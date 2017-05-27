Report: Celtics focused on adding All-Star-caliber frontcourt player

Isaiah Thomas said he he’d happily forgo a renegotiation-and-extension if the Celtics use their cap space to upgrade their roster.
Where are they looking?
A. Sherrod Blakey of CSN New England:
Multiple league sources have told CSNNE.com in recent weeks that the Celtics are focused on landing an All-Star caliber talent in the frontcourt.
In the last three years, 22 frontcourt players have been All-Stars. Boston already has one: Al Horford. Could the Celtics land any of the other 22?
Almost certainly unavailable
Free agency
- Gordon Hayward (He’s reportedly Boston’s top target.)
- Blake Griffin (There’s rumored momentum for Griffin leaving the Clippers and maybe joining the Celtics.)
- Paul Millsap (Millsap’s experience puts him in a higher max tier than Hayward or Griffin, and it’d be difficult for Boston to clear enough room.)
- Kevin Durant (If he were going to sign with Boston, he probably would have done so last summer. At this point, he sounds content with the Warriors.)
- Chris Bosh (Bosh will become a free agent once the Heat waive him, but if they deemed it unsafe for him to play, will any other team disagree?)
Trade
- Jimmy Butler (These rumors keep popping up.)
- Paul George (So do these rumors, though there’s risk in trading for someone on an expiring contract who seems so infatuated with the Lakers.)
- Carmelo Anthony (Opinions within the Celtics are reportedly split on the Knicks star.)
- Anthony Davis (Landing the No. 1 pick at least gives Boston ammo to take a swing at the Pelicans star.)
- Kevin Love (If the Cavaliers get smoked in the Finals, these once-prevalent rumors could reignite.)
- LaMarcus Aldridge (To sign Chris Paul, the Spurs might have to trade Aldridge.)
- DeAndre Jordan (If Paul and/or Griffin bolt, the Clippers could deal their remaining star to rebuild.)
- Andre Drummond (The Pistons have reportedly explored Drummond trades, and he’d help Boston’s rebounding woes.)
- DeMarcus Cousins (If the Celtics were going to trade for Cousins, they probably would have done so when the Kings dealt him for so little.)
- Marc Gasol (The aging Grizzlies are declining. Here’s betting they try remaining as competitive as possible, but the right offer could always prompt them to get a jumpstart on rebuilding.)
Free agency or trade
- Pau Gasol (Though Gasol said he’d opt in, San Antonio might try pushing him out to pursue Paul. If Gasol opts in, the Spurs could also trade him to clear space for Paul.)
- Dirk Nowitzki (The Mavericks have a $25 million team option on Nowitzki for next season. Nowitzki going to Boston, via trade or free agency, would probably require a mutual agreement between Dallas and him that pursuing a title elsewhere is the right way for him to end his career.)