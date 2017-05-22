Getty

Cavaliers come out to the Monstars theme from Space Jam, lose to Celtics (VIDEO)

2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 22, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas needed people to stop praising the Cleveland Cavaliers so thoroughly. After Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Thomas said of the Cavaliers, “We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on Space Jam.”

Of course, the Cavaliers blew out the Celtics in Game 2, 130-86. So maybe they really were the Monstars, at least from the early part of the movie.

And it seems that the Cavaliers like that moniker. In Cleveland for Game 3, the Cavaliers came out to the Monstars theme from the movie.

Via Twitter:

Of course, the real issue here is that the Monstars lose at the end of Space Jam. Unfortunately for Cleveland, they suffered the same fate, dropping the game at the buzzer on an Avery Bradley 3-pointer.

Kevin Love’s full court pass to LeBron James was a thing of beauty (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 22, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have the best night on Sunday. Despite a huge, 21-point lead and plenty of momentum, they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 3, 111-108.

And although LeBron James scored just 11 points, two of those came on a very pretty assist from Love in the form of a full court, two hand pass that just slipped past the outstretched hand of the defense.

The play came with less than a minute to go in the second quarter after a missed shot by the Celtics. Love quickly got the ball from JR Smith, then heaved it down the floor to a streaking LeBron.

Love had himself a night, scoring 28 points while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Love was lights out from 3-point range as well, hitting 7-of-13 from deep.

Game 4 is in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Celtics beat Cavaliers at the buzzer on bouncing Avery Bradley 3-pointer (VIDEO)

AP
4 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

There was no Isaiah Thomas on the floor for the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but all that mattered was a bouncing, game-winning 3-pointer by Avery Bradley that left 0.01 left on the clock as the visiting Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 111-108.

Boston looked much better as a defensive matchup against Cleveland with Thomas out. LeBron James scored just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, adding six rebounds and six assists. Kyrie Irving led the way with 29 points for the Cavaliers, and Kevin Love dropped 28 points including 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

LeBron looked pedestrian all night, unable to affect the game the way he had in the first two contests, where the Cavaliers star seemingly was able to get any shot he wanted. James was stationary on offense in the final three minutes on offense, deferring to his teammates and hanging out by the 3-point line as they tried to operate among themselves.

The Celtics took the lead late, with both teams exchanging shots until the final seconds. Cleveland was able to grab the lead with 10 seconds to go thanks to a wild, slashing drive by Irving.

Then it was Boston’s turn to go to work, and they had an incredible ATO play drawn up to get Bradley a 3-pointer. Of course, it also took JR Smith completely blowing his assignment for this to happen.

Via Twitter:

What does this mean for the series? Not much. It took a herculean effort by the Celtics that will be hard to duplicate for three more wins. Marcus Smart scored 27 points, going 8-of-14 from the field including an eye-popping 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Bradley added 20 points, and Jae Crowder scored 14 points to go with 11 rebounds.

LeBron had to look terrible and Smart had to have a career game for the Celtics to win it, and even then they only did so as time expired. Watching the game, it may have appeared that James wanted his teammates to help pull them through, and indeed they shot a solid percentage both from the field and from beyond the arc. But their effort wasn’t enough down the stretch to get the win, so I would put my money on the LeBron from Game 1 and 2 returning Tuesday for Game 4.

Zaza Pachulia says his kids needed extra security after Gregg Popovich comments

Getty
2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Zaza Pachulia is not a fan favorite for San Antonio Spurs fans. The Golden State Warriors big man appeared to unnecessarily slide under Kawhi Leonard during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, injuring San Antonio’s best player. The Warriors were getting blown out in that game, but have since recovered and have outscored the Spurs by 50 points in three wins.

It makes sense that Spurs fans are upset with Pachulia. Gregg Popovich called his challenge reckless. But now it appears that some have taken it too far, and Pachulia has had to invest in extra security to for his family.

Speaking with USA Today, Pachulia said that extra security had been placed around his children. He also said he wished Popovich hadn’t fanned the flames with his comments.

Via USA Today:

While Pachulia was hesitant to share too many details, the situation was serious enough that security guards were deployed to the entrance of his childrens’ school in the San Francisco Bay Area as a precaution.

“Me as a person, as a man, I don’t mind dealing with it. But I hate to see my family deal with it. My wife and my kids who have nothing to do with it, who are very innocent. … I just hate my family going through that. They don’t deserve that. … I’m not blaming everything on (Popovich), but he was a very big part of it.”

Threatening someone’s kids is about as low as you can go when it comes to sports fandom.

Watch the Spurs Coyote dance in a male romper, er, him? (VIDEO)

Twitter
2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Because the Internet is a hivemind whose dedication to a joke can be so complete that not even capitalism can keep pace, we often see irony taken to its logical endpoint. For example, last week was indeed the Week of the Male Romper.

If you’re not up to speed, a Kickstarter for a men’s version of the popular women’s garment was discovered and circulated around social media. On May 15, the romper campaign had just $8,685 of its stated $11,000 goal. As I publish this story, they now have more than $354,000 in pledges.

Pop culture often seeps in to the threads of the NBA media fabric, and as such it was the San Antonio Spurs who made sure to grab a snappy reference before it faded in the wash.

Behold! The Spurs Coyote dancing during Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors:

The future is already played out.