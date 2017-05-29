Warriors, Cavaliers reached NBA Finals with unprecedented combined playoff dominance

The Warriors cruised into the NBA Finals in historic fashion, going 12-0 in the first three rounds and outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game. The Cavaliers (12-1, +13.6) weren’t too far behind.
But, at 24-1, they don’t have the best combined playoff win percentage by NBA Finalists.
In 1957, the Celtics (3-0) and St. Louis Hawks (5-0) were undefeated entering a series Boston won in seven.
The Hawks, Minneapolis Lakers and Fort Wayne Pistons all went 34-48 in the regular season to tie for the Eastern Division crown. St. Louis won a tiebreaker against each team and advanced to the Western Division finals, beating Minneapolis, 3-0.
Meanwhile, the Celtics won the Eastern Division outright and received a bye to the divisions finals. They swept the Syracuse Nationals to reach the NBA Finals.
Obviously, three rounds present a much bigger hill to climb than a single series (even with a couple tiebreaker games). Golden State and Cleveland are unmatched in modern times.
Here’s every NBA Finals sorted by combined playoff record entering Finals:
Combined point difference per playoff game really shows how much Golden State and Cleveland overwhelmed their conference foes.
The Warriors and Cavs have averaged a +15.0 point difference per game in the playoffs (averaging both teams’ point difference per game equally, so as not to weigh the lesser team more). In the next-best Finals, 1986, neither the Celtics (+12.4) nor Rockets (+8.1) hit that mark alone – let alone averaged.
Here’s every NBA Finals, sorted by the teams’ average point difference per game in previous playoff games:
|Finals
|Point differences
|Combined
|2017: GSW-CLE
|GSW (+16.3), CLE (+13.6)
|+15.0
|1986: BOS 4, HOU 2
|BOS (+12.4), HOU (+8.1)
|+10.3
|1971: MIL 4, BAL 0
|MIL (+15.4), BAL (+4.6)
|+10.0
|1950: MNL 4, SYR 2
|MNL (+12.1), SYR (+7.6)
|+9.9
|1974: BOS 4, MIL 3
|BOS (+6.2), MIL (+13.6)
|+9.9
|2013: MIA 4, SAS 3
|MIA (+9.6), SAS (+10.1)
|+9.9
|2016: CLE 4, GSW 3
|CLE (+12.6), GSW (+6.4)
|+9.5
|1957: BOS 4, STL 3
|BOS (+12.0), STL (+6.8)
|+9.4
|1985: LAL 4, BOS 2
|LAL (+13.6), BOS (+4.8)
|+9.2
|1958: STL 4, BOS 2
|STL (+10.8), BOS (+7.0)
|+8.9
|1967: PHI 4, SFW 2
|PHI (+11.1), SFW (+6.4)
|+8.8
|1996: CHI 4, SEA 2
|CHI (+13.9), SEA (+3.5)
|+8.7
|1991: CHI 4, LAL 1
|CHI (+12.5), LAL (+4.9)
|+8.7
|2001: LAL 4, PHI 1
|LAL (+15.5), PHI (+1.8)
|+8.6
|1989: DET 4, LAL 0
|DET (+8.0), LAL (+8.9)
|+8.5
|2015: GSW 4, CLE 2
|GSW (+8.1), CLE (+8.8)
|+8.4
|1954: MNL 4, SYR 3
|MNL (+8.8), SYR (+7.8)
|+8.3
