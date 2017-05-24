Here’s Kyrie Irving going nuts on the Celtics in the third quarter of Game 3 (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving went crazy on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, scoring 23 points in the third quarter while simultaneously saving the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. Thanks to his efforts, the Cavaliers now have a chance to head back to Boston on Thursday for an elimination Game 5.

If you were unable to watch Irving go bananas as LeBron James struggled with foul trouble, it truly was a dazzling display. Cleveland scored a whopping 40 points in the third quarter alone, and Irving seemed energized by a rolled ankle he suffered in the period.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at how Kyrie got the Cavaliers’ groove back.

Via Twitter:

All day, man…Kyrie is the real deal pic.twitter.com/UWciXqVA4r — Sam Holako (@rapsfan) May 24, 2017

Kyrie just had a 3rd quarter to remember! 21 PTS for Uncle Drew in that quarter, as the @cavs score 40 in Q3 & lead BOS 87-80 pic.twitter.com/iR9lf1w4nH — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2017

Kyrie is on bloody fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2qCPRzHTMh — Sam Holako (@rapsfan) May 24, 2017

Not bad, not bad. If you like that sort of thing.

What I really like is this move that came in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie hit him with the nasty fake. damn pic.twitter.com/1us6doDyZb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 24, 2017

I just fell out of my chair, someone help me up.

Cleveland beat Boston, 112-99. They now lead the series, 3-1.