Report: David Lee suffers partially-torn patella, will miss Game 4 vs. Warriors

San Antonio Spurs big man David Lee injured his left knee during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The injury seemed like a cruel piling on for the Spurs, who are already without Kawhi Leonard due to an ankle issue.
Leonard is doubtful to play in Game 4, and now it appears that Lee is unlikely to play as well. While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said on Sunday that Lee had “a bruise or something like that” it now seems much more serious.
According to ESPN, Lee suffered a partially-torn patella in his left knee.
Lee won’t be able to make it for Game 4 on Monday, which will likely be the end of San Antonio’s season given the 50-point deficit the Warriors have amassed over their competition during the last three games.
The San Antonio Spurs are likely to be without Kawhi Leonard for Monday’s Game 4 matchup against the Golden State Warriors. According to coach Gregg Popovich, Leonard remains doubtful for the closeout game thanks to an ankle injury sustained in the third quarter of Game 1.
Even with significant time between games 2 and 3, Leonard has not been able to heal after Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia slid under him unnecessarily on a closeout back on May 14.
Leonard’s left ankle did not show any serious damage, but he has not been able to get back to playing form.
This unfortunately adds to the dialog happening between NBA fans right now about the overall quality of the playoffs. Golden State can go for their third straight sweep as they head to the NBA Finals, ending an impressive 61-21 season for the Spurs.
That hasn’t happened yet, but San Antonio has lost the first three games of the series by a combined 50 points and it doesn’t look any better with David Lee out as well.
The Finals start on June 1. What are you guys doing until then? Let’s hang out or something.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) Romania’s foreign minister says his country had no choice in detaining Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter in the capital’s airport.
Teodor Melescanu said Romania could not “proceed otherwise” in comments made to news.ro. He declined to comment further.
Kanter was detained at Henri Coanda Airport on Saturday before departing to the United States via London.
The basketballer, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and that he’d been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.
Kanter said he believed he was held because of his political views. He has been a critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter supports Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who opposes Erdogan.
Melescanu spoke Sunday from the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, taking place in Istanbul.
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James has won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for “outstanding service and dedication to the community.”
Cleveland’s superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation.
The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public “‘I PROMISE” school to aid students and their families.
James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.
The other four finalists for the award were New York’s Carmelo Anthony, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Portland’s CJ McCollum and Memphis’ Zach Randolph.
Mike Budeholzer recently stepped down from his dual role as coach and GM of the Atlanta Hawks. That has left an open position for Atlanta as they approach the 2017 NBA Draft and free agency, both of which are barreling down on us.
The Hawks are gathering candidates for the open GM spot, and one surprise option appears to be former NBA veteran Chauncey Billups.
Billups, 40, has no executive experience but has expressed interest in being part of team leadership in the past.
Via ESPN:
The interview is expected to occur Tuesday in Los Angeles, sources say, and it is believed the organization isn’t looking to drag out the hiring process.
ESPN’s Marc Stein previously reported the Hawks have already interviewed Washington Wizards vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard and Golden State assistant general manager Travis Schlenk.
The Hawks are facing Paul Millsap‘s unrestricted free agency this summer, and have the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. They also have a second round pick acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.