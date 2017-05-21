Draymond Green on sweeping Spurs up 3-0: “We’ve lost a lead before.”

The San Antonio Spurs are likely to be without Kawhi Leonard for Monday’s Game 4 matchup against the Golden State Warriors. According to coach Gregg Popovich, Leonard remains doubtful for the closeout game thanks to an ankle injury sustained in the third quarter of Game 1.

Even with significant time between games 2 and 3, Leonard has not been able to heal after Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia slid under him unnecessarily on a closeout back on May 14.

Leonard’s left ankle did not show any serious damage, but he has not been able to get back to playing form.

Via Twitter:

Pop said Kawhi likely isn't playing Game 4. Said it's not like he'll miraculously heal after being unable 2 go in Game 3. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 21, 2017

This unfortunately adds to the dialog happening between NBA fans right now about the overall quality of the playoffs. Golden State can go for their third straight sweep as they head to the NBA Finals, ending an impressive 61-21 season for the Spurs.

That hasn’t happened yet, but San Antonio has lost the first three games of the series by a combined 50 points and it doesn’t look any better with David Lee out as well.

The Finals start on June 1. What are you guys doing until then? Let’s hang out or something.