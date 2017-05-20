Associated Press

Spurs show fight, it’s not enough as Warriors cruise to another win 120-108, lead series 3-0

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT

The Spurs effort cannot be questioned.

Back home in San Antonio the team defended better, role players like Jonathan Simmons stepped up, LaMarcus Aldridge had a strong third quarter, and Manu Ginobili was doing things like this.

“I thought they did a great job, they competed really well, couldn’t ask any more from them competitiveness wise,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game.

It wasn’t enough.

Basketball can be a game of runs and the Warriors are just better at that than anyone.

This game had been tied 49-49 late in the second quarter when the Warriors went on a 12-0 run to open it up. The Spurs tried, but they could never seriously close the gap or threaten again. Then in the middle of the fourth, the Warriors went on another 10-0 run to blow the game wide open.

The Warriors cruised to a 120-108 win to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Game 4, likely the final game of the series, is Monday in San Antonio. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 33 points, Stephen Curry added 21.

The Warriors are now 11-0 to start the playoffs, tying an NBA record.

The truth of this series is this simple: Since Kawhi Leonard rolled his ankle in Game 1 and had to leave, the Spurs have been outscored by 73 points. He did not play in Game 3, his Game 4 status is unknown (but is Popovich really going to let him play?).

Adding injury to insult, David Lee played a strong two minutes scoring 4 points on 2-of-3 shooting and looking the best he had all series, then he suffered an injury after drawing the and-1 on Draymond Green, and he had to ride in a wheelchair to get back to the locker room.

It was a bit of a strange game. For example, JaVale McGee had 11 of Warriors first 19 points on his way to 16 in the first half to lead the Warriors.

“I thought JaVale was instrumental in us having some kind of impact at the beginning of the game, he was great for us on both ends of the floor,” said Warriors interim coach Mike Brown. “He made plays, otherwise we could have been down big if it wasn’t for his energy.

But San Antonio would not go away, redit to the Spurs who found buckets, got some stops and played the game even. They competed.

Until that first Warriors’ run. Give interim Warriors coach Mike Brown some credit here, Stephen Curry picked up his third foul in the second quarter and Brown left him in. It was right after that the Warriors 12-0 run started. However, Kevin Durant keyed the run.

“Kevin Durant had his way for a stretch there in transition, he really spread the game open,” Popovich said.

A David West corner three had the Warriors up 64-55 at half. LaMarcus Aldridge had a much better third quarter.

Again, it was just not enough.

And the Spurs just do not have enough in this series.

Spurs’ David Lee forced to leave game, cannot return to action

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT

The basketball gods are just being cruel to the Spurs now.

David Lee had a good start to Game 3 in San Antonio, hitting two-of-three shots for four points and making an impact in just more than two minutes of action.

Then he went up at the basket, drew a foul to the body from Draymond Green for an and-1, landed awkwardly and was instantly in pain.

Lee couldn’t even stay in the game to take the free throw, which means by NBA rule he cannot return to this contest.

A camera in the hallway to the locker room showed a dejected Lee having to go back in a wheelchair, unable to walk.

Lee, because he struggles defensively, had a limited role for the Spurs in the series against the Warriors.

San Antonio was up 33-29 after the first quarter and is showing some fight at home, down 0-2 in the series and without Kawhi Leonard or Tony Parker, too.

Michael Jordan’s 1984 Olympic jersey going on auction block

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

In some ways, the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles was Michael Jordan’s coming out party — he had won a national championship at North Carolina, but as he was about to enter the NBA he went on the big Olympic stage and averaged 17.1 points per game on 54 percent shooting, leading the last team of amateurs that won gold for the United States in the Olympics. (The USA won bronze in 1988 and responded with the Dream Team, again with Jordan, in 1992.)

Jordan’s No. 9 jersey from that team can be yours… if you have a remarkable amount of disposable income for such things. It goes up for bid on June 2 at Gray Flannel Auctions, and here is their description.

This jersey is properly tagged, was presented to us as game-used and in our opinion shows excellent use remaining in pristine condition…. This jersey has been conclusively Photo-Matched to the USA Olympic exhibition games, the preliminary Olympic trials and progressively matched to actual Olympic play. We believe this to be the only red color-way uniform that Jordan wore for this historic gold medal run.

Bidding starts at $10,000, but you may need to add an extra zero to that if you want to win the bid.

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas out for rest of playoffs

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Ugh.

What has been a string of blowouts in the conference finals seems destined to continue with the news that Boston’s leading scorer Isaiah Thomas is out for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced. He re-aggravated a “right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear” during Game 2 Friday night, an injury that kept him out of the second half of that blowout.

“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon in a released statement. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”

This is an injury Thomas has been playing through since March 15, according to reports. At this point, the Celtics are wise not to let it get worse.

Celtics GM Danny Ainge spoke for a lot of Celtics — and just basketball — fans.

A femoral-acetabular impingement means that the ball joint in the hip socket is not moving freely around the cup it sits in (the hip is a ball and socket joint). It is partially caused by the labral tear, which is a rip in the lining of cartilage that surrounds the hip joint. What all this means is  Thomas would feel pain when cutting or pivoting or making sharp moves, which are things one does a lot on the basketball court.

It sucks to see a fantastic, All-NBA season by Thomas end this way.

Boston has been blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals on its home court, and now the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 Sunday. What has been an uncompetitive series just got even less interesting.

To answer your next question, the have a locked-in start date of June 1. So get ready for a long break between series.