|1949: MNL 4, WSC 2
|MNL (+9.0), WSC (+7.2)
|+8.1
|1984: BOS 4, LAL 3
|BOS (+7.0), LAL (+9.1)
|+8.1
|1948: BLB 4, PHW 2
|BLB (+4.5), PHW (+11.0)
|+7.8
|2014: SAS 4, MIA 1
|SAS (+8.0), MIA (+7.0)
|+7.5
|1987: LAL 4, BOS 2
|LAL (+15.0), BOS (0.0)
|+7.5
|2012: MIA 4, OKC 1
|MIA (+7.9), OKC (+6.7)
|+7.3
|1956: PHW 4, FTW 1
|PHW (+8.4), FTW (+5.2)
|+6.8
|1992: CHI 4, POR 2
|CHI (+5.8), POR (+7.6)
|+6.7
|1953: MNL 4, NYK 1
|MNL (+6.4), NYK (+6.8)
|+6.6
|1964: BOS 4, SFW 1
|BOS (+8.4), SFW (+4.9)
|+6.6
|1973: NYK 4, LAL 1
|NYK (+5.6), LAL (+7.6)
|+6.6
|1998: CHI 4, UTA 2
|CHI (+6.7), UTA (+6.4)
|+6.5
|2005: SAS 4, DET 3
|SAS (+7.1), DET (+5.8)
|+6.4
|1997: CHI 4, UTA 2
|CHI (+7.8), UTA (+5.0)
|+6.4
|2003: SAS 4, NJN 2
|SAS (+5.4), NJN (+7.3)
|+6.3
|1969: BOS 4, LAL 3
|BOS (+5.4), LAL (+7.3)
|+6.3
|1962: BOS 4, LAL 3
|BOS (+5.6), LAL (+7.0)
|+6.3
|1999: SAS 4, NYK 1
|SAS (+8.2), NYK (+4.3)
|+6.3
|1982: LAL 4, PHI 2
|LAL (+10.8), PHI (+1.7)
|+6.2
|1968: BOS 4, LAL 2
|BOS (+3.8), LAL (+8.6)
|+6.2
|1970: NYK 4, LAL 3
|NYK (+5.3), LAL (+7.0)
|+6.1
|1955: SYR 4, FTW 3
|SYR (+7.3), FTW (+4.8)
|+6.0
|2011: DAL 4, MIA 2
|DAL (+7.1), MIA (+4.7)
|+5.9
|1972: LAL 4, NYK 1
|LAL (+2.6), NYK (+8.8)
|+5.7
|2009: LAL 4, ORL 1
|LAL (+6.6), ORL (+4.8)
|+5.7
|1966: BOS 4, LAL 3
|BOS (+7.1), LAL (+4.3)
|+5.7
|1947: PHW 4, CHS 1
|PHW (+6.0), CHS (+5.0)
|+5.5
|1951: ROC 4, NYK 3
|ROC (+8.9), NYK (+2.0)
|+5.4
|1961: BOS 4, STL 1
|BOS (+10.8), STL (0.0)
|+5.4
|2008: BOS 4, LAL 2
|BOS (+4.3), LAL (+6.4)
|+5.4
|2006: MIA 4, DAL 2
|MIA (+4.8), DAL (+5.9)
|+5.3
|1975: GSW 4, WSB 0
|GSW (+5.7), WSB (+4.7)
|+5.2
|1988: LAL 4, DET 3
|LAL (+4.6), DET (+5.4)
|+5.0
|1980: LAL 4, PHI 2
|LAL (+3.7), PHI (+6.0)
|+4.9
|1993: CHI 4, PHO 2
|CHI (+8.5), PHO (+1.1)
|+4.8
|2004: DET 4, LAL 1
|DET (+5.7), LAL (+3.8)
|+4.7
|2010: LAL 4, BOS 3
|LAL (+4.0), BOS (+5.3)
|+4.6
|1983: PHI 4, LAL 0
|PHI (+4.9), LAL (+4.4)
|+4.6
|1963: BOS 4, LAL 2
|BOS (+5.6), LAL (+3.0)
|+4.3
|1960: BOS 4, STL 3
|BOS (+3.3), STL (+4.7)
|+4.0
|2007: SAS 4, CLE 0
|SAS (+3.4), CLE (+4.2)
|+3.8
|1981: BOS 4, HOU 2
|BOS (+4.0), HOU (+3.3)
|+3.7
|1977: POR 4, PHI 2
|POR (+3.9), PHI (+3.2)
|+3.6
|2000: LAL 4, IND 2
|LAL (+3.8), IND (+2.9)
|+3.4
|1990: DET 4, POR 1
|DET (+7.7), POR (-1.4)
|+3.1
|1994: HOU 4, NYK 3
|HOU (+4.8), NYK (+1.2)
|+3.0
|1978: WSB 4, SEA 3
|WSB (+2.4), SEA (+3.5)
|+2.9
|1995: HOU 4, ORL 0
|HOU (+1.8), ORL (+3.2)
|+2.5
|2002: LAL 4, NJN 0
|LAL (+2.3), NJN (+2.3)
|+2.3
|1965: BOS 4, LAL 1
|BOS (+2.9), LAL (+1.7)
|+2.3
|1952: MNL 4, NYK 3
|MNL (+3.7), NYK (0.0)
|+1.8
|1959: BOS 4, MNL 0
|BOS (+6.3), MNL (-3.0)
|+1.6
|1976: BOS 4, PHO 2
|BOS (+2.3), PHO (+0.5)
|+1.4
|1979: SEA 4, WSB 1
|SEA (+1.6), WSB (-0.1)
|+0.8