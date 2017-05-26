Shaquille O’Neal’s big toe is seriously jacked up (PHOTO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Remember how we we all freaked out when we saw pictures of LeBron James‘ feet back in 2013?

You probably didn’t want to be reminded that it existed, but it does. Still. And apparently jacked up feet is the consequence of a lifetime of playing professional basketball. Once can only assume it has something to do with tight shoes and constant, hard changes of direction in said tight shoes.

We got yet another vision of what basketball shoes can do to feet on Thursday when TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal showed off his, er, little piggies.

Much to the horror of the Internet in general, it was Shaq’s right big toe that took social media by storm. Mostly because it’s not even close to pointing in the right direction.

I’m going to show you what it looks like. Be forewarned, it might just be NSFL.

Someone get this man a pedicure! 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/SFCjnq7XV7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2017

Oh. Oh … why?

Social media reacted appropriately and proportionately:

Side note: what the hell going with @shaq toe??? pic.twitter.com/sCetlYhgdn — Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) May 26, 2017

SHAQ'S TOE LOOKS LIKE IT'S TRYING TO RUN AWAY. WHY pic.twitter.com/mamaDjqgyl — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 26, 2017

Shaq's big toe is making a right turn from the left lane in rush hour traffic https://t.co/qKxjEHhuGe — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 26, 2017

When your entire timeline is photos of Shaq's toe. pic.twitter.com/GItaR0euQx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 26, 2017

shaq's big toe looks like a dinner roll from last year's thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ORc2ZFGjSD — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) May 26, 2017

Shaq did have issues with that toe during the course of his career, and at one point it was so bad that he had to have surgery to remove bone spurs from the toe in 2002.

That still doesn’t explain why it’s all over your TV and the Internet, but here we are. I am sorry.