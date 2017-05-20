Pacers get permission from Hornets to interview Chad Buchanan for front office spot

Larry Bird has stepped aside in Indiana, and Kevin Pritchard has taken over as the head of basketball operations for the Pacers.

Now Pritchard is starting to round out who he wants in the front office, and he has reached out to Charlotte for that, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

The Indiana Pacers have received permission to interview Hornets exec Chad Buchanan for a spot in their front office, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 20, 2017

Kevin Pritchard said on his first day that he wasn't immediately sure whether he would fill his previous spot as GM, or not. https://t.co/Apx6oPoWhY — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 20, 2017

Buchanan is well respected around the league and seems a good fit.

The Pacers face some big questions this summer, starting with do they trade Paul George, or keep him and try to convince him to stay? George can be a free agent in 2018 and has sounded frustrated with the direction of the team and them not being a contender (although the buzz is he wants to go to the Lakers, who even with George would not be a contender in two years).