Celtics beat Cavaliers at the buzzer on bouncing Avery Bradley 3-pointer (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

There was no Isaiah Thomas on the floor for the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but all that mattered was a bouncing, game-winning 3-pointer by Avery Bradley that left 0.01 left on the clock as the visiting Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 111-108.

Boston looked much better as a defensive matchup against Cleveland with Thomas out. LeBron James scored just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, adding six rebounds and six assists. Kyrie Irving led the way with 29 points for the Cavaliers, and Kevin Love dropped 28 points including 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

LeBron looked pedestrian all night, unable to affect the game the way he had in the first two contests, where the Cavaliers star seemingly was able to get any shot he wanted. James was stationary on offense in the final three minutes on offense, deferring to his teammates and hanging out by the 3-point line as they tried to operate among themselves.

The Celtics took the lead late, with both teams exchanging shots until the final seconds. Cleveland was able to grab the lead with 10 seconds to go thanks to a wild, slashing drive by Irving.

Then it was Boston’s turn to go to work, and they had an incredible ATO play drawn up to get Bradley a 3-pointer. Of course, it also took JR Smith completely blowing his assignment for this to happen.

What does this mean for the series? Not much. It took a herculean effort by the Celtics that will be hard to duplicate for three more wins. Marcus Smart scored 27 points, going 8-of-14 from the field including an eye-popping 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Bradley added 20 points, and Jae Crowder scored 14 points to go with 11 rebounds.

LeBron had to look terrible and Smart had to have a career game for the Celtics to win it, and even then they only did so as time expired. Watching the game, it may have appeared that James wanted his teammates to help pull them through, and indeed they shot a solid percentage both from the field and from beyond the arc. But their effort wasn’t enough down the stretch to get the win, so I would put my money on the LeBron from Game 1 and 2 returning Tuesday for Game 4.

Zaza Pachulia says his kids needed extra security after Gregg Popovich comments

By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Zaza Pachulia is not a fan favorite for San Antonio Spurs fans. The Golden State Warriors big man appeared to unnecessarily slide under Kawhi Leonard during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, injuring San Antonio’s best player. The Warriors were getting blown out in that game, but have since recovered and have outscored the Spurs by 50 points in three wins.

It makes sense that Spurs fans are upset with Pachulia. Gregg Popovich called his challenge reckless. But now it appears that some have taken it too far, and Pachulia has had to invest in extra security to for his family.

Speaking with USA Today, Pachulia said that extra security had been placed around his children. He also said he wished Popovich hadn’t fanned the flames with his comments.

While Pachulia was hesitant to share too many details, the situation was serious enough that security guards were deployed to the entrance of his childrens’ school in the San Francisco Bay Area as a precaution.

“Me as a person, as a man, I don’t mind dealing with it. But I hate to see my family deal with it. My wife and my kids who have nothing to do with it, who are very innocent. … I just hate my family going through that. They don’t deserve that. … I’m not blaming everything on (Popovich), but he was a very big part of it.”

Threatening someone’s kids is about as low as you can go when it comes to sports fandom.

Watch the Spurs Coyote dance in a male romper, er, him? (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Because the Internet is a hivemind whose dedication to a joke can be so complete that not even capitalism can keep pace, we often see irony taken to its logical endpoint. For example, last week was indeed the Week of the Male Romper.

If you’re not up to speed, a Kickstarter for a men’s version of the popular women’s garment was discovered and circulated around social media. On May 15, the romper campaign had just $8,685 of its stated $11,000 goal. As I publish this story, they now have more than $354,000 in pledges.

Pop culture often seeps in to the threads of the NBA media fabric, and as such it was the San Antonio Spurs who made sure to grab a snappy reference before it faded in the wash.

Behold! The Spurs Coyote dancing during Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors:

The future is already played out.

Draymond Green on sweeping Spurs up 3-0: “We’ve lost a lead before.”

By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Draymond Green knows how to give a quote. He also knows that Kawhi Leonard is listed as doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, as is David Lee. Does that mean the Golden State Warriors star thinks a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs and a meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals is inevitable?

Not a chance!

You see, the Warriors have a fairly recent history of blowing series leads. You might recall it, as it wasn’t too long ago.

Draymond got jokes.

Report: David Lee suffers partially-torn patella tendon, will miss Game 4 vs. Warriors

By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

San Antonio Spurs big man David Lee injured his left knee during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The injury seemed like a cruel piling on for the Spurs, who are already without Kawhi Leonard due to an ankle issue.

Leonard is doubtful to play in Game 4, and now it appears that Lee is unlikely to play as well. While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said on Sunday that Lee had “a bruise or something like that” it now seems much more serious.

According to ESPN, Lee suffered a partially-torn patella in his left knee.

Lee won’t be able to make it for Game 4 on Monday, which will likely be the end of San Antonio’s season given the 50-point deficit the Warriors have amassed over their competition during the last three games.