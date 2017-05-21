Report: David Lee suffers partially-torn patella, will miss Game 4 vs. Warriors

San Antonio Spurs big man David Lee injured his left knee during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The injury seemed like a cruel piling on for the Spurs, who are already without Kawhi Leonard due to an ankle issue.

Leonard is doubtful to play in Game 4, and now it appears that Lee is unlikely to play as well. While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said on Sunday that Lee had “a bruise or something like that” it now seems much more serious.

According to ESPN, Lee suffered a partially-torn patella in his left knee.

Via Twitter:

MRI on David Lee's knee confirms he has a partially torn patella, according to his agent Mark Bartelstein…. https://t.co/PlsXKKeihk — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 21, 2017

Not clear yet whether David Lee will need surgery, which is a very good thing for Lee in the short & long term. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 21, 2017

Lee won’t be able to make it for Game 4 on Monday, which will likely be the end of San Antonio’s season given the 50-point deficit the Warriors have amassed over their competition during the last three games.