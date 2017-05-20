Report: Hawks reach out to assistant GMs with Warriors, Wizards, to fill Atlanta’s top spot

The Atlanta Hawks need a new General Manager/head of basketball operations, and they are not afraid to think big — they asked Portland if they could speak to GM Neil Olshey about a new job, but were shot down.
Besides the big name targets, they are looking at some of the more respected assistant GMs around the league as well, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
The Hawks likely have a fairly long list. On it is almost certainly David Griffin, the Cavaliers GM who is without a contract after this season (he is available July 1). Orlando also is waiting to see what is up with Griffin — will the Cavaliers pay him the going rate for a top GM? — before making their move.
Mike Budenholzer had been serving as head coach and GM, but he and assistant GM Wes Willcox both stepped away from their roles after a disagreement about the future direction of the franchise. Whoever gets the role next faces that same challenge. Paul Millsap is a free agent, should the Hawks max him out and re-sign him, likely making them a 4-6 seed, a good but not great team for the foreseeable future, or do they start the rebuild now. Budenholzer had wanted to rebuild, ownership may not want to go that direction, or maybe they wanted someone else to handle it.
Kawhi Leonard will not play for the Spurs Saturday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs remain without Tony Parker due to injury as well.
San Antonio needs help against Golden State. Tim Duncan was hanging around the Spurs practice facility Saturday, so a reporter jokingly asked Gregg Popovich if he could pull Duncan out for a game.
Pop is the best.
Larry Bird has stepped aside in Indiana, and Kevin Pritchard has taken over as the head of basketball operations for the Pacers.
Now Pritchard is starting to round out who he wants in the front office, and he has reached out to Charlotte for that, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
Buchanan is well respected around the league and seems a good fit.
The Pacers face some big questions this summer, starting with do they trade Paul George, or keep him and try to convince him to stay? George can be a free agent in 2018 and has sounded frustrated with the direction of the team and them not being a contender (although the buzz is he wants to go to the Lakers, who even with George would not be a contender in two years).
Let’s start with a little background: Oklahoma City big man Enes Kanter is a native of Turkey, and he is also a supporter of the Gülen movement in that country. That movement has been in opposition to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a man who recently won a disputed election in that country that gives him sweeping, almost dictatorial powers (and he has a long history of human rights abuses, so that power is a bad combination). Kanter has never been shy about expressing his political views. It was Gulen that Erdogan blamed for a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Kanter has been disavowed by his own family because of his political beliefs.
Kanter tweeted out a video Saturday morning from a Romanian airport, where he was being held because his Turkish passport had been canceled.
Kanter had optimistic he will be able to return to the United States and the Thunder are involved in getting him back, reports the Oklahoman.
Kanter, who turned 25 on Saturday, is on a global tour for his Enes Kanter Foundation….
The Turkish government, Fetic said, has been known to report citizens’ passports as stolen or missing in order to have them confiscated in foreign countries. Fetic’s understanding is that Kanter’s passport had been reported as missing or stolen.
“They can try to create a process where they can extradite you back to Turkey,” Fetic said.
If sent to Turkey he would almost certainly be arrested. Which is why everyone is working to get him to the United States.
Enes, for his part, seems to be in good spirits.
UPDATED: According to the New York Times, Kanter was allowed to leave on a flight to London. From there he likely can return to the United States.
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made it official at shootaround Saturday:
Kawhi Leonard is out for game three against the Warriors.
Leonard had been listed as questionable, and there was a sense he would give it a go if at all possible. Pop shot that down, here is his quote via the San Antonio Express-News.
“In the end, I guess it’s my decision,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said at shootaround Saturday. “He’s not thrilled that he’s not playing, but he’s not ready, so we’re not going to play him.”
Jonathon Simmons will start in Leonard’s place. Even though San Antonio is home for this game, it suddenly seems an uphill struggle as the Spurs have not been able to hang close to Golden State since Leonard re-injured his ankle in Game 1 — since that injury, the Spurs have been outscored by 65 points. The Spurs are already down 0-2 in the series and another loss would all but seal their fate.
Missing Leonard is especially bad for the Spurs because they are without Tony Parker, their second best playmaker, with an injury suffered in the last round.
On the other side of the court, Andre Iguodala is listed as probable for Game 3, while the Warriors will be without starting center Zaza Pachulia.