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

“I’ve talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit,” Fultz told ESPN. “They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.”

“I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad,” Fultz added. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.”

At some point soon, Fultz said he will work out for Boston.

There’s nothing really surprising here. Of course Fultz wants to be the No. 1 pick, what kind of competitor wouldn’t? And of course he wants to be selected by Boston, look at that team — it’s combination of players and assets — and it’s not hard to imagine the next power in the East.

The difference between him and most people is Fultz is going to get what he wants. The question Celtics fans have to wonder is what he does once he gets it.

Report: As expected, Nuggets’ Danilo Gallinari will opt into free agency this summer

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

When Danilo Gallinari can stay healthy and on the court, he’s the kind of guy a lot of teams could use — a 6’10” wing player who shot 38.7 percent from three last season, he can catch-and-shoot or create his own shot off the bounce, and he’s a solid defender against threes or fours. He averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for the Nuggets last season. In the 63 games he played.  And that’s the issue — that’s the most he’s played in four seasons.

Because of his production, there is going to be a healthy market for Gallinari, which is why he was always expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with Denver — where he is owed $16.1 million — and test the market. He will do just that reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari intends to pass on the $16.1 million player option on his 2017-18 contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources told The Vertical.

Gallinari will become one of the top available forwards in the July marketplace, but league sources say that he remains open to the possibility of returning to the Nuggets on a long-term deal.

Gallinari will be in the second tier of free agent forwards, but teams that strike out trying to land Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward, or Paul Millsap (and all three of those players may take max offers to stay where they are) will likely pick up the phone and call about Gallinari. (I would expect Denver to put out feelers to Millsap.)

That said, Gallinari was a fantastic fit with Nikola Jokic — when those two were on the court together last season the Nuggets outscored opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions. His ability to space the floor is a perfect fit with Jokic’s vision and passing.  Plus, with those two on the court the defense was mildly improved over the team’s woeful average.

It will not be cheap, but Denver may choose to pay up and keep Gallinari. Then hope that he can just stay healthy and on the court.