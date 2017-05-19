Westbrook, Harden, Leonard MVP top three as NBA announces award finalists

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

We are not going to know who is MVP — or any other NBA award winner, outside of the All-NBA Team — before the June 26 award ceremony. That’s after the Finals, and after the Draft.

But we do know who the top three finalists are in the major individual categories, those were announced on Friday on TNT. Here are all the finalists (listed in no particular order).

Most Valuable Player
Kawhi Leonard
James Harden
Russell Westbrook

Defensive Player of the Year
Draymond Green
Kawhi Leonard
Rudy Gobert

Rookie of the Year
Joel Embiid
Dario Saric
Malcolm Brogdon

Sixth Man of the Year
Andre Iguodala
Eric Gordon
Lou Williams

Coach of the Year
Erik Spoelstra
Mike D’Antoni
Gregg Popovich

Most Improved Player
Rudy Gobert
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic

Remember, the votes were turned in before the playoffs started.

I don’t see any real surprises in there. Certainly not with MVP where Westbrook/Harden/Leonard will be the top three vote getters, with LeBron James fourth, then a pretty wide open race for fifth. Some people will argue LeBron was snubbed, but while he had a strong regular season his Cavaliers took the month of March basically off, particularly on defense, and in a close race that matters.

On down the list, those likely are the top three vote-getters in each category, and while you can try to make a case for people outside this group to be included (was Isaiah Thomas one of the most improved? Scotty Brooks for Coach of the Year?) there are no shockers in there.

Drake will host the NBA’s first ever awards ceremony on June 26, shown live on TNT from New York City. I doubt they do it, but the NBA should treat this like the Golden Globes, with big round tables and flowing alcohol for the nominees and others in the audience. It would make a more lively show.

Report: Hawks made pitch to talk to Blazers’ GM OIshey for their job, got shot down

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

Portland’s Neil Olshey is one of the more respected and aggressive team president/GMs around the league. When Portland makes a move, rarely does it not have sound logic behind it (even if it doesn’t always pan out as hoped).

Atlanta has a vacancy at the GM spot, so they decided to be aggressive themselves and see if Olshey — who is under contract — was available. Turns out, no.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Atlanta’s new GM is in an interesting spot, Paul Millsap is a free agent, and the team is at a crossroads: re-sign him to a max deal and likely be a 4-6 seed, good but not great team for a few years, or start the rebuild now. Mike Budenholzer, the coach and now former GM, stepped down because of a disagreement about the future direction. He was down with the rebuild, which means ownership may not be.

At least it sounds like ownership is willing to spend on someone who has done the job before.

Celtics to start Gerald Green, bring Amir Johnson off bench in Game 2

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

Inserting Gerald Green into the starting lineup worked well for Boston in the first round against Chicago, that is when the Celtics were down 0-2 and turned the series around. Well, it was that and Rajon Rondo getting injured. And the Celtics just becoming more focused defensively.

Whether it works against a far better Cleveland team is another question entirely, but Boston coach Brad Stevens is going to give it a shot, reports A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com.

Green is more athletic than Amir Johnson and may be slightly better suited to guarding LeBron James, although with the way LeBron is playing it’s all relative.

Expect a better, more determined effort from Boston in Game 2.

Whether that is enough is another question.

Brandon Austin working out in Philly, but after two reported sexual assaults in college will NBA teams have interest?

Courtesy Providence College
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

A few years back, Brandon Austin was the kind of player NBA scouts and teams had their eyes on has he worked through high school toward college, he was considered a top 50 recruit in his class. But after being accused of sexual assaults at both his first college, Providence, and his second one, Oregon, he hasn’t played major college ball and he slid some off the NBA radar.

He is currently working out at the Philadelphia 76ers facility — with the team not for them, as reported by Jessica Camerato at CSNPhilly.com — and thanks to an arbitration ruling any NBA team can sign him without fear of fines or suspensions for the player, reports Zach Lowe at ESPN.

Austin’s effort to begin his NBA career has been facilitated by a secret arbitration ruling, meted out in October and pertaining to two players — Austin and one unnamed player — who have faced sex assault or domestic violence allegations, according to sources familiar with the ruling….

Last summer, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams instructing any team interested in signing either player to call the NBA office, sources say. Teams that called were told about the allegations, and that the players could face discipline — including suspensions or fines — in the event any team signed them, sources say. No NBA or D-League team did.

The National Basketball Players Association filed an arbitration claim arguing that the memo had a chilling effect, and that the league had overstepped its bounds by telling teams it could discipline players for past allegations, sources say. The arbitrator agreed with the union that the league could not fine or suspend the players going forward based on prior allegations, sources say. The league sent teams a follow-up memo clarifying that after the ruling.

This is not a simple case for the league.

Austin was banned from playing on two campuses for sexual assault charges, and considering how many colleges sweep athletes committing sexual assault under the rug that is very concerning. However, in neither case was he charged with a crime by police in that city, in both cases officials cited a lack of evidence. I’ll just say, as a former court/crime/police reporter, sexual assault charges can be tough to get a conviction on — because it’s often he said/she said, and the trial can become about victim blaming — so prosecutors are slow to take them on. It’s a crime far too many people get away with because of the challenges in landing a conviction.

The NBA has had its own issues about looking soft on domestic violence, so this is a situation where it tried to be proactive. But again, no conviction, and everything happened prior to Austin being considered for the NBA, so how much can the NBA really do in this case?

As is the case in all pro sports, talent can win out over morality for teams — if Austin shows real potential as an NBA player, some team will take a chance on him. Is he that good? Should he play in Europe/China for a year or two to prove he’s ready? Those are questions only teams can answer.

What the arbitrator did is clear a path for Austin if he has the talent.

 

 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says with Lakers Dwight Howard “didn’t want to do any work”

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Heading into the 2012-13 season, pundits had the Lakers penciled in for a trip o the NBA Finals because of all the talent on the roster — Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Dwight Howard topped the list. However, that season ended up being a perfect storm of bad that doomed the Lakers.

Lakers fans still have plenty of venom for Howard about that season. While he played in 76 games and averaged 17 points and 12 boards a night, he was nowhere near the dominant player he had been in Orlando. Combine that with a style clash with Kobe and questions about Howard’s work ethic in comparison, and Howard became a scapegoat.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, busy promoting his new book, piled on Howard in an interview with Lakers Nation.

“Well, Dwight Howard didn’t want to do any work,” Kareem told Lakers Nation. “Andrew Bynum did not want to do a lot of work, but Andrew was kind of getting the hang of it. I don’t think Andrew was that interested in playing basketball.

“Dwight Howard, I’m not going to say anything about him because I really don’t understand what his thing was.”

First, that was always the book on Andrew Bynum. When he was focused on basketball and interested in the game he was good, but he had a lot of interests outside the sport that were on equal footing in his mind. When he got injured, and it required a lot of focus to get back, he drifted.

As for Howard, we need to be fair: He was coming off back surgery and came back too quickly that season, and it set him back all year. Frankly, he’s never been the same player after the back issues. However, that season if he had waited, rehabbed, and returned mid-season he might have been the player the Lakers needed, or at least closer to it. The guy they got wasn’t good enough. Combine that with all the other injuries and issues — don’t forget the idiotic coaching change five games into the season to Mike D’Antoni — and the team was doomed.

This story fits the popular narrative about Howard not being serious about his craft, whether it’s valid or not. That said, why not work out a little with one of the game’s all-time greats? Where’s the harm?

Howard has his share of blame for how things came apart in Los Angeles, but the problems were much larger than him.