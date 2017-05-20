Thunder’s Enes Kanter stuck in Romanian airport after Turkish government revokes his passport

May 20, 2017

Let’s start with a little background: Oklahoma City big man Enes Kanter is a native of Turkey, and he is also a supporter of the Gülen movement in that country. That movement has been in opposition to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a man who recently won a disputed election in that country that gives him sweeping, almost dictatorial powers. Kanter has never been shy about expressing his political views. It was Gulen that Erdogan blamed for a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Kanter has been disavowed by his own family because of his political beliefs.

Kanter tweeted out a video Saturday morning from a Romanian airport, where he was being held because his Turkish passport had been canceled.

Kanter is optimistic he will be able to return to the United States and the Thunder are involved in getting him back, reports the Oklahoman.

Kanter, who turned 25 on Saturday, is on a global tour for his Enes Kanter Foundation….

The Turkish government, Fetic said, has been known to report citizens’ passports as stolen or missing in order to have them confiscated in foreign countries. Fetic’s understanding is that Kanter’s passport had been reported as missing or stolen.

“They can try to create a process where they can extradite you back to Turkey,” Fetic said.

If sent to Turkey he would almost certainly be arrested. Which is why everyone is working to get him to the United States.

Enes, for his part, seems to be in good spirits.

Kawhi Leonard out for Spurs in Game 3 Saturday night; Zaza Pachulia out for Warriors

May 20, 2017

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made it official at shootaround Saturday:

Kawhi Leonard is out for game three against the Warriors.

Leonard had been listed as questionable, and there was a sense he would give it a go if at all possible. Pop shot that down, here is his quote via the San Antonio Express-News.

“In the end, I guess it’s my decision,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said at shootaround Saturday. “He’s not thrilled that he’s not playing, but he’s not ready, so we’re not going to play him.”

Jonathon Simmons will start in Leonard’s place. Even though San Antonio is home for this game, it suddenly seems an uphill struggle as the Spurs have not been able to hang close to Golden State since Leonard re-injured his ankle in Game 1. The Spurs are already down 0-2 in the series and another loss would all but seal their fate.

Missing Leonard is especially bad for the Spurs because they are without Tony Parker, their second best playmaker, with an injury suffered in the last round.

On the other side of the court, Andre Iguodala is listed as probable for Game 3, while the Warriors will be without starting center Zaza Pachulia.

Cavaliers not happy LeBron James not among top three MVP finalists

May 20, 2017

The three finalists for the NBA MVP award race are James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard. Those three received the most votes, we just don’t know the order yet. The winner is going to be announced June 26 at an awards ceremony in New York.

Notice who is not on that list? LeBron James.

The man who has dominated the postseason, and who averaged 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game through the regular season likely finished fourth. As you might imagine, LeBron’s teammates thought he was robbed. Here’s what they said, via James Herbert of CBSSports.com.

“I think it started with Shaq,” Cleveland forward Richard Jefferson said. “It started with Shaq where every year he was the most dominant guy. Every year, you had to game plan. Every year there were teams going and signing guys to million-dollar contracts to compete against them, and he was just dominant, winning three championships, and he only had, what, one MVP? It started then. And like they say, nobody roots for Goliath.”

“It’s almost like when Jordan was playing, he could have won it every year but they wanted to give it to somebody else,” J.R. Smith said. “But it’s fine. I mean, it’s just another chip on his shoulder, which helps us.”

“He’s driven by a totally different monster,” Smith said. “He’s not playing for Russ or James. Like he said earlier, he’s chasing a ghost. Right now, that’s the only thing that can literally compare to him. I think he’s just in a totally different space, and when he’s playing like he’s playing, not hesitating on his jumpers, transition 3s, pull-up 3s, pull-up jumpers not even with his feet set, he’s just got an extreme, extreme confidence. It’s almost like a supreme being type of level.”

LeBron himself largely shrugged at the vote. A ring and a Finals MVP would mean more to him then a fifth regular season award.

LeBron had a fantastic season and, when focused, is the best player in the game right now. He unquestionably had a phenomenal season, the thing is so did the other three.

However, LeBron led a team that went 12-15 after the All-Star break, seemed to take the month of March off on defense, and in the process lost the No. 1 seed. While Westbrook/Harden/Leonard were pushing themselves and their teams to close out the season, LeBron and the Cavs were cruising. In a tight race (even for an individual award) that made the difference. LeBron will finish fourth (fifth is wide open).

Bottom line, there were four candidates who had the numbers to win the award this year, you can make a case for any of them, but the way the Cavs — with LeBron as their unquestioned leader — finished the season hurt his chances. Both he and the Cavs flipped the switch in the postseason, but this remains a regular season award.

Watch the best of LeBron James dismantling the Boston Celtics (VIDEO)

May 20, 2017

For the second straight game, LeBron James did whatever he wanted to the Boston Celtics.

LeBron drove the lane and scored at the rim, hit threes, and on defense was blocking shots at the rim.

Although it’s been more than just that: LeBron’s 30-point performance Friday night was his eighth straight playoff game hitting that number, tying him with Michael Jordan for that record. LeBron has 18 career 30-point playoff games.

Check out the highlights above, and if you want, here are more angles of his great chasedown block in this game.

 

Luke Walton says Lakers will talk to UCLA coach about LaVar Ball. As they should.

May 20, 2017

This is basic due diligence.

The Lakers have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and the sense around the league is they will take Lonzo Ball out of UCLA. He’s a point guard with elite court vision and passing skills, a player who some scouts see with star potential.

He also comes with an attention seeking, loud-mouthed father, LaVar (who pictures himself a marketing genius pushing his Big Baller Brand). Yet the dad wasn’t much of a distraction during the UCLA season, it was only near the end and through the draft process when FS1/ESPN decided to milk LaVar for all the over-the-top storylines they could that he became an issue.

So what did UCLA do right? The Lakers are going to talk to Bruins coach Steve Allford, according to Lakers’ coach Luke Walton on the Dan Patrick Show (see the video above).

“I wouldn’t personally, but yes, somebody in our organization will, absolutely.”

It’s become news because Walton said it on a national radio show, but every team thinking about drafting Ball is doing this. It’s basic due diligence.

Reportedly Alford and UCLA laid down ground rules for LaVar — he couldn’t come to practice, he couldn’t call Alford and complain, and more — and he followed them. He was not a problem.

Teams are not worried anyway, with a sense that peer pressure will take of any problems. If LaVar goes off on his son’s teammates, you can bet the rookie Lonzo will pay the price. It will not be long before Lonzo tells his dad to cool it. Luke Walton himself understands the dynamic — he came into the league on a veteran-heavy Lakers team while his father, Bill, was an outspoken broadcaster who blasted players. Veterans told Luke up front he would pay the price for his father’s words (not that it shut Bill up, I mean, you’ve heard him).

How good Ball can be, and if the Lakers can develop him, are different questions. But LaVar is not going to impact whether the Lakers take Lonzo or not.

 