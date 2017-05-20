Michael Jordan’s 1984 Olympic jersey going on auction block

In some ways, the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles was Michael Jordan’s coming out party — he had won a national championship at North Carolina, but as he was about to enter the NBA he went on the big Olympic stage and averaged 17.1 points per game on 54 percent shooting, leading the last team of amateurs that won gold for the United States in the Olympics. (The USA won bronze in 1988 and responded with the Dream Team, again with Jordan, in 1992.)
Jordan’s No. 9 jersey from that team can be yours… if you have a remarkable amount of disposable income for such things. It goes up for bid on June 2 at Gray Flannel Auctions, and here is their description.
This jersey is properly tagged, was presented to us as game-used and in our opinion shows excellent use remaining in pristine condition…. This jersey has been conclusively Photo-Matched to the USA Olympic exhibition games, the preliminary Olympic trials and progressively matched to actual Olympic play. We believe this to be the only red color-way uniform that Jordan wore for this historic gold medal run.
Bidding starts at $10,000, but you may need to add an extra zero to that if you want to win the bid.
Ugh.
What has been a string of blowouts in the conference finals seems destined to continue with the news that Boston’s leading scorer Isaiah Thomas is out for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced. He re-aggravated a “right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear” during Game 2 Friday night, an injury that kept him out of the second half of that blowout.
“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon in a released statement. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”
This is an injury Thomas has been playing through since March 15, according to reports. At this point, the Celtics are wise not to let it get worse.
Celtics GM Danny Ainge spoke for a lot of Celtics — and just basketball — fans.
A femoral-acetabular impingement means that the ball joint in the hip socket is not moving freely around the cup it sits in (the hip is a ball and socket joint). It is partially caused by the labral tear, which is a rip in the lining of cartilage that surrounds the hip joint. What all this means is Thomas would feel pain when cutting or pivoting or making sharp moves, which are things one does a lot on the basketball court.
It sucks to see a fantastic, All-NBA season by Thomas end this way.
Boston has been blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals on its home court, and now the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 Sunday. What has been an uncompetitive series just got even less interesting.
To answer your next question, the have a locked-in start date of June 1. So get ready for a long break between series.
Kawhi Leonard will not play for the Spurs Saturday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs remain without Tony Parker due to injury as well.
San Antonio needs help against Golden State. Tim Duncan was hanging around the Spurs practice facility Saturday, so a reporter jokingly asked Gregg Popovich if he could pull Duncan out for a game.
Pop is the best.
Larry Bird has stepped aside in Indiana, and Kevin Pritchard has taken over as the head of basketball operations for the Pacers.
Now Pritchard is starting to round out who he wants in the front office, and he has reached out to Charlotte for that, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
Buchanan is well respected around the league and seems a good fit.
The Pacers face some big questions this summer, starting with do they trade Paul George, or keep him and try to convince him to stay? George can be a free agent in 2018 and has sounded frustrated with the direction of the team and them not being a contender (although the buzz is he wants to go to the Lakers, who even with George would not be a contender in two years).
The Atlanta Hawks need a new General Manager/head of basketball operations, and they are not afraid to think big — they asked Portland if they could speak to GM Neil Olshey about a new job, but were shot down.
Besides the big name targets, they are looking at some of the more respected assistant GMs around the league as well, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
The Hawks likely have a fairly long list. On it is almost certainly David Griffin, the Cavaliers GM who is without a contract after this season (he is available July 1). Orlando also is waiting to see what is up with Griffin — will the Cavaliers pay him the going rate for a top GM? — before making their move.
Mike Budenholzer had been serving as head coach and GM, but he and assistant GM Wes Willcox both stepped away from their roles after a disagreement about the future direction of the franchise. Whoever gets the role next faces that same challenge. Paul Millsap is a free agent, should the Hawks max him out and re-sign him, likely making them a 4-6 seed, a good but not great team for the foreseeable future, or do they start the rebuild now. Budenholzer had wanted to rebuild, ownership may not want to go that direction, or maybe they wanted someone else to handle it.