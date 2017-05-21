Getty

Cavaliers’ LeBron James wins 2016-17 PBWA citizenship award

Associated PressMay 21, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James has won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for “outstanding service and dedication to the community.”

Cleveland’s superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation.

The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public “‘I PROMISE” school to aid students and their families.

James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.

The other four finalists for the award were New York’s Carmelo Anthony, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Portland’s CJ McCollum and Memphis’ Zach Randolph.

Report: Atlanta Hawks will interview Chauncey Billups for GM opening

By Dane CarbaughMay 21, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Mike Budeholzer recently stepped down from his dual role as coach and GM of the Atlanta Hawks. That has left an open position for Atlanta as they approach the 2017 NBA Draft and free agency, both of which are barreling down on us.

The Hawks are gathering candidates for the open GM spot, and one surprise option appears to be former NBA veteran Chauncey Billups.

Billups, 40, has no executive experience but has expressed interest in being part of team leadership in the past.

Via ESPN:

The interview is expected to occur Tuesday in Los Angeles, sources say, and it is believed the organization isn’t looking to drag out the hiring process.

ESPN’s Marc Stein previously reported the Hawks have already interviewed Washington Wizards vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard and Golden State assistant general manager Travis Schlenk.

The Hawks are facing Paul Millsap‘s unrestricted free agency this summer, and have the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. They also have a second round pick acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant on all the blowouts this postseason: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it”

By Kurt HelinMay 21, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

There were a lot of double-digit wins and 20-point blowouts in the playoffs last season, but it felt like there was drama. This season, not so much. The average margin of victory this postseason is above 13 points per game. More importantly, the Warriors and Cavaliers are both on the cusp of going 12-0 and sweeping into the Finals, and that dominance has sucked the drama out of the playoffs (as have some untimely injuries).

While the two best teams are on a collision course, fans have been bored getting there. After he dropped 33 points, Kevin Durant was asked about that after the Warriors beat the Spurs by 12 in Game 3 Saturday night (a game that wasn’t as close as the score made it seem). He’s not concerned about fans level of entertainment.

What else was Durant going to say? “Close games are awesome, so we let up to keep this one tight, we thought the fans deserved it.” Or, “We talked before the game about taking it easy on the Spurs, not blowing them out, we know they’ve had injuries and we want them to feel good about themselves.” This isn’t U6 AYSO soccer where everybody gets a medal, this is a professional sport and Durant’s job is to make sure his team wins. He did that.

The problem is, fans do seem to be tuning out (based on ratings after the first round), and then with likely eight full days off between the end of the conference finals and the start of the NBA Finals (locked into a June 1 start) any momentum these playoffs had will be gone. This is not something the NBA can easily fix, it’s a bit of a fluke (there is LeBron James on one side, on the other the anomaly of a one-time salary cap spike allowed an NBA Finalist add Durant, neither of those are going to be repeatable).

Hopefully, we at least get a dramatic and interesting Finals. With all the key players healthy. We deserve that.

Just don’t expect Kevin Durant to care.

Report: Last Summer Celtics GM Danny Ainge was willing to trade Isaiah Thomas for a lottery pick

By Kurt HelinMay 21, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Last NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics used the No. 3 pick (via Brooklyn) to pick up Jaylen Brown, an athletic wing who showed promise as this past season wore on. He was the first of Boston’s three first-round picks.

But Danny Ainge wanted a second lottery pick and everyone was on the table — including Isaiah Thomas, who went on to have an All-NBA season, according to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, speaking to the legendary reporter Bob Ryan on on Ryan’s podcast (hat tip CSNNE.com).

“Before the draft last year, Danny was trying to get two picks, not just Jaylen Brown,” MacMullan told Ryan. “He was on the phone with everybody from coast to coast, and he was offering everybody. That includes Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas, and anything else they needed to get where he wanted to go. There were no untouchables on that team last year.”

Thomas went on to have a monster season, averaging 28.9 points per game and leading the Celtics to the No. 1 overall seed (unfortunately, Thomas is now out for the remainder of the playoffs). That effort landed Thomas on the All-NBA second team. To be fair, to get Ainge (or Smart) would have required a very high pick, something the Celtics would not land.

MacMullan went on to say she thinks Al Horford is the only untouchable on the Boston roster this summer.

GMs do this with just about everybody — there are only a handful of true untouchables in the league. Teams gauge the market value guys they would almost never trade just to know what that market is and what other teams think. There likely was a little of that going on here — unless someone came in with a Godfather offer Thomas was staying put.

Now the Celtics have the No. 1 pick in this June’s draft (thanks again Brooklyn) and, once they take Markelle Fultz, they have some real decisions to make about Thomas, who will be a free agent in 2018 at age 29. How long a contract is Boston willing to give Thomas at that age (Thomas likely gets max money or something close)? Thomas is a fantastic player and a fan favorite, but that is not going to secure his long-term future in Boston.

Phil Jackson meets with Kristaps Porzingis’ brother/agent, still huge gap between sides

By Kurt HelinMay 21, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT

Kristaps Porzingis skipped out on his exit interview with the Knicks, sending a message that he was not happy with the direction/management of the organization.

That Phil Jackson and GM Steve Mills didn’t show up at Porzingis’ house, or fly to Latvia, to have a face-to-face with the young player, express their frustration and hear his concerns, and try to bridge the gap with the face and future of the franchise was a mistake.

Finally, Jackson has sat down with Janis Porzingis — Kristaps brother and agent, himself a former pro basketball player in Europe — but that didn’t solve things, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

However, the lengthy sit-down in New York accomplished very little to bridge the chasm as Jackson remained steadfast in his ways and direction, according to a team source…

Both Jackson and Janis spoke around these issues to the media prior to their meeting, with the latter telling ESPN that Kristaps wants to remain in New York but also desires “for the Knicks to create an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win.”

Apparently Porzingis can’t do much about the future, either, with Jackson unrelenting in his philosophies while aiming to increase his influence over the coaching staff. According to sources, one of Jackson’s objectives is to tailor the workouts and training sessions around learning the triangle offense.

Jackson sees the triangle as the Knicks culture, and his personal legacy to the franchise. When he walks away in a couple of years (he has two left on his contract), he wants this style of play to be something ingrained in the Knicks and at the core of who they are. The fact he has a coach who doesn’t know how to teach the triangle and that players aren’t thrilled about it seems lost on him.

This summer Jackson needs to get more talent on the roster, and not just with stop-gap players like Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah — there needs to be a long-term plan to build around Porzingis. The style of play is not the culture — look at how many times have the Spurs switched up their style of play under Gregg Popovich to fit the talent on the roster — and trading Carmelo Anthony is not some cure-all.

That Jackson and Porzingis are not on the same page is a concern, this is the kind of thing that has held the Knicks back for years. Porzingis isn’t going anywhere, he’s still under his rookie deal and next summer the Knicks can and should offer him a max extension. He will outlast Jackson, and Porzingis knows the kind of influence and impact elite players can have on a franchise. Porzingis get it, he and his agent/brother know what a winning franchise looks and feels like, and they know they are not in it.